Stryker: Wright Medical, Right Or Not

Stryker deserves a premium given its growth quality, yet the valuation is a bit too stretched for me to chase here.

Stryker (SYK) announced a deal which cannot really be labeled a bolt-on deal with the $5.4 billion purchase of Wright Medical. Stryker has built up a great track record in organic growth combined with bolt-on dealmaking in recent years, as this latest deal warrants a review as well.

A year ago I concluded that Stryker has a great track record following the $1.4 billion purchase of K2M Group, yet that shares were pricey at around the $175 mark, which represented a 25 times earnings multiple at the time. I noted that 10% growth and long-term growth prospects are very compelling, yet shares were a bit too expensive in order to create a compelling risk-reward in my eyes.

Wright Medical, The Right Deal?

Stryker has reached a deal to acquire Wright Medical in a deal which values equity of the firm at $4.0 billion at $30.75 per share in cash, as the deal tag rises to $5.4 billion if we include convertible notes which are outstanding.

Founded in 1950, Wright has built up expertise on extremities and biologics and has built up a near $1 billion revenue base in these niche markets which include shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, ankle and biologics markets.

Stryker is happy to add this expertise to its own complementary product portfolio which provides real synergies on a range of fronts. Closure of the deal is expected to take place in the first half of 2020, with no impact seen on adjusted earnings this year, as Stryker reconfirms the full year adjusted earnings guidance of $8.20-$8.25 per share. Earnings are expected to take a $0.10 hit in 2021, with accretion seen in 2022, and beyond.

Modeling The Impact

Investors do not like the transaction a great deal, with shares down about 3% to $200 following announcement of the deal. With 380 million shares outstanding and shares down about $6, that works down to about $2.3 billion in value going up into smoke in actual terms. In comparison to the $5.4 billion deal tag, that is quite a big move.

In August, Wright reported its results for the first half of the year. Sales were up more than 13% so far for the year, totaling $460 million. Sales run at a rate of $920 million a year, for a near 6 times sales multiple. The company is roughly breaking even in operating earnings (although it includes some amortization charges), yet net losses were reported because of the expensive interest rates.

In comparison, Stryker has already reported its results for the first nine months of the year with sales up 10% to nearly $10.8 billion, with revenues approaching $15 billion a year. The 380 million shares represent an equity value of $76 billion at $200 per share, or $82 billion if we include a current net debt load of $5.9 billion. This means that Stryker trades at 5.5 times sales which is just below the price of Wright, although Wright is posting slightly higher growth rates. In comparison to Wright, Stryker is of course posting very fat operating margins.

The deal means that net debt of $5.9 billion will essentially double to $11.3 billion, that for a deal which will grow total sales by just around 6%, while earnings will not see a contribution in the short term. Stryker is currently posting adjusted operating earnings at a rate of $3.6 billion, with depreciation charges running around $300 million. That means that EBITDA of $3.9 billion makes the leverage ratios jump up to 2.9 times which is high enough, but not too dangerous given the growth rates reported.

Updating The Long-Term Thesis

Truth of the matter is that Stryker is a diversified operator in a medtech sector which continues to be on fire. The company reports its results across three segments, but really is far more diversified than it sounds, with great diversification within each of the three segments.

Despite its size and diversification, the company is doing things very right as a result of the proper culture and great M&A track record. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D as well as M&A as it continues to buy promising companies, although the deal for Wright is clearly greater than the deals which Stryker has been pursuing in recent years.

The focus on innovation and growth is very comforting, as shares have risen from $0.20 per share to $200, having increased a factor of 1,000 times in less than 40 years, resulting in very impressive returns.

Still Upbeat, Not Buying

Despite a recent 10% pullback I am still not that convinced about the shares at 24 times adjusted earnings, as I recognize that these are adjusted earnings and leverage does seriously increase following the latest deal.

While quality deserves a price the question is if the current price and premium is justified. With growth still around 10%, and organic sales growth in the high single digits, the quality is still evident and undoubtedly makes that a premium is deserved. Hence, I am placing a trailing 20 times earnings multiple as an entry target which makes that I am happy to buy around $165 per share, as I recognize that shares briefly fell below the $150 mark by Christmas last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.