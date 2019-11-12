Farmageddon In California: Why J.G. Boswell Is Set To Benefit From California's 'Catastrophic' Water Law

The Public Policy Institute of California has indicated that up to 750,000 acres of California farmland may need to be fallowed, that's approximately the size of Rhode Island.

Many farmers in California are 100% reliant on groundwater pumping. Their crops require approximately 3 acre feet of water, but SGMA will only allow 0.15 acre feet of pumping.

In 2014 California passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act "SGMA" in order to curb excessive groundwater pumping. The law goes into effect for parts of California in January, 2020.

Executive Summary

In 2014 California governor Jerry Brown signed into law the State Groundwater Management Act, known as SGMA (pronounced as SIGMA). An article in the Sacramento Bee in late September of 2019, called the law "catastrophic" for California farmers. The article quoted the public policy institute of California which estimated that up to 750,000 acres of California farmland--approximately the size of Rhode Island--may eventually need to be fallowed in order to conform with the legislation. Starting in January 2020 California's high risk water catchment areas that have been overdrafting groundwater for decades, will need to curtail their profligate use of groundwater. California has asked that water catchment areas form water authorities, which are then broken up into separate water districts also known as Groundwater Sustainability Agencies, or GSAs. The water districts will each receive a specific water allotment, and then the water authority via metered pumps will measure groundwater usage in each water district. As many farmers in California rely almost exclusively on ground water to meet their water needs, ground water markets are likely to be created for the trading of ground water allotments between farmers. In fact the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water District in California has already created an open-source software to act as a trading platform for groundwater trading. Trading in the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water District is set to begin in early 2020, and will likely be rolled out to other water districts across California shortly.

This article will provide readers with a background on why the 2014 SGMA legislation was passed, and what the implications are for J.G. Boswell (OTCPK:BWEL) which has both surface and groundwater rights in California. The author will also provide insight into how the Millennium Drought in Australia created the world's largest water market in the Murray Darling Water Basin, a market that has over $2 billion in water trades per year.

California's Central Valley, America's Breadbasket

California is truly America's breadbasket. According to a 2009 report, California lead the nation in crop production for over 80 common crops (see image below). Furthermore, California has over 99% America's production for crops like almonds, dates, pistachios, raisins, and pomegranates among others.

Source: 2009 Agricultural Statistical Review

As far as farming goes, California's central valley is blessed with several gifts. First they have a warm consistent climate year round with the occasional chilly fog days that are good for many crops. Second, there are a number of large river systems like the Sacramento to the North, and the San Joaquin, Kern, and Kings to the East which provide water resources. Thirdly, the Central Valley sits between two California Mountain ranges, the Coastal Range to the West, and the Sierra Nevada to the East. These ranges, particularly the Sierra Nevada, provide frequent snow melt to rivers systems that feed the central valley. The erosion and run off from these mountain ranges give the central valley a rich loamy soil that is very productive for many crops.

Source: Public Policy Institute of California February, 2019 Report

Tulare Lake

Less than 150 years ago, the largest body of fresh water West of the Mississippi was Tulare Lake in California (see image below). Nestled between the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the East, and the California Coastal mountain range to the West, Tulare was fed by the water and sediment runoff from both ranges. Unbelievably, that lake today has been completely drained and replaced by some of the most productive farmland in the country.

Tulare Lake Basin, 1850: Image from Tulare Lake Hydrological History

Tulare Lake Basin Today: Image from Central Valley

As this link from the Water Education Foundation states, farmers in the early 1900's were able to redirect water flows from the rivers that fed Tulare lake in order to irrigate their farmland. This combined with the construction of the Pine Flat Dam in 1954 by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, allowed farmers to control water flows from the Kings River, which kept the Tulare lakebed dry and also allowed farmers to grow crops on the lakebed year round.

The damming of the Kaweah at Terminus Dam, the Tule at Success Dam, and the Kern at Isabella Dam, were also completed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in hopes of drying up the Tulare lake basin.

Central Valley & State Water Projects

Starting in 1938 and spanning the course of several decades thereafter, the Central Valley Project constructed six major dams across the state of California (see image below). In total, the dams have the capacity to store nearly 12 million acre-feet of water, and deliver on an annual basis up to 5 million acre feet of water to central valley farmers and an additional 600,000 acre-feet of water to municipalities in California--enough water for approximately 2.5 million people.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Central Valley Project

The State Water Project's hallmark is the California Aqueduct which spans 444 miles in length, and has the capacity to deliver up to 4.2 million acre feet of water, but on average delivers approximately 2.8 million acre feet. Conceived by Governor Pat Brown, the SWP takes Sierra Nevada snow melt which filters down into the San Joaquin River to the north, and then sends it south via a series of pipelines, canals and tunnels towards San Bernadino, Los Angeles, and Santa Clara. About 30 percent of the SWP is used for agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley, and the remaining 70 percent is used for residential purposes.

