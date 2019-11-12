EPAM Systems: Latest Earnings Results Signal Continued Strength Across Core Verticals
About: EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
by: Alexander Veytsman
Summary
Financial Services, Media, and Tech all delivered 20%+ Y/Y growth, as consulting and outsourcing drivers we've seen during our prior quarters remained strong.
Healthcare business grew nearly ~50% Y/Y, as the business is still ramping up.
Consumer strength was at ~12%, with e-commerce traction offsetting decreased scope of some clients.
Company Description
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is a company that offers software engineering and product development solutions in the IT services space, being one of the leaders in the industry. The company occupies a