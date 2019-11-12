Kraft Heinz Company: Growing Sales Will Be Challenging While Another Dividend Cut Is Inevitable

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) was formed when Heinz and Kraft merged in July 2015. The TTM net sales of KHC are about $25.3B. KHC has about 1.22B shares outstanding, trading recently at around $33 per share. Net debt stands at around $28.4B at the end of Q32019, giving KHC an EV of $68.7B. Annual dividend is currently at $1.60 per share, yielding 4.9%. The dividend was reduced from $2.50 per share in 2018. TTM Adj EBITDA is $6.17B. Hence, the market is valuing KHC at about 11 times TTM Adj EBITDA, which is below 13 times afforded to the Consumer Staples Sector of the S&P 500.

KHC faces many challenges in growing sales. Investing to grow sales will likely depress operating margin. To repair its balance sheet, KHC has some options but cutting its dividend again is the most prudent thing to do. As such, the shares may face headwinds in the near term.

Net sales and operating margin have been declining

Net sales, either as reported or on an organic basis, have been on a trend of slow decline. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: KHC sales have been on a slowly declining trend. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Management has done a relatively good job in managing cost and expenses. At around 20%, KHC’s adjusted operating margin is one of the highest within the packaged food industry. This is shown in Figure 2. However, even the operating margin is on a decline in the last several years, mostly as a result of a decline in the gross margin. This is likely a result of the lack of pricing power of the brands. KHC is finding it difficult to pass on the cost inflation to its customers and consumers.

Figure 2: Declining trend of Gross and Operating Margins. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Balance sheet leverage continues to increase

The declining operating margin results in a declining adjusted EBITDA. In addition, FCF is not sufficient to cover the dividend. At the same time, the leverage of KHC’s balance sheet continues to increase. These data are shown in Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3: Adj EBITDA is on the decline. Negative FCF-dividend was averted in 2019 after the dividend was cut. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 4: Rising Net Debt to TTM Adj. EBITDA ratio. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

The increasing leverage ratio has caused Fitch to revise its outlook for KHC’s credit rating from stable to negative, threatening KHC’s BBB- rating, which is just one notch above speculative grade. KHC has responded by selling some non-core assets which netted about $1.9B so far this year. It has also cut its quarterly dividend to $0.4 per share. The dividend cut arrested the trend of negative FCF after dividend, but there is hardly any cash flow left to pay down debt.

It will be a big set back for KHC if it loses its investment grade credit rating, which will result in higher interest rates on its debts when KHC refinances. Meanwhile, KHC has to invest to grow sales, which is a challenge for packaged food companies focused on the center aisles of a supermarket.

There are many headwinds in growing sales

After reviewing the results at KHC, it becomes clear that there are two key issues facing management: to grow sales, either organically or through accretive acquisition, and to repair its balance sheet. From the balance sheet stand point, the key metric is debt leverage (Figure 4).

The challenges for growing sales at KHC have been discussed by many authors. A few examples can be found here, here and here. There are many other issues that these articles pointed to, but I will only address those that affect sales growth.

Senior executives of KHC from 3G, the Brazilian private equity firm that is the second largest owner of KHC, cut costs and failed to invest in its brands. Cutting costs and reining in investment is the typical playbook of a private equity firm. In the case of KHC, management rested on the brands laurels for too long while the consumer preference is changing rapidly around them. Consumers are gravitating toward fresh food and food that is minimally processed. At the same time, consumers have increasing options to spend their food budget, ranging from meal kits from the likes of Blue Apron (APRN) to freshly cooked meals delivered to their homes via the likes of Grubhub (GRUB).

In addition, KHC management has cut back R&D while relying on its traditional but tired brand extension playbook, which does not resonate with consumers any more. Meanwhile, upstart companies such as Beyond Meat (BYND) that are marketing products tailored to the preference and trend of the consumers are growing rapidly. KHC can buy these upstarts, but these upstarts usually have high valuation and KHC does not have a lot of cash in its war chest.

KHC recently brought in Mr. Miguel Patricio as the CEO. Mr. Patricio came with a strong marketing background from Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD). He probably has the right skill set to lead KHC to grow sales and to strengthen its brands, but he will be fighting headwinds in the market place and in the changing consumer preferences.

