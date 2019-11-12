Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Al Tobia

Thank you Rob, and good morning everyone. This was another quarter of progress for Acacia. As we continued to advance our strategic transformation, specifically during the third quarter, we established an executive leadership team and further rationalized our legacy investment portfolio. We now have the right team in place with a focused strategy to diversify our business and build our portfolio of intellectual property related absolute return assets. In a dislocated an undervalued industry, Acacia is differentiated.

We have $169 million in cash and marketable securities. We have 242 million in federal and state net operating loss carry forwards that expire between 2026 and 2038. Additionally we have $51 million in foreign tax credits. Most importantly, we have investments, technology, life science and transaction skillsets both in Senior Management and the Board, which we will apply as we move forward. We believe the IT investing landscape offers attractive potential returns for a well capitalized company with a prudent asset allocation strategy. We are actively advancing on a number of opportunities of potential acquisitions and strategic partnerships. We are eager to provide updates on these opportunities as they develop and are confident in our strategy and focus.

Clifford Press

Thank you, Al. Good morning. I will provide an overview of the third quarter financial results, but more detail is available in the press release issued today and also in the upcoming quarterly report on form 10-Q which we will file with the SEC later today.

During the quarter, we sold the position in Miso Robotics for $2 million, thus exiting this position. This contributed to the $4.4 million quarter-over-quarter increase in cash and short-term investments. We ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $169.3 million, which is up by $34.4 million since the second quarter of 2018, when Al and I first joined the board.

The existing portfolio of Acacia has a limited number of remaining licenses to be negotiated and we did not generate significant revenues during the quarter. Further we believe the timing and magnitude of the remaining legacy revenues for the full year will be less than previously anticipated. Accordingly, we are reducing our full year revenue guidance from approximately $25 million to between $15 million and $20 million.

Brett Reiss

Good morning, Al; good morning, Clifford. How you’re doing?

Al Tobia

Good morning Brett, how are you?

Brett Reiss

Good. Can you give us any color on the patent intake that occurred this quarter?

Clifford Press

We didn't have a substantial amount of patent intake, we’re working – as Al referred to, we expect, we're working on some significant acquisitions and some of those will be patent assets and we expect, we're actively working on those that, so we hope we’ll have something to announce shortly.

Brett Reiss

Okay. And just a kind of broad overall question, when I attended the annual meeting, there were three broad categories that you were working on to enhance shareholder value, more patent intake, possibly farmer royalties and consolidation opportunities. Now that you've been actively pursuing all three categories, what can you say are the speed bumps to progress in any of these category of initiatives that you're running into?

Clifford Press

I wouldn't say those are the speed bumps, they were doing it all from the standing stuffs. So we built a team and once Al and I committed to this during the quarter, we expect to be able to making significant progress from, yes, this has been some time to put the company in the position where it is now it's cleaned up, has all the assets that it needs and is working on partnerships in the beginning of the process of building the new IP related absolute return as a strategy.

Al Tobia

But I'd add Brett, you're correct in what you identified are areas of focus. And unfortunately we did not close anything there in the quarter, but we are active in terms of – in those three areas

Brett Reiss

Of the three areas in the next, let's say one or two quarters, where do you think we'll see something concrete that you can release and be proud about?

Clifford Press

Well, we'd rather talk about that afterwards, Brett that in advance.

Brett Reiss

Alright, fair enough. I'm going to drop back in queue.

Al Tobia

Thank you.

