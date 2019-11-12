ASML Holding Could Become Involved In A Tech War Between The U.S. And China

The consequences for ASML could include sales restrictions, but also the rise of a new competitor that will compete for sales.

ASML's (ASML) Q3 earnings report had a lot of things going for it. The company continues to execute and it looks to be in a good position to benefit as the biggest supplier of deep ultraviolet (DUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) photolithography equipment. But there could be a bump in the road ahead for ASML. What that is will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Revenue increased from EUR 2.6B to EUR 3B and net income increased from EUR 476M to EUR 627M. Q4 guidance calls for EUR 3.9B in net sales, which implies that ASML will end the year with EUR 11.7B in sales. If ASML hits these targets, they will have achieved another sales record.

(unit: euros) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Net sales 2568M 2987M Gross margin 43.0% 43.7% Net income 476M 627M EPS 1.13 1.49 Lithography systems sold ("new") 41 52 Lithography systems sold ("used") 7 5

Source: ASML

Not only are sales expected to increase, but so too are margins. Gross margin could jump from 43.7% to 48-49%. Several factors will help make this possible as the company explains in the Q3 earnings call (a transcript of the call can be found here):

Gross margin for Q4 is expected to be between 48% and 49%, which is significantly higher than Q3. The expected improvement in margin is due to higher system volume, higher ASP for NXE:3400C model, Deep UV product mix, higher EUV service sales and higher field upgrade sales.

ASML credits market demand as the reason for its upbeat guidance. From the Q3 earnings call:

We expect a very strong fourth quarter in both sales and profitability, again driven by Logic demand for both EUV and Deep UV. And this further confirms 2019 to be a Logic driven year, as we indicated at the start of the year, fueled by end market applications requiring high performance compute, such as 5G and AI, which drives demand for leading edge Logic. This in turn translates to demand for both EUV and Deep UV in support of the most advanced nodes as customers accelerate their ramp plans for 7-nanometer and beyond.

EUV is making progress

ASML also reported progress in several areas with regard to EUV, which is considered key to future growth. ASML shipped seven EUV units in Q3 and this is expected to rise to eight in Q4. Three of the seven were the latest NXE:3400C model. Order for another 23 EUV units were placed in Q3, a record high for a single quarter. In 2020, a total of 35 units will be shipped. More importantly, they will be NXE:3400C models in final configuration. From the Q3 earnings call:

The 35 systems for 2020, they do include the four that slipped from 2019 into 2020. The systems that we're looking at for 2020 will be 3400C systems and importantly they will be 3400C systems in final configuration, which is important. And therefore, the average sales price of those systems will reflect about 30% increase over the 3400B system. So, that's the way to calculate the revenue for 2020.

These new systems are not only worth more than the previous generation, but they are also more productive because they can process more wafers per hour.

On the throughput for the 3400C, as we said before, full the machine it's 170 than the throughput, which again is more than 30% uptick from the 125 that we had on the on the B machines.

One of the major reasons why companies are reluctant to commit to EUV is because of the relatively low productivity of current systems. The 30+ increase should make a big difference.

The gap is smaller, but the throughput of EUV is still way below the 275 wafers of some DUV systems. It's possible that ASML can raise throughput even more by increasing the power output of the light source. Increased productivity of EUV should give companies an incentive to make the switch to EUV, which can only benefit ASML as the sole supplier of EUV machines.

Furthermore, ASML thinks that EUV margins can become as good as the previous generation. At the moment, margins of around 30% for EUV are much lower than the 50+ of DUV. But ASML is optimistic that it can change that.

I would agree that is definitely our ambition and more than our ambition, that is our plan to get EUV to not just to I would say the overall gross margin that we see for Deep UV but to get EUV to the margin level where we currently have Immersion which is our leading lithography tool in terms of the gross margin. That is the ambition and we have the plans to get there. And that will of course fully depend on the value that we bring to our customers. But we are confident that with the road map that we have in front of us that we are going to get there.

There is also room for more upside in 2020 if the DRAM market recovers. Most of the demand is coming from logic with memory lagging behind. If memory recovers faster than expected, ASML could get a windfall in equipment spending.

A tech war between the U.S. and China looms over ASML

ASML seems to be hitting on all cylinders, but there is one factor that could spoil the party. The U.S. and China are engaged in what can be described as a "tech war." While the U.S. has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports as part of the trade war, the tech war has seen an increasing number of Chinese tech companies subject to U.S. government sanctions.

