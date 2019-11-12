Seanergy Maritime: Q3 Report Disappoints, Reverse Split Looming

Risk/Reward has shifted in the wrong direction as of late. Expect the stock to trade in close correlation with the Baltic Capesize Index for the most time going forward.

Company will be required to conduct a reverse stock split until January 13, 2020 to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Expect a much stronger fourth quarter with 80% of available days already fixed at a TCE of $25.800.

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Greek-based capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime reported a rather disappointing Q3/2019 as the company's Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") came in well below expectations.

Photo: Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Leadership", oldest vessel in the company's fleet (2001) - Source: Company Website

Remember, in its Q2/2019 report, the company stated that 62% of available fleet days for Q3 had already been fixed at a daily TCE of approximately $23.800. But Seanergy Maritime finished the quarter with an average TCE of just $20.143 which calculates to a measly TCE of only $14.180 realized for the remaining 38% of available fleet days for the quarter.

On the conference call, management partially attributed the disappointing TCE number to accounting requirements causing the company to record a higher number of ballast days (zero TCE) towards the end of the quarter.

The issue is expected to reverse during the current quarter with 80% of available fleet days already having been fixed at a TCE of approximately $25.800.

So, by all likelihood, Q4 will be a much stronger quarter for Seanergy Maritime, particularly as only two vessels are currently scheduled for drydocking during the quarter as compared to three in Q3. In fact, the company lost almost 15% of total operating days for the quarter due to installations of exhaust gas cleaning ("scrubbers") and ballast water treatment systems as well as scheduled maintenance and special surveys.

Unfortunately, the Baltic Capesize Index ("BCI") has been weakening as of late, now having lost almost 50% from recent multi-year highs marked during Q3. The development is particularly disappointing as ongoing scrubber installations ahead of IMO 2020 regulations were expected to keep supply largely in check but, at this point, demand simply isn't strong enough to keep rates at least stable.

Given this issue, the average TCE for Q4 will be lower than the $25.800 number provided by management on the call but with only 20% of available days at lower (or even zero) dayrates, the impact will be less severe than in Q3.

The recent weakness in the BCI does not bode well for Q1/2020 fixings either. At current TCE rates, the company's results will likely come in around break-even assuming all vessels being fully operational again during the entire quarter, a substantial step-down from Q4/2019.

After the renewed sell-off following the Q3 results and in light of the weaker market environment, the company is unlikely to avoid a reverse stock split to keep its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The 180-day grace period ends on January 13, 2020.

Bottom Line

After a rather disappointing Q3, Seanergy Maritime will likely end FY2019 on a high note given the reported average TCE of $25.800 already fixed for 80% of available Q4 days.

Unfortunately, earnings will likely fall off a cliff again as soon as Q1/2020 as the BCI has weakened substantially in recent weeks, now down almost 50% from recent multi-year highs.

In addition, the company will likely have to conduct a reverse stock split until January 13, 2020 to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Going forward, expect the stock price to remain in close correlation with the Baltic Capesize Index.

Personally, I have exited my small long position after the disappointing Q3 earnings and, at this point, do not intend to re-enter the stock given the weaker charter rate environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.