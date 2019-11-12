Top Ideas For Investors Interested In Micron's Stock

Article Thesis

Cash Flow Kingdom is mostly centered around income-producing investments, such as common shares of dividend-paying companies, preferred stock, or bonds. There are, however, some possibilities outside of that as well. One of these possibilities is to utilize option strategies such as covered call writing. Micron (MU) is a stock that seems like a very good fit for this strategy, as the company should continue to benefit from long-term growth tailwinds for its business, while shares continue to be very volatile in the near term. In this report, we will look at Micron's long-term outlook as well as at two specific option trades that allow for immediate income generation while not capping capital appreciation potential too much.

Micron As A Long-Term Beneficiary Of Many Megatrends

For investors with a long-term investing approach, looking at megatrends that will shape our way of life over the coming years and decades make a lot of sense, as there will always be big winners who will have much to gain from the advancement of new technologies.

One of these new technologies is 5G and the possibilities for the Internet of Things that it brings. The amount of connected or smart devices that will be sold around the globe will explode over the coming years:

Source: statista.com

According to forecasts, the number of connected devices will rise by close to 200% between 2019 and 2024, i.e. in just five years, which results in an annual growth rate well above 20%. All of these connected devices need much more hardware compared to the "dumb" devices we have used in the past. Among other things, the storage these devices require will rise. Many of these devices will need to detect some type of data, such as the temperature in a room, and this information has to be stored, processed, and oftentimes sent to other devices or servers. Flash storage such as what Micron is producing will be used in many more products in the future compared to the products where flash storage is required today. The processing power of each of these devices will not be overly high, though, which is why the possible revenue per device is not overly large. Yet, the fact that many products will get smarter over the coming years is a tailwind for Micron and its peers.

Another huge trend that will be beneficial for Micron's sales is autonomous driving. The processing power that will be required per autonomously driving car is much higher than that of a smart heater, for example, as there is a large amount of high-bandwidth data, such as images from multiple cameras, that has to be processed in a very fast way. On top of the processing of data from the vehicle's own sensors, there is also the possibility for vehicle-to-vehicle communication, as well as for vehicle-to-infrastructure communication (e.g. one car communicates to nearby cars that it will use its brakes). This means that autonomous vehicles will have to store and process even more data, which results in an even higher demand for memory on each of these vehicles.

Source: electronicspecifier.com

The screen grab from above highlights the explosion of memory demand per vehicle that will result from autonomous driving over the coming years. Whereas most current vehicles use only a couple of GB of memory, that number will rise by a factor of more than 30 once level 3 autonomous driving is the standard for vehicles on the road, before rising by another 300% once level 5 autonomous driving is realized. It is easy to imagine that this will result in a large demand tailwind for storage, especially NAND, from the automobile industry over the coming years. Micron, as one of the top players in this industry, should be easily able to benefit.

On top of the two major demand drivers laid out above, the industry should also continue to benefit from the fact that existing technology will be upgraded (such as future smartphones using more memory compared to current models) and from other tailwinds such as cloud computing.

The memory industry is in a long-term uptrend, yet there is some distinct cyclical overlay on top of that. This is clearly visible when we look at Micron's revenue and cash flow performance over the last couple of years:

Data by YCharts

Overall, a long-term growth trend is clearly visible, but there are intermediate ups and downs. This can be explained by factors such as short-term demand swings due to changes in inventory levels and pricing differences due to changes in the supply-demand situation. Over the last couple of quarters, revenues and earnings have been trending down, which has resulted in Micron's share price dropping from more than $60 to as low as $30 in the recent past. More recently, Micron's share price has recovered to the $40s, and many analysts agree that not only the long-term trend is looking favorable, but that the short-term outlook also is improving as well: A recovery in DRAM pricing towards the end of 2019 is seen, others such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) see tailwinds from improving NAND pricing.

How Micron Plans To Benefit From These Industry Tailwinds

The DRAM and NAND industries are essentially oligopolies, where a couple of major players, including Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), control most of the market. Micron plans to remain an important part of this oligopoly, which includes plans to boost its output over the coming years.

