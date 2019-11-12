AnaptysBio Is Due For A Bounce As It Trades Significantly Below Its Net Cash Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) got slammed down 72% last Friday on news that its ATLAS Phase 2b Clinical Trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis failed to meet its primary endpoint. This kind of drop is typical for a failed biotech, and many of them drop to below their net cash value, at least in the short term. Investors are desperate to cut loose with a losing position, especially during tax loss selling season, and figure that substantial cash will be burned in the short term before the company is able to turn it around and add value back to its pipeline. What makes ANAB a compelling buy is that it is trading quite a substantial amount lower than its net cash, even more than what I would expect for a typical failed biotech. I believe that a bounce in the short term is warranted and that traders should look at it as a possibility to make some fast cash.

Data by YCharts

ANAB is trading at a substantial discount to its net cash

ANAB also announced its Q3 financials last week. It reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of $444.4 million, or $414.7 million net of liabilities of $29.7 million. Based on 27.1 million shares outstanding, this would equate to $15.30 per share. Long term investments comprised only $23.4 million of this total so the vast majority of these assets would be considered highly liquid.

At Monday's closing price of $10.38, ANAB was valued at a market cap of $281 million. That leaves a $134 million cushion between ANAB's valuation and the amount of cash it would have to burn just to be trading at net cash.

Net loss was $31 million for the quarter and $77 million for the first nine months of the year. The company stated that it has enough cash to fund its clinical development activities at least to 2021. So the threat of dilution is non-existent in the near term. Assuming no change to ANAB's burn rate, it would have at least a year of operations before the cash balance erodes to its current market cap. I find this to be an unusually steep discount. It basically gives shareholders buying in at these prices a year of free play to see what ANAB can do between now and then to add shareholder value. It also encourages vulture funds and activist investors to buy up shares cheaply and push for the Board to unlock value in other ways that are more short term and definitive in nature, but may be against the company's long-term business plan.

Short covering should be another near-term positive catalyst as it makes no sense for a shorter who is in at an average price above $50 to be holding out for the final 20%. Especially when the stock is trading below net cash. Short interest was 3.2 million as of October 31. Volume was over 22 million between Friday and Monday, and certainly at least some of that was short covering. Any further short covering as volume tapers off could lead to a spike on a squeeze.

What are the catalysts for the next year?

Since investors in ANAB get a year of "free play" before the net cash erodes to the stock price based on existing burn rate, one should ask what the catalysts are for the company over the next year. Assuming there are no challenges to the Board taking place in an attempt to extract short term value, investors will rely on upcoming trial results.

The ECLIPSE trial is expected to have topline data from an interim analysis in the first quarter of 2020. The issue is that it is for its lead drug candidate etokimab, the same drug candidate that just failed the ATLAS trial. ECLIPSE is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in approximately 100 adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The good news for shareholders is that when considering the stock price, the expectations for etokimab are already so low that any efficacy shown in ECLIPSE could be a substantial positive catalyst.

In September, ANAB announced positive topline data from an interim analysis of its GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis. The company anticipates additional clinical data and a regulatory strategy update for GALLOP during 2020. The POPLAR Phase 2 trial for 50 patients with palmoplantar pustulosis is anticipated to have topline data in the first half of 2020.

Conclusion: ANAB appears oversold and a deal at anything less than $12

I believe that the market has overreacted to ANAB's trial failure. It's standard for a failed biotech to trade at a discount to its cash, but a discount of more than $100 million or $5 per share seems excessive. The upcoming catalysts aren't particularly exciting given the state of the ATLAS trial, but any type of positive news will probably surprise to the upside given the low expectations of the market.

I expect the stock price to recover in the very short term, measured in days or weeks, with $12 being a reasonably achievable target. I believe there will be buyers in the form of value hunters or activist investors who agree with my assessment that the discount to cash is too steep. Any remaining short positions will likely be covered. Technical traders may jump in based on ANAB's oversold condition and chart gaps to be filled. Swing traders may buy stocks like ANAB that are susceptible to tax loss selling in hopes of a rebound in one to two months. Finally, depending on ANAB's valuation relative to its cash balance in a few months, investors may purchase the stock in early 2020 in anticipation of data on ECLIPSE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.