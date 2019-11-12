Tanger Raises Guidance, Continues Repurchasing Shares

Tanger Outlets (SKT) owns a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers totalling 14.3M square feet across the USA (20 states) and Canada. Tanger offers customers significant cost savings for the latest and most popular brands and is the only public pure-play outlet REIT. SKT's low debt, stable operating metrics and disciplined capital allocation policy, including share repurchases, are key reasons why I initiated a position in SKT earlier this year.

No doubt, SKT's share price is in distress, along with other mall REITs, at levels not seen since the financial crisis. At the time of writing, the dividend yield is ~ 9% versus below 4% not so long ago.

Ironically, the spread between SKT's dividend yield and the 10-year treasury rate is at an all-time high (~7 percentage points, or 700bps!). I believe investors should value what I see as reliable income.

The massive rise in the dividend yield is attributable to the collapse in the share price, due to retail headwinds as well as the so-called 'retail apocalypse' narrative, which has created tremendous fear and is reaching paranoia levels. However, I believe the Company is actually on solid footing, and that we are poised for substantial yield compression as a result of the share price increasing substantially, as well as continued future dividend increases. In fact, in my view, the mall space, in general, is in much better shape than most think, with vacancies at fairly low levels.

First, let's review how we have done based on my two previous articles on Tanger.

Article dated September 17, 2019

In my SKT article dated September 17, 2019, I had mentioned:

At the time of writing, the dividend yield is slightly below 9%. A few weeks ago the dividend yield was above 10% and I was buying hand over fist.

The price at publication was $15.91 and total return since publication is 1.82%, driven by dividends which more than offset the miniscule share price decline. It is fair to say that not much has changed since then, at least in terms of share price. However, this could be considered a sign of stabilization, as opposed to the 'free fall' period in the share price from mid-2016 to mid-2019 which resulted in the share price falling by ~2/3, as indicated by the arrow in the graph below.

Let me repeat. The share price has fallen by ~2/3 since mid-2016 whilst the Company continues to deliver solid results! (more on this below).

Article dated July 8, 2019

I had also written an article on July 8, 2019. The price at publication was $16.29 and total return since publication is 1.62%, driven by dividends (again dividends more than offset the small share price decline). Again, it is fair to say that not much has changed since then (at least in terms of share price), but this can also be interpreted as a sign of stabilization.

Tanger continues to deliver solid results

On October 30 SKT reported Q3 2019 results. Highlights include:

annual guidance raised for Net Income, AFFO and Same Center NOI

tenant occupancy cost ratio was 9.9%, the lowest in the mall REIT space

tenant sales PSF increased to $395 (up $12 from prior year)

traffic increased due to targeted marketing programs and engaging on-site experiences

maintained a high 95.9% occupancy rate

low ~3.5% weighted average interest rate on debt, no significant debt maturities in consolidated portfolio until December 2023 and ~$600M in unused line of credit capacity

dividend remains very well covered - the Company expects to generate ~$95M of free cash flow over and above the 2019 dividend payments

Looking at the aforementioned results, one could reasonably wonder: what is the actual problem? why are negative headlines in the retail space affecting sentiment in such an extreme way? why is the share price hovering around financial crisis levels, despite stable operating metrics? are trading algorithms responsible for this (e.g. long e-commerce, short brick-and-mortar)? Is this a self-fulfilling prophecy? At such elevated dividend yields, usually there is a fear of a substantial dividend cut, however, the dividend coverage is high both on an FFO and FAD basis - is this reasonable? I am sure the list of questions goes on and on.

The good news is that on some occasions, there is not always a reasonable explanation, hence the massive opportunity. Until now, fear has clearly dominated, causing real damage to share prices and consequently sentiment towards the mall space, but this cannot last forever. How can those arguing for a secular sector wipeout justify the solid results across the board? As a matter of fact, tenant sales PSF are at all-time highs (even across B mall companies like Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL)), occupancy rates are hovering around all-time high levels, releasing spreads are significantly positive across the board, especially amongst A-Mall companies. These metrics are not secret, and they are available to the public by looking at the earnings results of companies in the space like Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman (TCO), Macerich (MAC), Brookfield (BPR), etc. Perhaps the important question is: how long can negative headlines in mainstream media outweigh underlying fundamentals?

As a popular saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. For example, let's look at SKT's historical occupancy rate chart, going back to 1993.

SKT Occupancy Rate:

SKT's occupancy has exceeded 95% for more than 25 years. For the share price down ~2/3 within the past three years, one would presume that occupancy is falling off the cliff.

The same argument goes for tenant sales performance.

