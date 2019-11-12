Tencent: Coming To America?

Organic growth will be difficult given the failure with HoK, PUBG Mobile and RoE. Reiterate our bearish view on the stock.

This further illustrates Tencent Game's fundamental issue in that it cannot create a hit IP that can capture the global consumers.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is looking to make more console games for US consumers by leveraging its partnership with Nintendo. This comes on the back of a maturing gaming market in China where gamers are becoming increasingly selective on the games that they play. Given that 30% of Tencent’s revenue is coming from gaming and this segment is largely driven by a maturing mobile games market, expanding into an overseas market, particularly the high-margin developed market, is necessary for Tencent to sustain its revenue growth. The current valuation multiple of 25x 2020E P/E is not expensive per se but could have downside risk if the mobile game continues to battle maturity, the social ad does not pick up, and payment facing a combination of market maturity and competitive risk. (see: Tencent Q3 '19 Preview: The Penguin Got The Cold Feet and Tencent: The Ailing Penguin)

Judging by Tencent’s current overseas strategy and games that are largely centered around mobile and based on IP that it does not own, we question Tencent’s success rate on international expansion, the viability of working with Nintendo and its ability to execution organic growth in a competitive developed video game market where gamers have higher standard on content quality and in-game mechanics.

We remain bearish on Tencent as we see zero chance for Tencent to make a meaningful presence in the US or European console market as it is up against proven IP creators such as Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) (see: Activision-Blizzard: Classical Beat, Focus On 2020), Take-Two (TTWO) (see: Take-Two: Proven Track Record On IP Creation) and EA Games (EA).

On the other hand, we believe that M&A is the perfect vehicle for Tencent to establish a strong beachhead in the console market by acquiring a developer and publisher that have a proven track record in creating sustainable IP. That said, we believe TTWO is the favorite take-out candidate as we do not believe ATVI is willing to sell (despite Tencent’s strategic ownership) and EA’s leverage to licensed trademarks does not make it an attractive target despite some of the successful IPs it has.

Current strategy barely making a dent in the US

Tencent’s current overseas strategy in the US and Europe largely focuses on the mobile titles that it has helped to establish such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Both games barely made a splash as their ranking has consistently fallen since their debut.

Honor of Kings went online with some hype fell off the chart in early 2018. Although it managed to climb back to the top for several occasions, the game largely becomes a flop in the fall of 2018 per data from App Annie.

PUBG Mobile saw similar trends, which is not a surprise given that many gamers in the US that play PUBG play it via console or PC that have better graphics setting and more realistic gameplay than the mobile version which is mired with not so intelligent AI, very simple game mechanic (ie. Guns have no recoil) and spotty graphics.

The immaterial impact of Tencent’s games in the US is largely due to consumer preference and their attitude towards mobile games. Unlike China where many gamers do not have game-ready consoles or PCs, US gamers demographic either already have a game-ready console such as PlayStation or Xbox, or a game-ready PC with a decent graphics card that support graphic-intensive games. As such, games are enjoyed either on the big TV screen or via a large computer screen while mobile games are reserves for more casual titles.

Besides the difference in the gamer demographic, Tencent’s lack of IP does not earn itself respect amongst the developed gamer group. We note that Honor of Kings is largely a mobile version of League of Legends, whose gamer group largely shun way from HoK as it does not offer the same kick as the PC version. Similarly, PUBG Mobile is a mobile replica of the original PUBG, whose gamer group is meticulous when it comes to the gaming experience and does not accept anything short of the high graphic intensive gun battle that is offered in console and PC. The availability of Fortnite Mobile (which is an original IP from EPIC) is not helping Tencent gaining any credibility as a serious game developer in the western world.

Finally, Tencent did not gain much success on the PC side neither. In response to PUBG PC, Tencent created its battle royale shooter, Ring of Elysium, that featured slightly more dynamic gameplay but it did not gain much traction based on data from Steam, attracting 5,000 average players which are 1/5 of what it was at its peak.

M&A over Organic growth

Organic growth in video games for Tencent will be a challenge due to the unfavorable demographics and IP origination challenges. The most viable way for Tencent is to buy into the established market via major M&As.

Amongst the large US developers/publishers, we believe that TTWO is the likely candidate given its lower valuation relative to peers and a higher upside from digital revenue mix. More importantly, TTWO has a proven track record of creating sustainable IP and there are no other developers more suitable to teach Tencent how to create games that fit the US market.

ATVI is not a prime candidate given Bobby Kotick is unlikely to sell the company due to his ambition and unwillingness to cede control to another company that operates on a different spectrum. If anything, we believe ATVI wants to play the acquirer role rather than being the target given its track record of acquiring King and Blizzard.

EA game is a good target but its leverage towards sports and Star Wars franchise may be a concern as these are entirely original IPs.

This leaves TTWO as the only attractive large developer/publisher for Tencent to consider when making an entry into the US. However, the catch is that Tencent’s $10bn acquisition of Supercell was a strategic blunder in that it made the bid at the peak of the cycle. With most of the Supercell games starting to flop, Tencent’s management is becoming more cautious when making large scale M&As, so they might not pull the trigger anytime soon.

Regardless, we do not believe Tencent could make an impact in the US even with Nintendo’s help. The fact that it wants to learn console game development from Nintendo illustrates the structural challenge that it is facing: the inability to create hit IP (despite having thousands of employees working in its gaming division).

We reiterate our bearish view on Tencent and its overseas game strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.