Micron's expansion plans include the ongoing build-out of its facilities in Singapore, where the company plans to add 1,500 new jobs over the coming years. This follows Micron's decision to build out its existing facilities in Singapore, with the expansion being focused on 3D NAND production. By strengthening its output capacity, Micron should be able to benefit from the steep increase in industry demand for NAND products. Micron's decision to further enhance its operations in Singapore seems opportune, as Singapore is located near the markets Micron will be selling its products to, while at the same time, Singapore is a very stable country with legal clarity, where investors don't have to worry about politics and government interaction too much.

Singapore is not the only focus when it comes to Micron's expansion plans, though, as the company also plans to grow its operations in other countries, including the US. Micron owns a plant in Virginia, which will be upgraded through investments totaling at least $3 billion through the 2020s, which will result in growing capacity in the US. Growing capacity in the US could be beneficial in case global trade comes under pressure by trade policies that are more focused on isolation.

Micron also closed the buyout of Intel's (INTC) interest in the two companies' joint venture IM Flash Technologies in November, which means that the company will be able to recognize 100% of the former joint venture's future profits going forward. The $1.25 billion buyout price was financed via debt, but thanks to Micron's very strong cash generation the company will be able to easily pay down that debt in the foreseeable future:

Data by YCharts

The $1.25 billion buyout price for Intel's stake equates to just about 1 month's worth of operating cash flows or about 4 months' worth of Micron's free cash flows.

Volume growth through capacity expansions, which will result in growing revenues, is one factor that should drive Micron's earnings in the long run. There are others as well, though:

Source: Micron presentation

First, Micron will continue to improve its product mix by selling a growing amount of higher-end products, such as its 96-layer 3D NAND. This should result in rising average sales prices, all else equal, which will drive revenues further. The even more important factor is Micron's ability to drive down its costs over time. During the last fiscal year, the company was able to lower both its DRAM production costs and its NAND production costs at a clip that was faster than the production cost declines of its peers. This, in turn, leads to improving margins relative to competitors, which enhances Micron's profitability. All in all, Micron thus will be able to capitalize on beneficial macro trends by raising its production, while also selling a growing portion of higher-priced high-end products, with margin increases thanks to declining production costs being the final factor that should drive its profits.

On top of all of this, Micron also has a share repurchase program in place. Thanks to its cash generation that is not needed for dividend payments, Micron can buy back stock and reduce its share count over time, which will result in further tailwinds for its earnings per share. There is thus, I believe, a good chance that Micron will be able to grow its EPS very meaningfully during the 2020s.

Current Share Price Does Not Reflect Improving Sentiment And Outlook, Shares Look Undervalued

When we look at EPS estimates by analysts for Micron, we get the following picture:

Data by YCharts

The improving sentiment towards Micron is clearly visible in the changes in earnings per share estimates over the last year. Estimates for 2020 and 2021 bottomed in early summer and have risen substantially since. Right now analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $5.35 for 2020 and $7.53 for 2021. This means that Micron's shares are trading at 8.6 times 2020's earnings, while the PE ratio for the following year is at an even lower level of just 6.1. Based on the trends in EPS estimates over the last couple of months, further positive estimate revisions seem possible, which would result in even lower valuations.

Micron's results have been highly cyclical in the past and they will likely remain cyclical going forward, which is why overly high valuations for Micron's stock would not seem justified, despite the fact that the long-term outlook is positive. I do, however, also not believe that Micron's shares are correctly valued at just above 6 times 2021's profits. When we put an earnings multiple of just 9 on those estimates, shares could trade at $68 in two years, which would result in share price gains of close to 50% over the coming two years. When we compare the EPS estimates for 2021 with Micron's peak earnings from the previous cycle, we see that $7.53 would not at all be aggressive, as Micron has generated profits of more than $12 on a per-share basis in the past.

Another valuation method we can look at is the enterprise value to EBITDA multiple:

Data by YCharts

Micron's EV to EBITDA stands at just 4.0, which is very low in absolute terms and which is also low relative to how shares were valued in the past. An expansion of this multiple to 5, which would still be quite low on an absolute basis, would allow for share price gains in the realm of 20%, all else equal.

I thus believe that Micron does not only have a positive long-term outlook but that its shares are also trading below fair value right here. Share price gains in the 20% range over the coming year do not seem unrealistic, I believe, while share price gains over the coming 2-3 years could be substantially higher.

