Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Leveraged Buyout Is An Opportunity For A Nice Cash Out

Either way, it's was and remain clear for us that WBA is worth no less than $70, but no more than $77.50, per share.

We believe that $70 billion would be a real stretch and investors should be happy even with a 10% lower valuation.

It now seems as if KKR might be willing to take WBA private with a price tag of $70 billion, or about $77.50/share.

Rumors regarding a leveraged buyout of Walgreens Boots Alliance have been circling around over the past week.

A Boost to Walgreens Boots

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is one of the largest, and most active (trading alert wise), stock in this service. As such, it's no wonder that we're following closely the recent developments related to this company, namely the rumors that started a week ago regarding the company being taken private.

Various private-equity shops may have been circling around, but yesterday it has been reported that KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) is preparing a bid to take WBA private in a deal that may be valuing WBA about $70 billion.

We've been asked what is our strategy regarding the stock, before the price tag of $70 billion was circling around, and although (as you can see below) this (price tag) isn't changing our strategy- we feel that it's important to address this stock/issue in more details, in light of:

1) what we believe to be a stock held by many of our subscribers/readers.

2) the extensive activity that we had involving the stock.

As a reminder, here are all the trades involving WBA that the trade suggested:

Buy WBA @ $63.65 on 4/2/2018.

Buy WBA @ $59.74 on 6/28/2018.

Buy WBA @ $54.50 on 04/10/2019.

Sell WBA 01/17/2020 70.00 PUT @ $8.00 on 03/01/2019.

Sell WBA 01/17/2020 70.00 PUT @ $12.50 on 03/07/2019.

We had a price target of $70 ever since we bought WBA for the first time, even when it traded below $50, less than three months ago (the stock reached a multi-year low at $49.03 on August 28th 2019).

Although Blackstone (BX) co-founder, Steve Schwarzman, said that a Walgreens Boots leveraged buyout would be a "stretch", it now seems as if Walgreens is (or will be soon) is considering the $70 billion worth of a leveraged buyout* by KKR.

*An acquisition of another company using a significant amount of debt, usually while using the assets of the acquired company being as collateral.

The obvious question now is what should investors, who are long WBA, do next? In this article we will provide answer to that question.

Fair Valuation

First of all, let's use what we've published on the chat room yesterday, before the $70 billion valuation started circling around, to assess a fair valuation for WBA:

Well...on the MR we have/had WBA with a PT of $70 all along (even when it was $50) and we don't think that a buyout will fetch a much higher price than that. Let's look at the numbers: The company expects a flat profitability over the next year when it comes to the adjusted EPS. At $6 ($5.99 to be precise...) and a multiple of 15x (which is very generous) the stock can get to $90, but frankly - no one is going to pay a 15x multiple for a business that is not growing, face quite a competition (led by Amazon (AMZN), as always, at least mentally...), seen as having too many stores, during a transition/restructuring period. On the other hand, nobody can expect to buy this business for a multiple of 8x either (and the stock traded at such a multiple only a couple of months back) We assume that a fair valuation lies somewhere in the middle here, i.e. a multiple of 11-12x, or $66-$72/share. Having said that, it's more likely for a buyout to be closer to the higher end, as investors would like to see at least a 10% premium. As such, we are happy to start selling calls with $65 strike (closet to $66; otherwise $67.50) calls for a minimum premium of $5. Bear in mind that we also take into consideration the WBA 01/17/2020 70.00 PUTs that we sold and (as of now) are likely to get us MORE from the stock (from which we already have quite a bit). By selling the $65 (or even a lower strike) we ensure that: If WBA closes below $65 - we get more of the stock (for a cheap price) and we actually REDUCE the net price much more (as the CALLs will expire worthless = the $5+ premium is a net gain) If WBA closes between $65 to $70 - we will no position out of the options because both CALLs and PUTs get assigned, neutralizing each other. So we end up cashing both premiums (on both sides/trades), with no net position (again - only related to the effect of the options)If WBA closes above $70 - the PUTs will expire worthless but the CALLs will get assigned (and above $70 - we may start losing money on those, on a net basis, depends on the exact strike and premium we trade)

Source: Wheel of Fortune Chat Room - 11/11/2019

Data by YCharts

By the way, just like many other S&P 500 (SPY) companies, part of Walgreens ability in preserving/growing the (non-GAAP) EPS over recent years, in-spite of a decline in operating profits, is attributed to its stock buybacks.

Here's the number of WBA outstanding shares, at the end of recent fiscal years:

August 2019: Shares outstanding were 0.9235B , a 7.19% decline from August 2018.

, a from August 2018. August 2018 shares outstanding were 0.995B , a 7.74% decline from August 2017.

