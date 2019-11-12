Cleveland BioLabs: Another Year - Only Cash Burn To Show

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) is a nano-cap company working to advance their radiation countermeasures in the military and civilian spaces in addition to other potential indications for their lead drug - entolimod. This company has been striving towards this goal for the past decade and has led investors on a wild goose chase with ever-lengthening trials and long promised opportunities. During this time, the stock has flatlined and now sits squarely in the de-listing range below $1. This is far from the company's first foray into this price range, as they have performed large reverse splits before to return to compliance prior to continuing their march of shareholder wealth destruction. We believe that the time is coming where they will not be able to continue this charade and will need to adjust the expectations of their shareholders and be jettisoned to the secondary markets to await their fate. We have been stating for the past couple years that this company has not been able to get their trials moving at a sufficient pace and that the cash on hand is slowly dwindling. These comments now appear to be rather poignant, as the company continues its slow burn of its small cash stores.

Platform

CBLI has been working in the biotech sector for over a decade as of this writing. They originally began as an oncology/radiation countermeasure company with multiple programs moving the company forward. As oncology targets fell by the wayside, the company began to gather all of its focus and finances into completing their radiation countermeasure studies along with support from the US government. Although the compound being studied (entolimod) has demonstrated impressive protective characteristics, the company has not designed effective or high confidence studies to demonstrate that to the necessary authorities. As a result, they have had to repeat trials with non-human primates in an attempt to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the drug over the past years. During this time, the company has continued to slowly burn through its resources, with roughly 2.6M in cash remaining as of last quarter. This is a paltry sum which is grossly insufficient to conduct additional clinical trials, complete required filings with the FDA and position the company for success with marketing and production.

Image of Entolimod generated by Cleveland BioLabs

CBLI's primary drug entolimod has been in development for years. It is derived from Salmonella typhimurium flagellar protein and is a Toll-like-receptor protein 5 antagonist. This compound has demonstrated impressive efficacy in non-human primates during radiation challenges, as seen below:

Image generated by Cleveland BioLabs

These data points are exciting in and of themselves. That the company has been able to develop a compound that can improve the survival rates of primates at such significant levels is no small accomplishment. With these data points, CBLI has been able to predict that humans would achieve a 45% survival advantage if provided with entolimod in the event of a large radiation burst (i.e. a nuclear explosion). It was clear when these data points were published that CBLI was moving rapidly toward commercialization and that they expected to be able to address a significant market in short order. A slide from the same presentation as utilized as source material above followed their data slides:

Image generated by Cleveland BioLabs

The key detail to note here is that these confident estimates were made over 4 years ago and yet there has not been the rapid and positive response from the FDA that was expected by the company. We believe this illustrates a clear issue that shareholders have to contend with - when will the promised opportunities run out and the cash run dry? Furthermore, if the company is ever able to obtain approval - what will be left to commercialize their product?

Valuation

Cleveland BioLabs' valuation is based solely on the potential for support of its lead compound entolimod's use as a pre-emergency stockpile compound for potentially treating ARS. We believe that the current valuation of the company is based solely on entolimod's ARS indication, at $7.14 million (down from $47M as of our last writing). However, this is significantly tempered by the decreasing expectation that the company will be able to effectively commercialize their product.

We expect the contract for entolimod to be significantly smaller at 75k doses and a price point of $200, or a total value of $15 million, due to the need for a single dose per event (can't vaccinate ahead of time), the potential for a competitor and the ability of CBLI to provide the doses in a given period of time. This represents an order size comparable with previous ARS-related orders such as the 66,000 doses of Leukine from Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) as a comparable point but is below the price points for that compound at $560/dose. We price the entolimod at a lower point due to two factors: the increased potential for competition will drive pricing to a degree, but also the fact that these other drugs have multiple indications and are therefore inherently more valuable.

Price of Entolimod Dose Doses Ordered Valuation Shares Outstanding (modeled) Price Per Share $200 75K $15 million 11.3 Million $1.33

As was a previous concern, CBLI has not demonstrated the ability to readily obtain approvals, let alone commercialize, their lead candidate. Using an estimate of 11.3 million shares outstanding, we currently value entolimod, and subsequently CBLI, at $1.33/share without taking into account extenuating circumstances. Although this represents a level roughly 100% higher than the current share price, we believe this gap is warranted. Although the drug may provide such a valuation, we do not believe that CBLI will be able to properly commercialize their product if it is approved prior to cash exhaustion in June 2020 (company's own prediction). Furthermore, even if the company is able to obtain approvals, their cash levels are so dramatically low we do not believe that they will be able to garner enough market support to fund their operations. Between now and the eventual approval of their product, it is entirely possible that the company will be delisted and or have to perform another reverse split as they did back in 2015. If this happens, it is reasonable to expect that market's swift and negative reaction to the news would drive the stock down further as happened in the months following their previous reverse split (see below).

Data by YCharts

To reinforce this concern, looking at the stock's performance over the most recent months highlights exactly why we believe this threat of another reverse split or delisting is very real:

Data by YCharts

Although volume has a daily average of 14k shares over the past 3 months, we can see that the majority of this activity is the result of a few spikes - the most notable of which was on 10/14 when the company's share price broke $1. Since then, the company has not been able to catch a bid and continues to wallow well below $1/share. This cannot continue in perpetuity, and we expect the market regulators to respond as we approach 30 days since breaking a dollar. If the company is delisted, they will likely lose any real ability to raise cash for the foreseeable future - challenging their ability to market entolimod. If the company performed a reverse split as before, they would shoot their share price up over $12/share but drop their shares outstanding to 565,000. This would likely spell the end - as we would not expect the share price to remain in the $12 range as the company continues to tread water. If they were to raise capital at that point, the discount that they would likely have to offer would make shares effectively worthless. Putting an exclamation point on the flatlining chart of the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As with any prediction, there are always risks associated with being on the wrong side of the market. With regard to our bearish thesis, there are multiple risks which investors should be aware of. The most significant risk to our predictions is the combination of the FDA accepting entolimod and CBLI successfully commercializing their product. If the company were to be able to capitalize on their yearslong journey to the market then they would be able to utilize the cash infusion to rapidly build out their capabilities to provide entolimod to customers as they build it up as a radiation countermeasure. If they get their foot in the door in the defense market, then the rest of the pipeline would likely benefit from the cash infusion as well - reigniting the development of their oncology pipeline. It is also possible that CBLI obtains additional funding from one of their previous partners in the defense space - granting a significant reprieve and helping them to get entolimod across the finish line.

We believe that CBLI will find a more significant hurdle to its marketing of entolimod - potential customers will not simply throw money at the company without the assurance that they be able to deliver (or that the product achieves their stated goals). Pricing will also be a potential concern - as the various defense groups who have supported this product's development will be hesitant to pay top dollar for a drug that they provided critical financial support. Ultimately, the entire fate of this company rests on the acceptance of entolimod by the FDA as well as a successful and sustained marketing campaign in the near future. If not, it is likely that the company's hopes will outlive their dwindling cash stocks.

Conclusion

Even though CBLI has continued to extol the potential of their success, the clock has continued to tick and their cash continued to burn. Many shareholders have been devastated by the company's performance over the past 10 years. As investors await any semblance of good news, the company pushes its risk of delisting or a value crushing reverse split higher. Ultimately, we do not believe that the company will be able to successfully market their lead candidate even following approvals - they've simply delayed too long. The markets are no longer tolerant or interested, and in the time of investors lending money for hope has passed. The risks to investors at this juncture are critical - and we continue to voice caution and concern for the future of CBLI as we are rapidly approaching the end to another year.

