BWX: Global Sovereign Bonds Are Breaking

Though the borrowing rate is high, short-selling ETFs like BWX and IGOV may be quite profitable in the short run.

With global core inflation rates rising, a major sell-off in long-term bonds is likely just around the corner (and may have already begun).

ETFs like BWX that add an expense ratio to such bonds are perhaps the worst risk and inflation-adjusted investment available today.

It is extremely unlikely that international investment-grade sovereign bond investors will make a positive return when lending at negative rates.

Global sovereign debt is at an all-time high while real sovereign bond interest rates are at an all-time low.

It is a widespread belief that developed world sovereign bonds are the least risky asset available to investors. Governments have mastered the art of printing money without creating inflation and thus sovereign bonds are a "risk-free" investment.

Of course, inflation has been falling for forty years in the developed world and interest rates have been held below their equilibrium level. Bond investors know little besides "up" in their principal value and, in my opinion, are largely oblivious to the huge risks in the bond market.

The total global sovereign bond market is likely just over $100 trillion USD 83% of which is fixed-rate bonds. Maturities remain around 8 years but have been steadily rising as highly indebted governments look to ease their repayment. The US has the most with about 40% of total issuance next to Japan at 14%. As detailed in "EMB: A Global Wave In Emerging Market Debt Defaults Is Beginning," emerging market bonds have been the fastest-growing segment as primarily US income investors have been pushing for debt buildups areas with yield.

I've covered EM bonds and US bonds. As I've been stating since summer, it is much more likely that bonds have hit a peak (and rates have hit a bottom) than "lower for longer."

In my opinion, the "lower for longer"/"inflation will never rise again" myth that has largely become ubiquitous is a sign that bond bears have finally capitulated. Of course, them giving up on the "higher rates" trade may actually be the cause of higher rates. Very few are short bonds today and yet, the popular long-term treasury ETF (TLT) has nearly seen the largest percentage selloff in years over the past month. One ETF that I expect to fall even further than TLT is the SPDR International Bond ETF (BWX).

The SPDR International Bond ETF (BWX)

The SPDR International Bond ETF invests in a global basket of investment-grade sovereign debt and excludes treasury bonds. It has been trading since 2007 and is the largest of the international sovereign bond ETFs, the other being the iShares fund (IGOV).

It is highly liquid with an options market and a total AUM of $1B. To be blunt, I'm not entirely sure why someone would invest in the ETF today besides speculating that negative rates becoming more negative.

To explain, the ETF has a dividend yield of 1.1% and an expense ratio of 35 bps. Combining these as well as a few other factors, it has a net SEC yield of merely 60bps (note, SEC yield is the most accurate true measure of yield after expenses). If inflation is 2%, then the net real yield on the ETF is -1.4% per year.

With that -1.4% likely real yield comes quite a bit of volatility. Although most of the ETF's holdings are A-rated, it has annual volatility of about 8% which is a bit higher than the treasury ETF (IEF) that pays a 2% yield.

The fund has a weighted average maturity of 10.45 years which gives it a lot of interest rate/inflation risk that I'll describe in the following section. Even more, because its holdings are priced in local currency, it has a lot of exchange-rate risk if the US dollar continues to rise as I expect.

Fortunately, investors do realize these risks and have been allocating away from the ETF since 2015 (when the US dollar first moved higher).

Take a look at BWX's price, AUM, and dividend (before expenses) below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, AUM has been cut by around 60% since 2015 and has continued to climb lower. Remember, its holdings are fixed rate which means that its principal value declines if the fund's dividend increases. Of course, this is slightly offset by the fact that, if non-US rates rise faster than US rates, the US dollar will fall which will mean gains for BWX.

The Government Debt Risk

The fund has particularly high exposure to Japan at 23% as the country is the largest international issuer of sovereign bonds. Although Japan has been able to maintain its extremely high debt for years, it is still worth pointing out that Japan has a public debt to GDP of 240% that has continually climbed for decades:

(Trading Economics)

The fund also has around 40% exposure to European bonds with France, the UK, and Italy being the largest all just over 5% of holdings.