For example, Huawei was placed on the Entity List in May, which restricts its ability to get supplies from U.S. companies. However, the U.S. has not been as successful against Huawei as many had expected. In fact, Huawei reported that Q3 revenue jumped by 27% despite the blacklisting. This is partly due to Huawei's ability to replace U.S. semiconductor chips with those designed in China.

But all those chip designs have to be manufactured at fabs equipped with lithography machines. Photolithography machines made most often by ASML. This opens up an avenue for the U.S. government to exploit. If the U.S. has not been as successful against China, a change of strategy may be needed. One option is to try to prevent the manufacture of chips from China.

The U.S. could do this by blocking the delivery of ASML equipment to undercut Chinese tech companies. The U.S. could pursue this option since ASML sources important parts from the U.S. For instance, Cymer provides light sources and it is based in the U.S. The light source is one of the most crucial components in a lithography machine together with the optical lens. The possibility of withholding light sources could go a long way in convincing ASML to cooperate with the U.S. government.

How ASML could be impacted by government intervention

ASML sales to China in the second half of 2018 amounted to 894M euros and 594M euros in the first half of 2019. China is also one of the fastest-growing markets for semiconductor equipment. So sales restrictions to China would be felt by ASML.

(Unit: million euros) 7/2018-12/2018 1/2019-6/2019 Japan 193.7 174.5 Korea 1955.6 1230.7 Singapore 84.2 75.4 Taiwan 645.9 1892.1 China 894.2 593.7 Rest of Asia 1.1 0.8 Netherlands 0.9 0.6 EMEA 479.9 130.6 USA 769.9 698.6 5025.4 4797.0

Source: ASML

Not being able to sell to China could have another effect in the long run. China is known to be working on its own photolithography equipment. For instance, China revealed in 2018 a lithography machine that it claims can produce 22nm chips with a single exposure. If used in combination with other resolution enhancement techniques such as multi patterning, the machine could be used to make chips at 10nm or 7nm. Beyond that, the production process may be too costly and not financially viable due to the large number of mask layers required.

What's most unusual is that China claims to do all this with a machine that relies on a light source utilizing 365nm wavelength, which puts it in near ultraviolet (NUV) spectrum territory and close to the wavelength of visible light. In contrast, DUV typically relies on a wavelength of 193nm and EUV on a wavelength of 13.5nm.

In theory, the use of longer wavelengths should offer some advantages like making the machine cheaper to build and operate. One of the major hurdles with EUV is that there are very few light sources that can output 13.5nm light, which must also be kept in a vacuum. The drawback of the Chinese machine is that its throughput is currently too low to be used in a fab. But increasing wafers per hour is something that can be worked on. This is actually something the Chinese researchers mentioned as a priority area that they intend to improve on in updated versions of their machine.

It's very likely that the threat of possible supply disruptions will cause China to accelerate the introduction of these updated machines. They may not be competitive with EUV machines beyond 7nm, but they could be against DUV machines. If that's the case, ASML could be confronted with a new supplier of lithography machines not too far down the road.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

ASML is the dominant supplier of photolithography machines with the competition pulling back. This could become even more pronounced in the age of EUV with ASML the sole supplier of EUV machines. ASML looks to be in an excellent position to benefit from the secular trend of increased demand for advanced semiconductor chips. These chips can only be manufactured in state-of-the-art fabs, which have to be equipped with the latest lithography machines from none other than ASML. This is the essence of the ASML bull thesis.

However, the lack of progress in the tech war with China could force the U.S. to explore new tactics. One of them is to deny China access to advanced lithography equipment from ASML. The longer it takes for the U.S. to make headway against China, the more likely it becomes that the U.S. will try this option.

This would not only reduce sales at ASML in a fast-growing market, but it could also give rise to a new competitor. If ASML is no longer the sole supplier of crucial equipment, the bull thesis is weakened significantly. ASML may have to give up some sales that would have otherwise gone to ASML.

The stock has also run up this year with a YTD gain of more than 70%. At this point, most if not all of the good news should be priced in. The stock is probably due for a pullback after such a long climb up, which could be triggered by sales restrictions to China caused by the U.S. government. Longs may want to consider locking in some of their gains and get back in at a lower price.

Having said that, the bull case still applies to ASML. ASML may lose some sales or market share at some point, but business should not be interrupted in most places. The China market is substantial, but not the only market around. In the long run, ASML should be able to keep growing. The most likely path forward looks to be one that what will take the company higher, even if there may be some bumps along the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.