Turning around the sales of such a large company like KHC with all the headwinds is clearly a challenge. It is going to take a long time and much investment. KHC’s declining Adj EBITDA (Figure 3) does not help in freeing up dollars for acquisition. Investment to grow sales organically will hit operating margin. 3G has probably squeezed as much expenses out of the organization as it could. It will be difficult to find additional cost savings to pay for the investment. Hence, any investment will probably reduce Adj EBITDA. This may be a necessary evil, and it will affect both cash flow and debt leverage.

Repair of balance sheet leverage makes another dividend cut inevitable

At the end of 2015, the year the merger took place, net debt was around $20.3B. There was also $8.3B of preferred. By the end of 2018, KHC has redeemed the preferred and net debt was at $30B. This means that KHC was not able to make a dent in improving the balance sheet after three years of cost cutting. KHC needs a strategy to reduce debt and leverage. It can reduce net debt, grow Adj EBITDA or both. In the near term, Adj EBITDA will probably decline as a result of additional investment to fund sales growth. Hence, KHC needs a strategy to reduce net debt.

To help to pay down debt, KHC has recently sold non-core assets. Year to date, non-core assets sales netted about $1.9B. It is likely that KHC will continue to sell selected non-core assets to pay debt. However, selling assets reduces EBITDA and net sales. The organic sales growth metrics will not be affected though as any divestitures are netted out.

Cash flow from OPS has improved recently, mostly from improvement in working capital and non-operating items. There may be some opportunities to generate additional cash by reducing the cash conversion cycle “CCC” as shown in Figures 5 and 6.

Figure 5. KHC’s cash conversion cycle. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 6: DSO, DIO and DPO metrics. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 5 shows that it was a short two years ago when the CCC was in single digit of days, but is now around 40 days. The increase of CCC in the last two years may very well be for competitive reasons. It is likely that KHC has already started to focus on the CCC opportunities as evident by the fact that CCC has declined moderately in the last two quarters. Even if there are further opportunities to reduce its CCC, my estimation is that there may be at best a $500M to $600M opportunity. It may likely be less.

As a result of better working capital management and non-operating expense improvement, TTM cash flow from ops has improved. The combined fixed charge of capex and dividend, however, is high enough that the cash flow from ops was not able to cover the fixed charge until the dividend was cut in early 2019. This is shown in Figure 7. It is also evident from Figure 7 that the cash available after fixed charge is meager, compared to the heavy debt load.

Figure 7. TTM cash flow from ops vs capex and dividend. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Hence, it is clear that KHC has to reduce its fixed charge (interest expense, capex and dividend). Interest expense is what it is given its debt, it can be reduced when KHC reduces its debt load. Capex in 2018 was about 3% of net sales, quite modest compared to other packaged food companies (see Table 1). For comparison purposes, I chose Campbell Soup (CPB), Hormel Food (HRL) and General Mills (GIS). My estimation is that a capex of 2.5% to 3% is needed for maintenance purposes. This means that there is little opportunity to reduce capex any further without affecting KHC’s ability to serve its customers. Hence, dividend reduction is the only viable option to reduce fixed charge.

Table 1: HRC’s dividend yield after a 50% reduction and 2018 capex as % of net sales as compared to peers. Source: SA data base.

At its current annual dividend rate of $1.6 per share, dividend yield is 4.9%. If KHC cuts its annual dividend by 50% to $0.8, its share will yield around 2.4%, comparable to that of its peers (see Table 1). Reducing the annual dividend to $0.8 will reduce fixed charge by about $980M, a respectable sum that can be used to pay down debt.

Given its limited options, it is inevitable that KHC will cut the dividend. For the long-term success of the company, reducing the dividend is the right and prudent thing to do. It may cause a temporary hit to the share price and disappoint shareholders who count on the dividend, but it will result in a shorter path to a stronger balance sheet.

Takeaway

KHC faces headwinds in growing sales organically. Even if it is successful, it will take time and it will have to accept a lower profitability to pay for the investment in the near-term. After reviewing KHC’s options for funding investment to grow sales and for the repair of its balance sheet, I come away with the conclusion that another dividend cut is inevitable. A reduction of the annual dividend from $1.60 per share to $0.80 per share is the right thing to do, providing about $980M a year for debt reduction. At $0.8 per year, KHC’s dividend yield is still comparable to that of its peers. As a result of these conclusions, I will stay on the sideline for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.