European government debt has been falling in recent years, but it is still alarmingly high at 88% of GDP. Considering they've only been able to get the debt lower by pushing rates deep into negative territory, higher rates could cause renewed instability. Take a look at the trend below:

(Trading Economics)

Global government budgets are being squeezed. Populism is rising globally and a large aim is less austerity (particularly in the EU, cutting spending to lower deficits) or more spending (essentially all US presidential candidates on both sides).

My point is that it is entirely possible that this debt will never be repaid in real terms (post inflation). At the end of the day, most citizens in democracies will always vote to increase spending and lower taxes and thereby increase debt ad-infinitum. Of course, the party ends once bond investors finally realize that they've been put on the bad end of the deal and stop buying bonds.

Goodbye Negative Rates

Pushing rates to zero or negative levels is a feasible way to decrease the burden of debt, but I expect the days of zero rates to be over soon. When it ends, the credit rating of many of these bonds is likely to slip and interest rate increases will cause a large re-pricing lower.

The chief piece of evidence that investors and economists point to when saying "lower for longer" and "debt can increase forever" is Japan. Japan's economy has essentially been stagnant for 30 years, and inflation has not appeared since the 90s. That said when people are able to borrow at a lower rate than inflation, they will almost definitely do so over the long run.

Globally, rates have been above inflation and have thus aided in keeping it down. That is until the last three years when long-term rates finally cracked below inflation in most of the developed world:

Japan

Data by YCharts

Europe

Data by YCharts

Note, YCharts did not have euro 10-year but has short-term rates of zero or lower so the curve is a good proxy. Note, the 10-year is negative for most of Europe.

Canada

Data by YCharts

Even China (around 1.5% of BWX in Chinese government bonds)

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the long inflation thesis is incredibly simple. Yes, inflation and rates have been falling since the 80s in most of the developed world, but inflation has fallen much faster than interest rates.

If borrowing rates are above inflation, bonds deliver a real yield so they make for a solid low-risk investment and borrowers are less interested in buying consumer goods on credit because their wages are expected to rise at a lower rate than their borrowing rate.

If your wage is expected to rise at a lower rate than you can borrow, you are borrowing against future income and will borrow less in the future. This prolongs a deflationary cycle until interest rates fall below inflation. Over the past five years, this has occurred around the world and core inflation is beginning to rise.

To put this in one chart, I grabbed the core inflation data (which intelligently excludes food and energy impacts) for the top seven developed world countries (the US, Japan, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, and France) and created an average global core inflation index. On top of that, I made a developed world 10-year yield index by averaging that of the US, UK, and Germany (poor quality data for the others so I excluded).

Here is a chart of the two:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

As you can see, developed rates were far above inflation until around 2010 when the two became closer together. From 1980 to 2010, wealth inequality rose as returns on bonds far outstripped wage growth (which is rooted in core inflation) and, because wage growth was lower than rates, a deflationary cycle loomed. Today, with real returns on bonds negative throughout the world, the opposite is true. Take a look at that figure seen through the spread between the two:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

The Bottom Line

As the new ECB chair, Christine Lagarde said "We Should Be Happier To Have A Job Than To Have Savings," global governments are fixated on keeping interest rates as low as absolutely possible.

While I doubt they are fully aware, they may receive more than they bargained for. Today, core inflation is only slowly rising, but core inflation rate of change is largely a function of real returns on bonds or, on the debtors' side, the real cost of debt.

With central banks unlikely to raise rates anytime soon despite rising core inflation, inflation may rise faster than they can easily control.

Here is a chart of the expected price of BWX given the underlying global developed inflation rate (currently 1.2% which is equal to the ETF's current yield):

(Self-Sourced)

As you can see, a rise of inflation expectations 5% would likely cause BWX to fall from $28 today to around $17 or 40%. Of course, many readers may likely be thinking such an occurrence is impossible, but it has happened many times before and frankly, the massive recent global debt build could catalyze even more inflation.

In my opinion, there is essentially no scenario where BWX will deliver a real return for investors who buy today. Unless the US dollar has a huge crash or a massive wave of global deflation ensues and manages to last for years, BWX cannot deliver a positive post-inflation return. To me, it is a clear sell and I am happily short-selling the ETF (note, the current borrowing rate is 4% so it is not a long-term short to hold).

Disclosure: I am/we are short BWX,LQD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.