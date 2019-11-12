Mimecast: Bullish On Balanced Growth Profile

The company reported 26% y/y revenue growth (showing no deceleration from the prior few quarters), while hitting all-time records in gross margins and EBITDA margins.

Shares of Mimecast have ticked up ~5% after reporting strong second-quarter results; however, there's plenty of steam left in its rally.

With the market dancing nervously around all-time highs again, I'm doubling down my investments on value-oriented software stocks that have shown strong earnings performance on both revenue growth and profitability gains. Fitting nicely into this bucket is Mimecast (MIME), the UK-based cybersecurity company that specializes in defending its customers from email attacks. The company just reported second-quarter results that featured no deceleration in its top-line growth rate (despite widespread fears of an economic meltdown in Europe, its home market) while also reporting incredible profitability gains. In a market that has nailed startup companies like Peloton (PTON) and WeWork (WORK) for excessive losses, I believe it's "balanced growth" companies like Mimecast that can achieve significant multiples expansion as the bull market continues crawling into old age.

Since reporting earnings, Mimecast shares are up ~5%; year-to-date, Mimecast has risen ~27% - beating out many of its higher-flying rivals, many of which have been punished this year for a combination of excessive valuations and decelerating growth rates. In my view, however, the Mimecast rally still has plenty of steam left to go.

Refreshing the bullish thesis

First off, as I've written in prior articles, Mimecast has a fairly unique product proposition. These days, cybersecurity companies are a dime a dozen, and many of them purport to be holistic package solutions that can protect their clients from every imaginable threat. But Mimecast, by contrast, has chosen to specialize specifically on email security, and in my view, the company has made a compelling argument for utilizing a specialized defense against email threats.

Another unique factor I like about Mimecast is that it has plenty of geographic exposure outside of the United States. Many small/mid-cap software stocks in Mimecast's position, at under <$500 million in annualized revenues, typically have ~20-30% international revenue exposure. Mimecast, on the other hand, has half of its revenues outside of the U.S., as shown in the Q2 revenue mix chart below:

Figure 1. Mimecast Q2 revenue geo mix Source: Mimecast Q2 earnings deck

Despite the company acknowledging that the Eurozone economy has seen a definite slowdown, the company's CFO has noted that "we remain confident in our ability to achieve our full-year performance targets."

The company has also pegged its annual TAM at $20 billion, implying that its current annualized revenue run rate has barely scratched over 2% of the total market opportunity. Much of this opportunity is in the mid-market, where Mimecast has targeted its sales efforts. Note also that Mimecast's revenue base is almost all recurring (98% of total revenues in Q2), giving the company extremely high revenue visibility and a solid foundation from which to upsell existing customers and grow its revenue base.

Valuation check

Despite these rather obvious strengths, Mimecast has generally traded at valuation multiples substantially below peers. At present share prices around $42, Mimecast has a market cap of $2.63 billion. After netting out the $199.2 million of cash and $95.2 million of debt on Mimecast's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Mimecast has generated $382.4 million in revenues. Let's assume that the company can notch 23% y/y growth over the next twelve months (showing three points of deceleration to this quarter's growth rate of 26% y/y). This gives us a forward revenue estimate of $470.4 million, and implies that Mimecast is currently trading at a valuation of 5.4x EV/forward twelve months expected revenues.

Here's a look at where other SaaS peers in a similar ~25%-30% y/y growth range are currently trading:

I continue to believe Mimecast is worth at least 8x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $62 and 48% upside from current levels.

Q2 download

Let's now dive deeper into Mimecast's most recent second-quarter results:

Figure 2. Mimecast Q2 earnings results Source: Mimecast 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 26% y/y to $103.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $101.7 million (+24% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin. This was the first time that Mimecast's quarterly revenues crossed the $100 million mark. Mimecast also grew at substantially the same rate that it has been for the past three quarters, showing absolutely no deceleration at all. Note also that foreign exchange movements were a huge headwind to the quarter - in a constant-currency scenario, Mimecast would have grown at 29% y/y.

Several other metrics are worth mentioning. The company added 800 net-new customers in the quarter, ending with a total base of 36,100 customers (74% of this customer base are mid-market customers with 100-5,000 employees). In addition, Mimecast has continued a strong trend of upselling into its current customer base, with -6% churn and 16% total upsets netting out to a net expansion rate of 110%, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Mimecast net retention trends

Source: Mimecast 2Q20 earnings release

And though Mimecast's primarily focus remains the mid-market, CFO Rafe Brown has noted especially strong performance among enterprise clients in Q2. This strength has pushed up order values by 14% y/y, as noted in his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

While our unified platform as services continues to win favor with organizations of all sizes, we once again showed strong performance in our larger enterprise group. At present, 17% of our revenues in the quarter are from customers with greater than 5000 seats up from 16% in the second quarter of last year. Consistent with recent trend, we saw an increase in our average order value driven by both customers by multiple services from us, and a mix shift, whereby we are now selling to a blend of larger customers. Thirty of our new engagements in the quarter were over six figures. And currently the average order value of all customers stands at $11,700, up approximately 14% in constant currency terms."

But perhaps Mimecast's most outstanding achievements in the quarter were on the profitability side, where Wall Street has shifted its attention in the aftermath of the WeWork (WE) scandal. Fortunately for Mimecast, the company notched all-time records in both gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 4. Mimecast margin trends Source: Mimecast 2Q20 earnings release

Mimecast's pro forma EPS of $0.13 also beat Wall Street expectations of $0.11 with 18% upside. In addition, Mimecast remains a strong free cash flow performer, with YTD FCF up 76% y/y to $23.3 million and representing a solid 11.5% FCF margin, up more than three points from 8.2% in the year-ago period:

Figure 5. Mimecast FCF results Source: Mimecast 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Mimecast is a perfect illustration of my preferred sweet spot in software investing: solid growth rates that aren't fluctuating too much from quarter to quarter, improving margin trends and solid free cash flow, and a unique product story that has recurring revenue generation and upsell potential. Trading at just 5.4x forward revenues, Mimecast has plenty of opportunity for multiples expansion. Be on the lookout for a buying opportunity in this stock.