High Volatility Results In High Option Premiums, Investors Can Benefit

It is likely that there will be ups and downs in Micron's share price in the future as well, as shares are volatile. This is especially true due to the fact that there are external factors that could lead to big temporary downwards movements in Micron's stocks, such as a bigger than expected global economic slowdown, or stock market troubles that could be caused by politics next year, i.e. uncertainty around elections, etc.

The high volatility is why I believe that option plays, such as selling covered calls, are a viable way for investors to generate some income from this non-dividend-paying company, as higher volatility leads to higher option premiums, all else equal.

Maybe an investor believes, like me, that Micron's share price will more likely go up than down from the current level in the long run. It then makes sense to hold a long position. I would, however, be willing to sell my shares in the upper $50s over the coming months, as there is still a lot of uncertainties around a trade deal, coupled with worries about the strength of the global economy. On top of that, downgrades by analysts could pressure Micron's share price as well. The following option play would make sense in this scenario:

Source: Seeking Alpha

By selling the call option contract with a strike price of $57.50 and an expiry date in April 2020 (5 months from now), the investor can get a per share option premium of $2.55. This equates to a yield of 5.2% relative to the current share price of $49 or to an annualized yield of more than 12%. This, all by itself, is attractive already. If the share price of Micron does not reach above $57.50 over the coming five months, the investor has not lost anything, yet has gained an additional 5% from holding Micron's stock (which he planned to do anyway, due to the strong long-term outlook).

If Micron's stock rises above $57.50 over the next five months, the investor would sell at that price, bagging a total return of $11.05 (share price gain from $49 to $57.50 plus option premium), or 23% - in just five months. For someone who was willing to sell Micron's shares in the upper $50s anyway, this thus comes with some additional gains as well.

This strategy is, however, not viable for those that see much stronger share price gains in the near term. If someone expects Micron's shares to hit $70 by spring 2020, for example, the above option play would not be advisable at all, as a lot of upside potential would be lost.

Selling covered calls thus makes sense for those who want to be long the stock, due to its long-term potential, and who believe that some share price gains are possible over the coming months, but who, at the same time, would be willing to take money of the table if Micron's share price rises by 20%+ in a couple of months.

If You Seek More Downside Protection Or Want To Lock In Your Gains

Investors that are especially worried about a near-term fall in Micron's share price could also use the option premium proceeds from selling a covered call to buy a protective (out of the money) put, which results in a so-called collar.

This could be especially interesting for investors that have huge short-term capital gains, e.g. if they bought in June 2019, thereby having 40-50% share price gains. By using a collar with an appropriate option expiry date, these investors could lock in their gains until the point where their share price gains become long-term share price gains, thereby gaining more favorable tax rates. For an investor who bought in June 2019, a combination of selling a call option that expires in June and buying an out of the money put option that expires in June, share price gains could be locked in until the point where taxation becomes more favorable. Buying a put option does, however, reduce your income from selling covered calls, which is why the collar strategy might not be interesting for everyone.

Takeaway

Micron is a stock with ample potential for share price gains in the long run, due to a combination of a low valuation and strong earnings growth tailwinds. In the short term, share price gains are not unlikely, especially due to the potential for further analyst estimate revisions to the upside. There are, however, potential short-term issues as well, such as further trade war escalation. I would thus be willing to take money off the table if Micron's share price rises meaningfully. Under these circumstances, a covered call strategy makes a lot of sense, I believe, and due to the high implied volatility in Micron's stock, option premiums are large. Investors can thus secure 10%+ income yields from option selling, while not capping potential for capital appreciation too much. One could sum it up like this: Investors who like the industry tailwinds, growth investments, and margin growth that enhance the long-term prospects for Micron (the rising tide), but who fear the frequent and unpredictable swings in price (freak waves) can mute the price volatility by selling covered calls. This limits one's upside and also reduces the initial fall to the downside should shares hit a deep trough.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Jonathan Weber is covering the large-cap dividend sector for Cash Flow Kingdom: "The Place where Cash Flow is King". From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return of 50.2% (verse 46.8% for the S&P 500, and 32.3% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), an income stream that looks like this: Cash Flow Kingdom, "The Place where Cash Flow is King"

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.