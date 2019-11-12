Aurora Cannabis: Critical Time Approaches

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to report its Q1 FY20 earnings after market close on November 14. Investors would be curious to see if its sales growth momentum continues or if it fizzles out. But in addition to just tracking its headline figures, investors should also closely monitor its average selling prices (ASPs), margin profile, its sales contribution from different end markets, and international sales. These items would have a bearing on where the company and its shares head next. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Gauging Aurora's pulse

A broad swath of cannabis producers, including Aurora Cannabis, have come under enhanced scrutiny by the investing community of late due to falling average selling prices across the sector. While some commenters believe industry prices will deteriorate to unsustainable levels and drive several cannabis companies out of business, there's also the line of thought that licensed producers would be unfazed as long as gross margins are intact.

So, to begin with, investors should closely monitor Aurora's ASPs when the company reports its Q1 earnings call later this week.

Per our database, Aurora's medical and recreational cannabis-related ASPs have been trending down for the past two quarters. The downtrend might actually continue in Q1, and maybe even spill over to Q2, since the supply chain seems bottlenecked and there's no immediate catalyst that can potentially reverse this industry-wide trend in the coming few months.

Now, Aurora has undertaken a slew of cost cutting measures and tried to dynamically allocate supplies to end-markets that offer the most lucrative opportunities, in a bid to retain a healthy margin profile amidst falling ASPs. But we still need to monitor the extent of its ASP declines. Too much of a decline may potentially result in margin compression for the overall company.

Additionally, as evident from the charts above, Aurora's wholesale cannabis shipments carry the lowest ASPs but the highest gross margins compared to its cannabis shipments targeted towards recreational and medical uses. So, it would make business sense to ship more wholesale cannabis. As a matter of fact, the surge in their bulk cannabis sales actually bolstered the company's overall revenue and margin profile in Q4.

However, Aurora's management had noted during their Q4 earnings call that they had opportunistically identified and tapped lucrative opportunities in the wholesale channel. This means the stellar performance of their wholesale division won't necessarily be repeatable in the future. Per their Q4 call:

In the future, we expect to sell into the wholesale channel opportunistically and when pricing and terms are appropriate. We will caution against expecting bulk sales of the magnitude we achieved in Q4 2019 to be consistent or repeatable. However, we do maintain a focus on the bulk sales market and we do believe there will be further opportunities there in the future.

Its management may be able to once again find these pockets of growth, but there's no reliable way to predict the recurrence of this one-off event. Hence, we should, by default, expect its bulk sales to decline sequentially in Q1. Investors need to monitor two things here:

What's the extent of revenue decline in its wholesale cannabis division, and/or; What's the revenue contribution of its wholesale cannabis division.

Answers to these two questions can have implications for the company as a whole. As I mentioned earlier, its wholesale shipments sport the highest gross margins. So, a material decline in this revenue stream may take away the margin boost that it provides to the overall company.

The revenue contribution from all three of its end-markets would also dictate where Aurora's margins are heading. More wholesale bulk revenue, as a percentage of the company's overall revenue, should ideally push Aurora's gross margins higher.

To put things in perspective, per our database, Aurora's revenue from wholesale cannabis trim shipments rose sharply and amounted to a little over 20% of the company's overall Q4 revenues.

International Growth

There has also been a lot of excitement and furor amongst Aurora's investors of late, about its international expansion plans. The company is present in over 25 international markets, and the prospect of it being able to opportunistically divert supplies, to markets that offer the highest margins, is extremely lucrative. As far as the bull thesis goes, a rapid international expansion would give Aurora an edge over its peers in terms of volume and margins.

However, we saw that Aurora's international sales amounted to just about $4.5 million, or about 4.5% of its overall revenues, in Q4. Investors should closely monitor if these figures grow in the coming quarter or if they continue to languish.

Soft international sales may imply that:

Its cross-border growth prospects were overhyped, and/or; Its management is finding it difficult to tap these international opportunities due to red tape or other regulatory hurdles, and/or; Its management overcommitted, but now, they're facing issues in their own supply chain, and/or; Its management underestimated the challenges that come along with an international ramp.

Posting healthy growth on the international front is vitally important for Aurora and its shareholders. It would justify the costs of Aurora being present in several international markets and reassure investors that tangible and material growth opportunities do exist across borders.

On the other hand, soft international sales may fuel fear, uncertainty, and doubt amongst investors. It might also move Aurora's management to defer their capacity expansion plan (discussed here) in light of reduced cross-border demand. This may result in analysts modeling for lower sales and reducing their price targets for the scrip. So, readers and investors should closely monitor Aurora's international revenue figure in its upcoming Q1 earnings call.

Final Thoughts

I continue to believe that Aurora Cannabis is en route to becoming a prominent Cannabis brand in several international markets. However, its journey won't necessarily be linear, and it's bound to involve occasional speed bumps just like any other rapidly growing company.

But as far as Aurora's Q1 earnings report is concerned, investors should pay close attention to its ASPs, its margin profile, its sales contribution from different end-markets, and its international revenues. Also, if any of these items fluctuate, then closely listen in on management's commentary on how they're going to deal with it. These discussed items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares head next. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.