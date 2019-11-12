Chesapeake Energy: Uncertainty Prevails

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has officially been in great turmoil again with shares down below the key psychological $1 per share mark, as the company actually included a going concern warning alongside the release of the third-quarter results. This triggered a fierce sell-off as investors are quite clearly in some state of chaos and shock, as the situation for the company and equity holders remains very dire and outright uncertain.

This is not a surprise to those following my updates on Chesapeake for a while, as reports of the company failed to incorporate the huge discrepancy between actual cash flows and adjusted earnings numbers, with huge depreciation charges taken in recent years creating a very distorted equity and cash flow picture.

The Cold Hard Numbers

Chesapeake reported third-quarter production of 478,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. While the company claims that production is up 3% year-over-year, if we adjust for asset purchases and sales, reality is that production is down 11% year-over-year in actual numbers. The "bright" spot is that the share of oil production has risen from 17% of total production to 24%, yet that cannot turn the tide either.

The company reported a net loss of $61 million as adjusted losses even totaled $211 million. The only bright spot is that after years of large write downs, the depreciation expense is finally on the increase again and this is a non-cash expense. Third-quarter depreciation and depletion expense totals $573 million, yet is still far smaller than the third-quarter capital spending expense of $640 million, resulting in additional cash outflows on top of the reported losses.

This is very worrisome as the company continues to operate with a very steep net debt load of $9.1 billion, not even accounting for $1.6 billion in preferred stock. This means that nearly $11 billion have priority over the assets or income streams before the 1.7 billion common equity holders obtain any payment at all.

About 2020

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Chesapeake is resorting to drastic actions. Not only is it giving a going concern warning, the company is cutting both costs and capital spending into 2020. Capital spending is set to fall to $1.3-$1.6 billion next year, while G&A costs are seen down 10% as well. While the latter sounds promising, note that these costs run at just $260 million a year, as 10% costs savings are very low. Furthermore, reduced capital spending means that one can doubt whether production can stay flat in 2020.

Regarding capital spending: Chesapeake is certainly hitting the brakes hard, with those investments pegged around $2.2 billion this year. This suggests that capital spending budgets are expected to shrink by 35% next year.

While this looks promising, Chesapeake has been shrinking for years, and while it is true that the price environment is certainly not helping, absolute leverage levels have not come down. The reported modest operating profits are fake to an extent that depreciation charges were artificially lowered amidst the huge writedowns taken following the 2014 oil price crash. Furthermore, the company has a very expensive capital structure, not just with debt but preferred stock dividends being payable as well.

What Now?

While the movements in the share price are extremely high, the equity valuation of the firm amounts to just about $1.5 billion, inconsequential in relation to the actual enterprise valuation of the firm, currently trending at $12-$13 billion if net debt is included. Knowing that consolidation in the energy sector is at hand, the question is if and when someone is interested in the 500,000 barrels of oil-equivalent production per day. That being said, with a big natural gas component and no premium assets, the earnings power is very limited, or close to non-existing at this point in time. On the other hand, a cheaper cost of capital would go a long way in realizing some real synergies.

The recent insider buys are confusing as well given the outlook, further recognizing that insider buys in previous years were ill-timed as well. Other than real M&A interest or a big spike in energy prices, the situation looks dire. As a result, the outlook for the equity holders of the company remains dismal as well, although equity already represents a call option on the fortunes of the company. Therefore, call options on the equity really represent a call option on a call option, the equivalent of lottery tickets, although they do not come cheap with implied volatilities far above the 100% mark.

For now, I can only reiterate my conclusion from August, which is that shares are simply a lottery ticket, although the tickets were a bit more expensive in August, given that shares still traded around the $1.50 per share mark at the time. Consequently, I am still not pulling the trigger given the dismal track record of the firm and the fact that management has a long and very steep uphill battle ahead. Equity holders should brace for continued volatility and bad news, but there is still some time, although the chances are not very good at all at this point in time.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.