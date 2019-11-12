Southwestern Energy: The Huge Drop In Gas Prices

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was one of our favorite stocks to buy when natural gas and oil prices sank, as the stock inevitably recovered when the commodities rebounded offering outsized short-term returns. Over the summer, we got back into the name at $3.20 for an initial position just one with plans to scale into the name for a complete position. We've been trading stocks a long time but our firm was surprised to see the position being completed in a month when shares hit $2, and we doubled again at $1.60.

In the last 2 months, shares have rebounded strongly as energy prices improved on a cold outlook weather for the United States. In fact, record cold temps have hit. But at the time of this writing, natural gas just had its worst day on record since January because weather "might" get a bit warmer in a week or so. This was a huge drop in prices. The drop really is being driven by forecasts. With all of the gas and oil flooding the market, names like SWN have been hammered, so any bad news on weather hurts pricing. This is because cold weather drives usage higher. Still, we are buying for the long term because of operational efficiencies and an enviable debt maturity profile, but admit that pricing needs to rebound in the next few years so debt obligations can be met. We are back to about $2 a share, and we are buying.

Pricing so bearish but has rebounded some

Both oil prices and natural gas prices are key to profits for Southwestern and its competitors. Both are pretty weak of late, especially natural gas. The answer for years has been for the companies to pump out more production to make up revenues because of lower margins. Big mistake in our estimation.

You see, this production has flooded the market. These companies have produced themselves into the ground it seems. That has exacerbated the issue with pricing. Make no mistake, strong profits were made by the company last year with strong oil prices and moderate natural gas prices but now both have fallen and have taken the stock to new lows. Oil prices are still hurting, but have moderated.

The main problem with energy is that there remains a massive supply with only moderate demand. Ultimately we believe equilibrium is in the mid $60 range for oil and for natural gas around $3. But now without hedges companies in this sector will be posting massive declines in revenues and earnings if they are not smart. If they keep exploring and pumping out gas the bleeding will continue. The weather has not been helpful. Keep an eye on energy supply, demand, and projections from the U.S Energy Information Administration. One good piece of news is that they see oil and natural gas both rebounding higher, but continue to cut expectations.

Will oil and gas prices resume their rebound?

Yes, they will. Oil and gas will rebound again, but it is a question of when. Weather is the major driving force right now. Period. End of section, end of article. If only it were that easy.

Temps and forecasting are definitely running the show right now. We still believe oil will rebound first in the longer term, but in the shorter term, gas will be much more volatile. We just do not know when. It could turn sharply. It could take months. The market forces are simply out of whack and are just not sustainable. So we think that each time commodities fall drastically, if you are investing in a long-term position, you need to buy.

No one knows where oil and gas are heading but we think risk is to the upside. We caution you to watch production and supply. The demand for cleaner fuels and the commodity's relatively lower price has led to increased electricity generation to 35%, from 25% in 2011. It is also looking like this will expand significantly in the next decade. Exports out of the U.S. are growing and big industrial projects will likely ensure strong natural gas demand. But there is so much supply. The production curve must shift.

One catalyst is that the United States will surpass current market leaders Australia and Qatar to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2024, a high-ranking official at the International Energy said last summer. This should be bullish for natural gas in the long term. If production can decline some to help choke supply, we could get a real move higher in pricing.

We have been wanting to see CAPEX cut with production slated to remain level, if not decline, for the company. That may sound bad, but believe us, when the market hears 'more CAPEX, more production' it sells off the stock. While SWN is set up for more drilling, the company is improving its operation by going to longer laterals with more stages. This remains a simple fact, and some of the stronger companies are out there doing this. Basically, this allows the company to complete more wells. That may not be what we need in the immediate term, but if the market conditions improve and demand spikes huge, the company stands ready to produce. However, the Q3 report, which was so-so overall, contained some bullish data points on this front and this is another reason we feel confident buying the stock here.

Finally the company is getting serious about cutting costs

We have said before that the company needs to cut costs as natural gas prices are getting obliterated. Having deleveraged the balance sheet with the sale of Fayetteville last year, ongoing operational improvements are driving costs lower and production higher.

While higher production is not what will help the sector, cutting costs can help the company be free cash flow positive. Highly unlikely if gas remains under $2.50. Well costs have come down and we are watching this closely. In Q3, SWN drilled 24 wells, completed 30 wells and placed 34 wells to sales. The average well costs for wells to sales in the third quarter of 2019 was $784 per lateral foot, with an average lateral length of 10,466 feet. In the first nine months of 2019, the company drilled 95 wells, completed 101 wells and placed 89 wells to sales, with well costs for wells to sales averaging $849 per lateral foot. The 25% reduction that management targeted for full-year average well costs are being beaten with at costs averaging $784 per lateral foot.

The actions taken to cut costs over time have helped continue to strengthen the balance sheet. The company is working back toward free cash flow generation despite the volatile commodity environment, without compromising long-term value. Frankly, SWN is in an enviable position with no significant debt due for years. In accordance with its planned activity reduction, SWN invested capital totaling $240 million, including capitalized interest and expense of $45 million, bringing the year to date capital investment to $933 million. As announced earlier this year, annual capital investment is not expected to exceed $1.15 billion.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $44 million or $0.08 per share compared to $40 million last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $202 million which is 8% higher than for Q2 in 2019. Increased liquids production and 88 million in hedge settlements almost entirely offset the impact of decreased commodity prices, and so the company was able to surpass overall consensus. On the conference call, we also learned that in 2020, if the pricing and the strip is reduced or less than budgeted, the company will reduce projects and adjust spending accordingly. This is key for us. It shows they are finally getting serious about reducing spending. We would like to see further production changes throughout the sector, but that may be 'pie in the sky' thinking. While SWN planned reductions in H2 2019, we want to see this continue further. Maybe it will take some bankruptcies to get these companies to wise up on the production. We digress.

On the financial front, SWN ended the third quarter with a strong liquidity position . At the end of the quarter, they had cash of $29 million, an undrawn revolver of $2 billion, total debt of $2.3 billion and a trailing 12-month net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2 times, excluding the benefit of adjusted EBITDA associated with the Fayetteville Shale. During the quarter, the company repurchased $50 million of senior notes at a discount of 13%, which will reduce interest costs on senior notes by $21 million until maturity. These repurchases were funded principally by sales of non-core, non-producing assets. Investors should closely watch the debt servicing and associated metrics. We also should point out that the company has time. While it needs to make interest payments on debt, the company has no significant debt maturities before 2025 and the leverage ratio is currently at 1.7x. As such, we will remain patient.

Final thoughts

This has been a disaster sector for most of 2019. The trading action is all about energy prices, which in turn are being handicapped by traders looking at weather reports, who then in turn gauge possible EPS impacts, and then trade on the news. It is a bit ludicrous. Yes, we need prices to move up a bit and stay there. But SWN has years to wait. WE are betting on a big bounce. We believe that the best time to buy a solid company is when the stock has been nailed but operationally is strong. Energy prices will rebound, eventually. The company is finally taking some of the right steps to ensure viability moving forward, and we are buyers. We would love to get in and offload shares around $4-$5, and we think shares get there with a real sustained rally in gas pricing and some more help from oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.