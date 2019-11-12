Alibaba: Solid Singles Day; Maturity Risk Is Evident

In the wake of China’s Double 11 festival, we look at the performance of each major ecommerce channels in China. Although all the platforms recorded strong year-on-year GMV growth, the pace of deceleration was noticeable which underscores our view that 1) China’s ecommerce market is approaching maturity and that lower-tier regions may offer limited upside, counter to consensus expectations, 2) new retail model will become increasingly important on driving the offline penetration of the ecommerce players, 3) overseas expansion will play a key role for the Chinese ecommerce platform to become global and sustain revenue growth.

Alibaba (BABA) wrapped the Single’s Day with RMB268bn in GMV, +25% YoY. Although this year’s growth was a noticeable deceleration from the prior year, what stood out was the pace of acceleration during the day. We note that the total GMV surpassed RMB100bn after an hour and four-minute mark (vs. prior year’s an hour and 47-minute mark). By 2:21 PM local time, total GMV surpassed RMB200bn compared with 10:28 PM local time from last year, and this year’s GMV pace was able to surpass last year’s at around 4:31PM local time.

Brands equally felt the accelerated pace in orders. We note that within two hours of the opening, more than 150 brands saw GMV surpassing RMB100mn. Of the “Hundred Million” club, 46 came from the apparels sector including Uniqlo, H&M, Zara and Only. In addition, cosmetic brands such as Kiehls, Maybelline, SkinCeuticals, Guerlain and SK-II were some of the best sellers.

Not only did global brands saw solid sales, but Chinese domestic brands within the apparels vertical also saw solid GMV growth with Peacebird Fashion saw GMV reaching RMB100mn within four hours of the opening compared with 17 hours last year. Additionally, GXG Kids, a children’s apparel brand under the GXG company, saw orders surpassing last year’s Single’s Day 9 hours after the opening.

The pace of ordering was impressive with AliCloud reporting 544k orders second, compared with 491k orders / second last year. When we compared with the first Single’s Day in 2009, this year’s order processing volume was 1360x (or 400 orders/second)

We believe the accelerated shopping speed was due to the already high mobile and online penetration across China where shoppers already have the items selected ready to submit the order on the day to receive the discount. Given that ecommerce penetration and user habits have already established, we think consistently breaking this record will become increasingly difficult as the bar sets higher.

Compared with its rivals, BABA’s GMV figure is well ahead that JD’s RMB204bn, +28% YoY. Within JD, the best selling verticals are 3C and insurance products that cover fashion, sports, cosmetics, and jewelry. According to data from JD Finance, installment purchase partially responsible for the strength in GMV with installment purchase surpassing RMB100m within 10 seconds of the opening. On the logistics side, 92% of the self-operated orders can be delivered within 24 hours.

The notable exception to this year’s Single’s Day was Pinduoduo (PDD) that did not disclose its GMV figure. PDD’s approach to Single’s Day was a bit odd in that it did not make elaborate marketing for the event. It was not until October 30th when PDD announced its Double 11 plan that reiterated its subsidy commitment to both merchants and consumers that was very similar to the plan it introduced during the June 18th festival. We think there are several potential reasons for this: 1) PDD’s pre-order GMV for Single’s Day was not within expectation, 2) PDD could be still be finalizing the number, or 3) PDD does not want to disclose this figure for competitive reasons. Our view on PDD is that we think this platform is unsustainable by selling discounted white label products when the broader consumer trends are trading up. Although PDD is expanding its presence in tier 1 and 2 cities and selling more branded items, we believe this positions PDD unfavorably against BABA and JD given the latter two have a better track record working with major brands.

In conclusion, we consider this year’s Single’s Day to be a success for BABA but the noticeable deceleration once again underscores our view that new retail and overseas growth will be critical for BABA as the Chinese ecommerce market matures. We also reiterate our bullish view on JD as we believe this could be a value-play with improving margins and FCF cash profile amid a more rationalized competitive environment (see: JD.com: Buy Ahead Of The Results).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.