California Aqueduct, Source: watereducation.org

Nothing Can Slake the Thirst of Central Valley Agriculture

Despite the delivery of millions of acre-feet of water from the CVP, SWP, and dams constructed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, central valley farmers still can't get enough water. Starting with the advent of the turbine pump in 1920, which led to the prolific use of groundwater pumping by farmers, agriculture in the Central Valley grew and grew. Groundwater pumping meant that many farmers didn't need to have surface water rights to grow their crops, just enough wells to irrigate their crop land. The below graph from the Public Policy Institute of California shows the cumulative overdraft of several water basins in California. Note that the Tulare Lake Basin has been overdrafted by over 120 million acre feet in the last 100 years!

Source: What if California Drought Continues

While the damming of many of the rivers and watersheds discussed in the sections above have helped to reduce groundwater pumping at times, California's unchecked groundwater rules meant that farmers could pump as much groundwater as they wanted without retribution. The consequences of this unchecked pumping have had some rather dire consequences in the Central Valley.

Subsidence: A Multi Billion Dollar Problem

In 1977 a lifetime USGS geologist by the name of Joseph Poland created an image to capture the attention of the American Public by standing next to a pole with dates on it. Joe put the date 1925 towards the top of the poll, 1955 in the middle of the poll, and 1975 towards the bottom in order to indicate where the elevation of the land was located at different dates in time. Most of us probably think that the elevation of the earth is fairly stable over time, but in California's Central Valley, the excessive groundwater pumping has caused the elevation of the earth to drop over 30 feet between 1925 - 1977. Sadly this issue--called subsidence--has only gotten worse over the last 50 years.

Joe Poland, USGS Geologist, 1977

The modern day Joe Poland is Michelle Snead. As a USGS representative, part of her job is to measure and understand the role of subsidence in California's central valley. As the reader can see, subsidence is still occurring, and it's still quite alarming.

Source:Monitoring Land Subsidence in the San Joaquin Valley - Water Education Foundation

Many major infrastructure projects in the Central Valley require repair because of subsidence. Bridges, canals, roads, and other major pieces of infrastructure are literally collapsing or crumbling into the ground. The problem may take billions of dollars to fix, and the bill unfortunately is being paid by the California tax payer.

Source:sinking-land-causes-california-water-chokepoint

Even more alarming is the number of residence is California who are now without water because their aquifers have been permanently drained by the deeper wells of their agricultural neighbors. Imagine that you had a 300-400 foot well drilled (at a huge expense to you), and now that well had ran dry because your deep pocketed neighbors ran deeper wells to suck up your water. Many in Central California are now experiencing just that problem (see informative video below).

Enough is Enough: Governor Brown Passes the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act "SGMA"

In 2014, after suffering several years of drought and nearly a hundred years of groundwater overdraft, Jerry Brown created the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act “SGMA” pronounced "SIGMA". SGMA requires that by January, 2020 all critically overdrafted water basins in the state--like the Kern Water Authority in the Central Valley--will need to curb their groundwater use so that state aquifers can be sustainably managed by 2040. The SGMA Law will then enforce restrictions on groundwater pumping in order to replenish groundwater aquifers. The law will also create mechanisms to accurately measure and enforce ground water withdrawals. Hallmarks of SGMA are as follows:

1) All farmers in a given water district are given a per acre groundwater pumping allocation based on the amount of acres they own.

2) Mechanisms will be put in place to measure and monitor groundwater pumping. These measures will likely be a combination of satellite photos, and a review of energy consumption rates (i.e., pumping groundwater requires a fair amount of energy per acre, and is a distinctive signature of groundwater vs. surfacewater use).

3) Effective penalties will be put in place for groundwater pumping in excess of an allocation.

Since many acres of farmland in the central valley are almost entirely dependent upon groundwater pumping for their crops, the Public Policy Institute of California has indicated that nearly 3/4 of a million acres of farmland should be fallowed.

Source: Public Policy Institute of California: Water and the Future of the San Joaquin Valley

In a recent article by Lois Henry, of SJVwater.ORG, she indicated that the central valley could have up to 1.0 million acres fallowed.

Some estimates peg the impending fallowing at more than a million acres throughout the San Joaquin Valley. In Kern, nearly 200,000 of the 900,000 irrigated acres could be lost. That would mean about $600 million in lost farm income and 12,400 direct and indirect farming jobs, according to water district estimates. LOIS HENRY: Groundwater overdraft numbers 'don't add up,' and that's a big problem

Per point 1 above, the allocation amount is a major concern for most groundwater users. Sustainable groundwater use for many in Kern County--ground zero for Central Valley farmers--means that growers there may only be allowed to pump 0.15 acre feet per acre. Ms. Henry mentioned the following in her recent article.

some are grumbling about several aspects of where and how the KGA set the native yield number, at 0.15 acre-foot of water per acre of land. That means if you’re a grower with 1,000 acres in the Kern subbasin, you are allowed to pump 150 acre-feet of groundwater per year of native yield, which is only enough to irrigate 50 acres of crop.

Given that most crops grown in the Central Valley require 2-4 acre-feet of water to grow (see image below), 0.15 acre feet of groundwater pumping allocation simply won't due. As Ms. Henry and the PPIC suggest, this means that there could be a lot of farm acreage fallowing in the Central Valley.

