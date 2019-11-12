Finjan Drought Should Be Over Soon

While the investment to date into the upcoming trials has already been discounted in the book value, any significant wins can produce dramatic cash inflows.

Aside from the licensing pipeline, there are 9-10 trials expected over the next 3 years, with significant potential wins in each.

With only a couple of settlements and an unsuccessful trial against Juniper, Finjan’s shares have suffered, currently trading close to book value.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) is a cyber-security company with the main business of licensing patents Finjan owns. While they prefer licensing agreements, frequently they sue companies that are allegedly violating Finjan's patents. While Finjan's shares currently trade not far from the book value, virtually ignoring the estimated $200-400M in licensing fees in the next 3-4 years, I believe they are worth 3-9 times the current share price.

Deciphering Finjan

While Finjan is a small company, the list of its licensees includes Microsoft, McAfee, AVG and Symantec. Per the latest Form 10-Q, the company has no debt and has current assets of $42M as of 9/30/19. The tangible book value is $41M, or $1.49 per share. As I am writing this, the share price is $1.74, which implies only about $7M to company's future cash flows. Why is that?

Finjan does not have a steady revenue stream, but instead has periodic revenue spikes when a licensing agreement is signed or settlement reached, usually post-trial. The only steady financial metric is the opposite: the SG&A expenses, including outside legal expenses. In this regard, Finjan is very similar to another stock that I own and wrote about, Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH). Whereas FPH has value locked in land and capitalized development expenses, to be unlocked once the land is sold, Finjan has value locked in already-incurred expenses for the lawsuits as they move to trials.

The difference is, in Finjan's case, you cannot see the already-invested cash on the balance sheet and the outcomes of trials have greater uncertainty than land sales. That was demonstrated in the recent case of Finjan vs. Juniper, where Juniper won and Finjan is appealing the matter.

Having talked about both the "invisible" investment and the uncertainty of recouping thereof, let's value Finjan using conservative expectations. The company asserts in slide 7 of its investor presentation that the expected revenues in the next several years should be $200-400M. SG&A expenses have been running at approximately $30M a year and the cost of revenues is about 15-17%. The company pays virtually no tax, with net refunds of $3.5M YTD and instead of interest expenses has interest income from its net cash.

The company expects to reduce SG&A going forward:

Turning to expenses, SG&A for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.5 million, a slight decrease from the $7.9 million a year ago. As Phil referenced, we have taken a hard look at our operational expenses, including litigation and outside consultants, and we have been able to trim back our quarterly expenses as we await revenue-generating events. You will begin to see, these expense reductions in the coming quarters.

Source: Jevan Anderson, Finjan CFO, conference call

In the "conservative" case, we will assume the low end of the expected revenue range of $200M over 3 years. With SG&A of $25M a year for 3 years and the cost of revenues at 17%, we get approximate expenses of $75M+$34M=$109M. The net income over 3 years becomes $91M or $3.30 per share. Assuming even distribution, and a tax rate of 28%, in line with prior year, EPS would be $0.80 per year.

In the "optimistic" scenario, we will assume the top end of the expected revenue range of $400M over 3 years. With SG&A of $25M a year for 3 years and the cost of revenues at 17%, we get approximate expenses of $75M+$51M=$126M. The net income over 3 years becomes $274M or $9.96 per share. Assuming even distribution, and a tax rate of 28%, in line with prior year, EPS would be $2.39 per year!

Valuing Finjan

Even if we ignore other activities, such as InvinciBull VPN product, involvement with Jerusalem Venture Partners and the potential for revenues greater than projected $200-400M range, and assume no share buybacks, the shares are underpriced.

In the "conservative" scenario, adding the book value of $1.49 to only 4x EPS of $0.80 yields $4.69 per share. In the "optimistic" scenario, assuming 6x multiple produces 1.49 + 6 x 2.39 = $15.83 per share!

Scenario Revenue3yr, $M SG&A 3yr, $M Cost of rev, $M Net 3yr, $M EPS, $ Book per share, $ P/E Value, $ Conservative 200 75 34 109 0.80 1.49 4 4.69 Optimistic 400 75 51 274 2.39 1.49 6 15.83

The average of the two scenarios is $10.26, or $8.77 if you ignore the current tangible book value (mostly in cash). The numbers are greater if there are any buybacks.

Conclusion

Finjan is severely undervalued with the conservative value being 3x the current share price and potentially 9x, at over $15. Also notable is the fact that Finjan's business should be virtually unaffected by any upcoming recession. While the timing and the mechanism of returning cash to shareholders are uncertain, there should be enough reward for the risk in Finjan stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNJN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.