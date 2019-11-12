Biostage, Inc. (BSTG) CEO Jim McGorry on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Biostage, Inc. (OTC:BSTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Peter Chakoutis - Vice President of Finance

Jim McGorry - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you all for joining us this morning for the Biostage Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Investor Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may state management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future. These are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Biostage's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are disclosed in the periodic reports that Biostage files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's Web site and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Web site. We encourage you to review these documents carefully. Following the company's prepared remarks, the call will be opened for a question-and-answer session.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Vice President of Finance of Biostage Mr. Peter Chakoutis. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Chakoutis

Thanks. Thank you to all for joining our call today. I will provide a summary of our 2019 third quarter financial highlights, and then turn the call over to Jim for a business update. Following Jim's update, we will open the call to questions.

We had a very productive third quarter as we finalized activities to submit our first IND to the FDA for our Cellspan Esophageal Implant product candidate. If you may know, we filed this IND in October as noted in our press release at that time.

For the third quarter of 2019, we reported a net loss of $2.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the comparable 2018 period. This year-over-year quarterly net loss increase was due primarily to higher R&D spending driven by our IND activities.

During the quarter, we consumed $1.4 million in cash from operating activities in support of these R&D efforts. We also raised nearly $1.3 million of cash in the current quarter from the exercise of warrants and subsequent to September 30, our pediatric research collaborator Connecticut Children's Medical Center exercised 75,000 warrants that were issued in January 2018, for total gross proceeds post-quarter $150,000.

At September 30, 2019, the company had cash on hand of 1.1 million and no debt.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Jim McGorry.

Jim McGorry

Thank you, Peter. Good morning everyone.

During the third quarter Biostage continued to focus to complete the submission of its first investigation on new drug IND application for our Cellspan Esophageal Implant. This is a material milestone for Biostage along with our partners and collaborators. There is much work left to do, however, Biostage has good line of sight on the detail in our further development work. Let me thank our Scientific Advisory Board, employees and dedicated investors for their support. There remains a large unmet public need for alternatives for patients suffering with esophageal atresia and other conditions of the esophagus.

Addressing this large unmet public need continues to drive our employees and our partners. The Cellspan Esophageal Implant is a combination product of the scaffold themselves to bioengineer an esophageal implant. Ours is an innovative next generation solution to dramatically improve the quality of life for children and adults suffering from esophageal conditions.

Why is this important? It's important as it represents the past by which Biostage obtains permission to start human clinical trials. This is the first key step in the FDA review process.

Let me just highlight a few IND facts, the submission was 4410 pages, six animal studies along with a successful compassionate used case performed at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Dennis Wigle, the Chief of Thoracic Surgery of Mayo Clinic will be the primary investigator in the study. One of the interesting findings in the study shows the regenerated bioengineered implant is stronger than the native esophagus at three different points. Biostage is working to publish many of these findings.

In closing Biostage recognizes this accomplishment but its right back to work on anticipating FDA's comments and preparing for clinical development. We continue to believe the future of medicine lies within us.

Operator, we are pleased to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

A - Jim McGorry

Jim McGorry

Yes. Thank you, Operator. So, we continue to be able to focus on following back up, we think this is a great moment for Biostage and we will continue to keep our investors, our partners abreast of our progress. Any further questions, please contact the company. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. All participants disconnect. Have a great day.