Source: More Almonds Does Not Equal More Water for Agriculture

SGMA And Emerging Groundwater Markets, MDBA as a proxy?

Predictably, SGMA has lead to a cap and trade market for groundwater pumping rights. Recently the Environmental Defense Fund wrote a position paper on the topic, which you can read here. The first groundwater market in California popped up in the rosedale rio-bravo water district. This market will likely be adopted by other water districts next year when SGMA goes into effect. With the coming of SGMA, one has to wonder if California will go the way of Australia, which has the worlds most robust water trading markets.

The epic Millennium Drought in Australia between 2000-2009 is noted as the worst drought on record in Australia. This led directly to the formation of the Murray Darling Basin Authority "MDBA". Water trading in the MDBA today is a roughly $2 Billion AUD per year business.

The Murray–Darling Basin is home to one of the most mature water markets in the world. Water trading in the Basin is responsible for 95% of the volume of all water traded in Australia.

Source: Water Trading in the Murray Darling Basin

Source: water markets and trade

Basic Economics: Supply & Demand

SGMA will create a dichotomy of the haves and the have-nots, which will be entirely driven by surface water rights. Those with surface water rights in the Central Valley will be able to either feed their crops, or sell water to those who want to grow crops. Those without surface water rights will be forced to either buy surface water or groundwater rights from those who have it, or fallow their fields. Keep in mind that many orchard crops, which require nearly 3.0 acre-feet of water to maintain, will die if they don't get sufficient water. Farmers without surface water rights, and who have planted orchards, will have to either buy groundwater pumping credits from their neighbors in their water district, buy surface water on the open market, or let their orchards die.

J.G. Boswell Water Assets

As I mentioned in a previous SA article, J.G. Boswell has the rights to approximately 400,000 acre-feet of water to go along with the 150,000 acres of land. This was noted in the King of California, and also in an April 11th, 2000, article in the Wall Street Journal (quoted below):

The arrangement with Boswell gives Azurix a partner with access to 400,000 acre feet of water each year. (An acre foot is 325,000 gallons, or enough water to meet the needs of two urban families for a year.) It also gives it a marquee partner since Boswell, by some calculations, is the biggest farmer in America with more than 150,000 acres under cultivation, most of it growing premium Pima cotton in California's 240-mile-long San Joaquin Valley. [...] Mr. Boswell says it's clear that, at times, a farmer could make more money selling a water option than growing a crop. "I want an alternative to cotton at 50 cents a pound when it costs 80 cents a pound to grow it,"

With cotton trading at about $0.64 per pound as of Friday, November 8th, 2019, one has to wonder if Boswell is possibly interested in selling more water than cotton in California this year. A look at some recent nearby water sales by Tejon Ranch (TRC) will illustrate why this is such a lucrative idea.

In Tejon's most recent 2019 Q3 filing (see images below) the company indicated that they had sold 4,445 acre-feet of annual water rights for a total revenue of $3.98 million. This equates to $895 an acre-foot according to the filing data for TRC.

Source: TRC 2019 Q3 Filing

Source: 2019 TRC Q3 Filing, Table created by author.

Recent Water Sales Indicate That J.G. Boswell is Selling up to 100,000 Acre-Feet of Water in 2020

The sale or transfer of water from one water district to another requires state water board approval in California. These records can be viewed on the California Environmental Quality Assurance website. In reviewing recent water sales, it appears that Boswell has requested approval for two significant water sales in 2019, one for 35,000 acre-feet to the Kern Water Authority, and another for 65,000 acre-feet to growers in the Westlands Water District.

Source: 65,000 Acre-Feet Sale to Water Districts from Boswell

Source: 35,000 Acre-Foot Sale to KWA

If we use the recent Tejon Ranch water sales as a proxy for the upcoming Boswell sales, then we can predict that Boswell will earn revenue of $89.5 million (i.e., 100,000 Acre-Feet * $895.39 per acre-foot). Since the water sales are generally high margin, it is reasonable to assume that the majority of the revenue from these sales will be booked as profit for the company.

A review of state water transfer and sale records by the author revealed that J.G. Boswell has recently started to sell water to nearby farmers (see table and chart below, for a better view, please see the following Excel file created by the author).

Recent J.G. Boswell sales of water: Data from CEQA website, Table Created by Author. See "Boswell Water Sale & Transfer" tab on above Excel file.

Source: Data from CEQA website, graph created by author.

Conclusion

California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will likely result in the fallowing of nearly 750,000 acres of farmland in California's central valley. Much of these acres will be fallowed due to the fact that farmers in these regions don't have access to surface water, and are entirely dependent upon overdrafting aquifers for their water needs. Starting in January, 2020 this new law will significantly curb groundwater pumping. This in turn will force growers to either purchase groundwater pumping rights from other farmers, buy surface water rights, or fallow valuable farmland.

Farmers with water rights, particularly surface water rights, will likely benefit in a big way in that they can sell their surface water rights to other desperate farmers who need the water. J.G. Boswell, who has 400,000 acre-feet of surface water rights, are likely to cash in. Boswell has already made several major water sales in the last three months which could result in windfall profits for the company next year.

