Merger Arbitrage Mondays - M&A Activity Increases For The Fourth Week In A Row

Merger activity increased with six new deals announced and two deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 168 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 36 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 70 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.24 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

On November 5, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) officially approved the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). This news barely had any impact on Sprint stock and the spread on the deal continues to remain wide because the companies still need to settle with various states that have filed lawsuits to block the merger. On November 6, 2019, Brazil's anti-trust regulator CADE approved the acquisition of Avon Products (AVP) by personal care maker Natura Cosmeticos SA. On November 6, 2019, Shareholders of Presidio (PSDO) approved the company’s merger with BC Partners at a special meeting of shareholders. On November 8, 2019, the Department of Justice announced that BB&T Corporation (BBT) and SunTrust Banks (STI) have agreed to divest 28 branches across North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia with approximately $2.3 billion in deposits to resolve antitrust concerns arising from BB&T’s proposed merger with SunTrust.

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $4.69 03/31/2020 70.58% 182.70% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.30 $6.11 01/31/2020 35.86% 161.60% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.04 12/31/2019 34.41% 251.16% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.93 12/31/2019 23.40% 170.85% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) $9.31 $7.72 12/31/2019 20.56% 150.07% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.3099 12/31/2019 11.46% 83.65% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $115.06 12/31/2019 8.64% 63.06% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $194.09 $181.28 03/31/2020 7.07% 18.30% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPF) $23.00 $21.77 09/30/2020 5.66% 6.38% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $66.43 07/31/2020 5.37% 7.46%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.