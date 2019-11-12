Schlumberger: Dividend Remains Safe For Now Despite Red Flags Emerging
About: Schlumberger Limited (SLB)
by: Daniel Thurecht
Summary
During the last three decades Schlumberger has managed to either maintain or increase their dividend every year, despite the highly cyclical nature of their industry.
Notwithstanding this impressive feat, there are red flags emerging that cause doubts over whether this can continue into the long-term future.
The main red flag is their materially weak dividend coverage throughout the last three years, despite oil prices recovering.
Introduction
Even though they operate in a highly cyclical, economically sensitive industry, Schlumberger (SLB) has managed to produce an excellent dividend history, with it being either maintained or increased every year since at