SKT Sales PSF:

Even though tenant sales PSF have been flattish since 2015, sales are ~75% higher compared to 1995, ~40% higher compared to 2000, and ~10% higher compared to 2010. Sure, we have inflation, but based on SKT's share price performance, one would assume that sales PSF are literally falling off the cliff - this is not the case. Current sales are at 2015 levels, which reflect all-time high levels. What is important to note, results slipped in 2016 and 2017 but have picked up since then, recording sequential improvements in 2018 and 2019. If this trend continues, sales PSF will break the $400 mark, which will be a major milestone for Tanger.

That said, looking at sales PSF is one side of the equation. What ultimately matters is tenant profitability, and SKT's average tenant occupancy cost is the lowest in the mall space.

SKT Tenant Occupancy Cost:

Simply put, SKT's tenants are on average highly profitable. It makes sense to locate in a Tanger outlet. Having the lowest occupancy cost in the space, coupled with positive momentum in sales PSF, is a good negotiating position to be in, especially with respect to future lease negotiations. However, the key message here is that things are NOT falling off a cliff.

Tanger continues to allocate capital efficiently

What's more, one of the key strengths, why I like SKT, is its prudent and efficient capital allocation plan, which includes:

paying a progressive dividend (backed by a solid dividend coverage)

repurchasing common shares opportunistically

deleveraging its balance sheet

reinvesting in its assets

evaluating potential long-term opportunities for growth

Importantly, all of the above is achieved via internally generated operating cash flow. I am a big fan of SKT's self-funded model, which is similar to SPG's and Brixmor's (BRX) capital allocation model. In other words, SKT does not rely on raising external capital (e.g. share issuances) or take on additional debt. This is particularly handy in tough times. Just like the case of SPG, I am in agreement that SKT is also repurchasing shares. SKT repurchased ~1.21M common shares for total consideration of ~$20M YTD, including approximately 651K common shares for total consideration of ~$10M during Q3 2019.

What I particularly like about SKT's approach is the balance between dividend stability (measured dividend increases), share repurchases (opportunistically) and paying down debt (despite SKT having amongst the lowest debt in the space). As the CEO mentioned during Q3 2019 conference call, in the Q&A session:

We have four major capital allocation buckets. One is to invest in our assets. Two is to maintain and pay, and occasionally raise our dividend as we have for each of the 26 years we've been public. Buying back our stock on a measured selected basis and paying down debt. So far this year, we bought back $20 million worth of stock, and we paid down our debt by over $140 million...Our ratios are very attractive, I think that they're better than most of the mall REIT's, and we take great pride in our investment grade ratings, and we will continue to appropriately and conservatively allocate capital to maintain or attempt to maintain those ratings and selectively buy-back our stock.

Clearly, the CEO is conservative and endorses a prudent and balanced approach. Adding repurchases into the mix will enhance future per share metrics, due to the lower share count. Also, by reducing the number of outstanding shares, the Company is reducing the amount of total dividends paid whilst keeping the dividend per share constant, which improves the dividend coverage ratio. This, of course, also has to do with REIT taxable income projections. If taxable income is high, the Company will have to raise the dividend on a per share basis to comply with REIT requirements. Both of these outcomes are favorable to me and believe me I won't complain! In any case, I see the current dividend yield of ~9% as attractive and a nice return on investment. So it makes sense for the Company to also invest in itself, especially since it is trading substantially below NAV, taking advantage of extreme market pessimism. I expect to see the entire $80M remaining under the current share repurchase authorization (valid through May 2021) being deployed, especially if the share price remains at current levels. Patient long term shareholders stand to benefit.

Conclusion

I continue to view SKT as a strong buy due to a number of reasons, including:

occupancy has always exceed 95% for more than 25 years (currently 95.9%) - occupancy is not falling off a cliff, on the contrary it has been remarkably stable

tenant sales PSF increased to $395 (up $12 from prior year) - the Company has experienced stable sales PSF since 2015 despite the so-called 'retail apocalypse' - sales PSF are not falling off a cliff, they at all-time highs and on track to exceed the $400 mark)

strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, with manageable maturities (~50% total debt to adjusted total assets, ~5.1x interest coverage, low ~3.5% weighted average interest rate on debt, etc). - amongst the lowest debt in the space

SKT is a constituent of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index (well-covered dividend with ~60% FFO payout ratio and FAD payout ratio of ~75%) - one of the highest dividend coverage ratios in the space

attractive tenant occupant cost (~9.9%) - lowest tenant occupancy cost in the space

blended straight-line rental spreads (+2.5%) - releasing spreads look promising

The Tanger Club has ~1.5M paying members (~12% YTD membership growth)

(~12% YTD membership growth) limited exposure to traditional department stores

All of the above bode well with the Company's efficient capital allocation policy, which includes share repurchases, that relies upon internally generated cash flow. Going forward, I expect significant dividend yield compression driven primarily by substantial share price appreciation. It will, however, be a bumpy ride. I also expect continued increases in the dividend and believe that those who are betting on a dividend cut will be proven wrong.