, a from August 2017. August 2017 shares outstanding were 1.0785B, a 1.15% decline from August 2016.

Source: Walgreens Boots, Form 10-K, Fiscal year 2019

Been There, Done That

Secondly, with the buyout now apparently being more than just a rumor, it's crucial to examine the parties that are allegedly going to be involved in a possible deal.

In this case, both the potential acquirer as well as the acquired company are familiar faces when it comes to large leveraged buyout deals.

Back in 2005, KKR & Co. - together with Bain Capital (BCSF) and Vornado Realty (VNO) - bought the retailer Toys R Us in what was, at least back then, a major leveraged buyout.

Two years later, KKR was involved in the largest leveraged buyout deal in history (thus far) of Energy Future Holdings, aka TXU Corporation (TXU).

If this KKR-WBA deal comes to fruition, it would be by far the largest-ever leveraged buyout deal, eclipsing the $45 billion worth of that deal from February 2007.

Interestingly, KKR and WBA already been parties to a leveraged buyout. As you can see from the above chart, in April 2007, KKR already took Walgreens private, so another buyout involving the two names would be a proof how history is simply repeating itself.

It's important to note that when the TXU deal had been officially announced, the premium to the last closing price was 15.4%. If we use yesterday's price of $62.25 as an anchor, we reach a stock price of $71.84. Even if we use the highest price over the past week ($64.50, November 5th), we reach a price of $74.43. We believe that this range is roughly where a deal might get closed, if it gets closed at all.

And the "if it gets closed" leads us to the third and perhaps most important aspect of such a deal - complexity.

A Stretch

Even if we don't use Steve Schwarzman's description for a Walgreens Boots, it's clear that taking Walgreens Boots Alliance private is going to be a difficult move due to various aspects:

1. Size. WBA is the largest drugstore chain in the United States (SPY) and Europe (EZU). Swallowing/Transforming such a big business is not easy, to say the least.

2. Cost. A market-cap of $70 billion is equal to about $77.50 per share. That's quite a premium (20% to current market price) and more than that - quite an expensive price tag.

3. Debt. Let's not forget that Walgreens also has a $16.836 billion of net debt, which translates into an enterprise value of $86 billion.

Source: Walgreens Boots, Form 10-K, Fiscal year 2019

4. Growth. More precisely, lack of growth. WBA has guided for a flat fiscal 2020, which means that it might take a while before KKR (or any other suitor) will be able to turn this into a success.

Source: WBA Earnings Call Presentation

5. Enterprise Value Multiple.

Even if there won't be any premium paid to the current market price, the multiple would be anywhere between 13x** to x16x***

** 13x based on ~$70B valuation = $77.50/$5.99

*** 16x based on ~$87B valuation = $77.50*($87B/$70B)/$5.99

In more simple words, the return on all the invested capital would be about 6.3%-7.7% if the current profitability of Walgreens remains the same. Taking into consideration that the company's operating profit is down ~26% over the past three years - that's a big hurdle to cross.

Source: WBA Earnings Call Presentation

Ask yourself: Would you be willing to pay a 20% premium over the market price, lock away a huge amount of capital, for an unknown period, in the largest leveraged buyout ever, for a company whose earnings have been falling over recent years? Neither do I...

Bottom Line

Way before anyone thought/spoke of a buyout, we thought that WBA is worth about $70/share. We still do, even when a buyout might be behind the corner.

We believe that $70B isn't only a stretch, but also a less likely outcome.

The way the share price is trading, even after the rumors started circling around, also suggest that the market is expecting something in the $70, perhaps low 70s, area.

Data by YCharts

We will continue to try and get no less than $70 for our long WBA position, and likely to try and move our exit strategy towards $72/share, the high end of our fair valuation for the company.

At the moment, we're mostly tackling the PUT options, by selling an in-the-money strike/s, for a minimum net price of $70.

If one is using a short-dated expiry date (e.g. January 2020), we would sell strikes of $65 or $67.50 for a minimum premium of $5 or $2.5, respectively, that would fetch $70+.

If one is using a long-dated expiry date (e.g. January 2021), we would sell strikes of $67.50 or $70.00 for a minimum premium of $4.5 or $2, respectively, that would fetch $72+.

We believe that even if KKR agrees to pay more than that for WBA - the difference will be small. Furthermore, if no deal is going to be announced soon - it's likely that WBA will lose some steam (back below $60) so getting the extra premiums, while volatility is on the rise, would be a very nice bonus for the (then-prevailing) share price.

Just to make it clear: The stock is still a BUY from here as we believe that it has room to run till $70, over time, with or without the assistance of a leveraged buyout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short WBA 01/17/2020 70.00 PUT



