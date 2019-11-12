Global Economic Uncertainty May Not Be The Only Factor Affecting Caterpillar

The stock has ignored earnings to concentrate on trade headlines, but that cannot last indefinitely.

Recent earnings reports from Chinese competitors suggest that there may be another factor that is affecting sales at Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its Q3 earnings report, which missed estimates for revenue and EPS. The company also lowered its outlook for the year. Global economic uncertainty is the driving force behind the disappointing performance according to Caterpillar. But recent earnings reports from competitors suggest that there may be other factors at work. Why this is so will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Revenue declined by 6% to $12.8B, and profit per share (“PPS”) fell by 8% to $2.66. In addition, Caterpillar adjusted its outlook downwards. Full-year PPS is estimated at $10.90-11.40, down from the previous outlook which was at the low end of the $12.06-13.06 range.

(non-GAAP) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 YoY Revenue $13.5B $12.8B (6%) PPS $2.88 $2.66 (8%)

Source: Caterpillar

So, Caterpillar did not only miss earnings estimates but also lowered guidance. Caterpillar blames lower volume as the reason behind the double whammy. Volume decreased because of inventory reductions and lower demand. Management explains in its Q3 earnings call that:

“The primary factor impacting our third quarter results was lower volume driven by reductions in dealer inventory and lower-than-expected demand from end users.”

A transcript of the Q3 earnings call can be found using this link.

Caterpillar believes that dealers reduced inventory because of global economic uncertainty, the result of trade tensions and other factors. In contrast, dealers did the opposite a year ago by increasing their inventory in anticipation of higher demand. From the Q3 earnings call:

“During the third quarter of 2018, dealers increased inventory by $800 million in anticipation of increasing end user demand. This compares to a decline of $400 million in dealer inventory during the third quarter of 2019, a quarter-to-quarter change of $1.2 billion. Although the retail sales data we released this morning reflected an increase of 6% for both machines and Energy & Transportation, we believe dealers reduced inventory due to uncertainty in the global economy resulting from trade tensions and other factors.”

Global economic uncertainty is again mentioned as the reason for lowering guidance. Not only did global economic uncertainty affect Q3 but it's also expected to play a role in the coming months.

“We lowered our guidance for 2019 this morning. We now expect profit per share for the full year to be between $10.90 and $11.40 versus our prior guidance of the low end of the range of $12.06 to $13.06. Both ranges include the benefit of the $0.31 discrete tax item in the first quarter. Our revised outlook is primarily the result of caution being displayed by our dealers and customers due to uncertainty in the global economic environment.”

Caterpillar had previously expected 2019 to be a year with small gains in sales and revenue. But it now expects to end the year with a small decrease in sales and revenue. A significant change in outlook.

Some parts of the globe were more challenging than others

Performance varied by region with some markets more challenging than others. For instance, inventory reduction was particularly pronounced in China. From the Q3 earnings call:

“For Construction Industries, sales declined by 7% due to reduced volumes. Our sales in the Asia Pacific region slowed versus a strong third quarter last year as dealers decreased inventories, particularly in China, versus an increase in the prior year.”

China happens to be a country where there are a number of local companies competing against Caterpillar. This can lead to stiff competition between companies.

“So market share in any area of the world tends to be -- is always fluid and dynamic. We've talked previously about the fact that we are introducing new products in China, our GC product line. Our dealers continue to build up their capability with better coverage, so it's a whole variety of issues. And again it's a very dynamic situation, but we're confident in our ability to compete in China long term. And we demonstrate the ability to do that, but there will be fluctuations on a short-term basis up or down. That's just part of the deal.”

Nevertheless, Caterpillar remains confident in its ability to compete in China.

Chinese competitors seem to be doing much better than Caterpillar

If Caterpillar is confronted by global economic uncertainty, then it’s reasonable to assume that other companies will also be affected. Maybe not to the same extent, but global uncertainty should affect everyone since we all live on the same planet.

Yet Chinese competitors of Caterpillar seem to be impervious to these headwinds if their earnings reports are to be believed. China is home to several companies that offer alternative options for much of what Caterpillar sells in the construction, mining and other sectors.

Three of the biggest are XCMG Construction Machinery, SANY Heavy Industry and Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOY). All three updated their earnings results on October 30, which are listed in the table below. Note that one U.S. dollar is worth about seven RMB.

(Unit: RMB) 9-months YTD Y/Y increase XCMG Revenue 43,238.8M 26.89% Net income 3,020.0M 100.28% SANY Revenue 58,690.9M 42.88% Net income 9,159.4M 87.56% Zoomlion Revenue 31,754.9M 50.96% Net income 3,479.8M 167.08%

Source: XCMG, SANY and Zoomlion

According to these figures, revenue has grown by 26% to 51% and net income by 88% to 167%. Such numbers are a clear indication that business is booming. Either the global economic uncertainty does not apply to these companies or there must be another factor that enables them to withstand the adverse effects.

Is the Belt and Road Initiative having an impact?

Chinese suppliers are having more and more success in not just China, but also outside of China. For instance, SANY’s overseas markets have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 20% for the last three years. A recent news release further explains that:

“According to SANY, the heavy construction equipment industry has significantly benefited from the Belt and Road Initiative, which connected facilities along the route to drive up the demand for construction machinery, and the improvement of national trade is also leading to expanded export of China's advantaged equipment products.”

SANY’s sales in overseas markets accounted for 40% of the total. Countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative contributed 70%. According to SANY, the Belt and Road Initiative is contributing to the success it's having. But what is this Belt and Road Initiative they’re talking about?

The Belt and Road initiative

The Belt and Road Initiative is China’s plan to boost economic growth in participating countries through increased trade. Increasing trade requires closer connectivity between regions, which in turn depends on adequate infrastructure. A key focus of the Belt and Road Initiative is therefore on infrastructure.

Most of the investment related to the Belt and Road Initiative has gone to infrastructure-related projects, including power plants, roads, railways and ports. The emphasis on infrastructure projects should be a positive for Caterpillar as a supplier of heavy machinery and other equipment needed for such projects. At least, that’s how it should be on paper.

However, the quarterly numbers from Caterpillar suggest that the company is not seeing much of a benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative. Despite the fact that the Belt and Road Initiative continues to get bigger with Chinese media reports claiming that 126 countries have so far expressed support for the initiative.

But not all countries support the Belt and Road Initiative. For example, the U.S. does not. That’s because the U.S. sees the initiative as something that primarily serves China and companies from China. A U.S. official even stated that “it is a made-in-China, made-for-China initiative” when describing the Belt and Road Initiative.

One of the concerns is that the Belt and Road Initiative could be used by China to give its own companies an advantage. China usually provides most of the finances needed to get projects done, which means that it's Chinese contractors that usually take the lead in executing these projects.

These contractors could then decide to use Chinese equipment. This would come at the expense of suppliers like Caterpillar because buying Chinese means not buying American. The current trade war with the U.S. could be another incentive to stay away from U.S. suppliers and use home-grown products instead.

If the quarterly numbers from Caterpillar and its Chinese competitors are any indication, then these concerns may not be so unfounded after all. The fact remains that Caterpillar is losing sales, while competitors in China are growing sales by leaps and bounds. It may not last, but it could be a sign of things to come.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Caterpillar cites global economic uncertainty as the reason why it fell short of expectations. But global economic uncertainty should affect everyone, including companies from China. However, Caterpillar’s competitors are able to thrive in spite of it.

It’s hard to see how competitors in China can grow so fast, while at the same time, Caterpillar is struggling with sales, if global uncertainty is the only factor at work. The quarterly numbers from Chinese competitors suggest that there may be another factor at play. A factor that is able to reduce if not negate the adverse effects of global uncertainty.

That factor could be the Belt and Road Initiative. Companies like SANY are specifically crediting it for helping them achieve their quarterly numbers. The wide disparity in performance between Caterpillar and its competitors from China should raise concern if it persists.

There could be any number of reasons for this disparity. But one has to consider that the reason why they are thriving in a market in which others are struggling is because they are being favored at the expense of other suppliers. Suppliers that include Caterpillar.

The contrast in sales numbers suggests that there’s a shift taking place in the market for heavy machinery and other equipment. It’s possible that, whether on purpose or not, Caterpillar is being shunned in favor of Chinese companies in at least some places. The shift may not be all that large, but it could grow over time if it continues.

If this is indeed the case, Caterpillar’s recent sales performance could become the norm instead of the exception. The Belt and Road Initiative is expected to last several decades, which means that it could become a long-term headwind for Caterpillar. In contrast, global economic uncertainty is less of a problem because it's more of a short-term issue that will likely pass by itself. Regardless, Chinese products replacing those from Caterpillar is certain to weigh on the stock.

Having said that, Caterpillar could still do well in the near term. In fact, the stock has rallied by over 20% since early October, despite the less than stellar earnings report. Trade news has been given priority over earnings since Caterpillar is seen as a poster child of the China-U.S. trade war.

The perception that a deal between the two countries may be near has helped the stock. The flip side is that if the trade-related optimism turns out to be premature and talks break down, Caterpillar could easily retrace some or all of the gains it has made in recent weeks. Without trade optimism, the focus will likely shift back to earnings. Earnings which have not been all that great and could continue to be sluggish if the Belt and Road Initiative is indeed being used to give Chinese companies an edge.

With all this in mind, it’s best to be neutral on Caterpillar. The stock has ignored the latest earnings report with all attention focused on trade issues. However, that cannot last. At some point, the market will have to wake up to the fact that Chinese competitors seem to be gaining at Caterpillar’s expense. That can’t be good for the stock in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.