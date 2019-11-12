5 Appealing Attributes From CNX Midstream Partners

Management is committed to a 15% distribution growth, and we have to give them the benefit of the doubt considering the solid history.

Since my last publication on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) in the summer, the stock has returned 3.8%, including distributions. Previously, I was concerned regarding the distribution sustainability primarily due to high capital expenses. Today, my stance is still neutral with a bullish outlook. I will likely rate CNXM buy as soon as I see that management is on track on achieving its 2020 goal regarding capital expenses. Nonetheless, CNXM has five appealing attributes.

Management is committed to a 15% distribution growth Revenue is improving EBITDA is improving The company is managing costs appropriately, and margins are expanding The long-term debt is sustainable

CNXM recently updated its guidance for the rest of 2019 and 2020. CNXM accelerated some of the throughput volume from 2020 into 2019. Therefore, the throughput volume forecasted for 2020 is lower by approximately 50 BBtu/d compared to the previous guidance. Nonetheless, the company is leaving EBITDA intact since the decrease in revenue will be offset by general and administrative cost reduction, according to Chad Griffith, President and COO.

Image obtained from the Q3 2019 earnings deck

The company is committed to delivering a 15% distribution growth, and we have to give management the benefit of the doubt. Over the past 18 quarters, the company has increased the distribution by 3.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis or 15% annualized. Therefore, there is no doubt that management is committed to generating wealth for its investors.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Revenue and EBITDA

The story looks bullish on the revenue and EBITDA sides. Over the past seven years, revenue has increased substantially for Q3 on a Y/Y basis. In Q3 2019, the company posted revenue for $74 million, up from $61 million a year ago. EBITDA also increased substantially over the past seven years. The company posted EBITDA of $10 million in Q3 2013 compared to $58 million in Q3 2019. Moreover, the gross margin and operating income margin are at multi-year highs, at 84.2% and 69.3%, respectively. The company is managing costs efficiently, and it seems to be taking advantage of economies of scale.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Operational Performance

CNXM's operating performance is decent. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company's operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders' equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence, the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

At first glance, the ROE seems to have improved substantially over the past six quarters. In Q3 2019, the ROE was 41.6%, up from 23.4% in Q2 2018. However, it is essential to look at the drivers to assess if the ROE improvement is sustainable.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBIT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. Since CNXM is an MLP, it should pay minimal to no taxes. The tax burden at 1.0 confirms the pass-through status for CNXM.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBIT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. In CNXM's case, the interest burden has remained unchanged at 0.9 for the past six quarters. Therefore, the interest expense is a small fraction of EBIT from continuing operations.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. CNXM's operating income margin has improved substantially from 61.5% in Q2 2018 to 68.8% in Q3 2019, which is excellent news for investors.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. CNXM's asset turnover has remained unchanged at 0.3. In other words, the company generates $0.30 per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. CNXM's leverage has increased substantially from 1.5 in Q2 2018 to 2.5 in Q3 2019. Further discussion regarding leverage comes in the next section.

Overall, CNXM's operational performance is good, but it is not exciting. CNXM's operational performance has improved substantially, primarily due to increasing leverage. Since companies have a limit on how much financial leverage they can have, investors should not expect the improving ROE trend to continue for long.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

CNXM's long-term debt is sustainable. Assessing debt sustainability is important because, in the event of default, creditors have a priority in asset claims compared to equity holders. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio are two metrics that provide color on debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can pay the distribution from operating income. The latter describes the leverage level from the long-term debt perspective only. Ideally, the ICR should be above 3.0. When the ICR falls below 1.5, the company should pay close attention to the operating income. When the ICR falls below 1.0, the company should act immediately to remedy the situation. Regarding the D/E ratio, the metric signals danger when it is higher than 5.0.

From the interest coverage ratio side, the story looks bullish. Although the ICR dropped from 12.5 in Q2 2018 to 6.9 in Q3 2019, the company can still fund the interest expense from the operating income with ease. Provided that the operating income continues to increase, investors have not much to worry about.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

From the D/E ratio, the story also looks bullish even though the D/E has increased from 0.5 in Q2 2018 to 1.3 in Q3 2019. The company almost doubled its long-term debt balance. One thing that would be good is for investors to see an increase in shareholders' equity.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Lastly, it is essential to mention that the debt/trailing twelve-month EBITDA is increasing, although at a slower pace over the past four quarters. It seems that CNXM is where it wants to be on the metric. However, investors should continue to pay attention to the parameter in the following earnings report and make sure that it does not spike.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The latter illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story looks bullish. The company's distribution coverage has increased primarily driven by an increase in net income. Distributions have also increased although at a slower pace.

From the cash from operations perspective, the story looks bearish. Due to increasing capital expenses, the company cannot sustainably cover the distributions. For the trailing twelve months ending in Q3 2019, the company produced $225 million in CFO. Meanwhile, the company reported capital expenses and distributions for $311 million and $113 million, respectively. It is imperative that CNXM boosts CFO or reduces capital expenses.

On a positive note for CNXM, management mentioned in the Q3 2019 earnings call that the company is aiming at spending between $80 million and $100 million in CAPEX. If management accomplishes its objective, the distribution will be sustainable, provided that CFO does not shrink.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Relative Valuation

Comparing the relative value of a company to its peers is essential. However, not because a company is overvalued or undervalued, it means that investors should sell or buy. Instead, it is crucial to ask if current and future metrics justify the valuation status. Investors could use the EV/EBITDA metric for relative valuation purposes. The primary advantages are that the company's capital structure is irrelevant, it uses market values, and it does not consider the impact of debt and taxes. Investors could also use P/E or P/B. However, these metrics have significant disadvantages that render the metrics useless in some situations. For instance, the P/E metric is useless when companies post net losses. Similarly, the P/B is not-applicable when balance sheets do not accurately reflect the real economic value of the assets, which is in most cases.

From the trailing twelve-month perspective, the company seems substantially undervalued. The company's EV/EBITDA is 7.33 compared to an industry median of 11.04. From a forward-looking standpoint, the company appears slightly undervalued. The company's forward EV/EBITDA is 7.23, while the industry median is 8.44. Perhaps, the company is not overvalued, given that investors should place a higher weight on the forward-looking metric.

In brief

The company has several positive aspects. Management is committed to the 15% growth in distribution. Revenue and EBITDA continue to improve. Also, the company is managing costs appropriately, and it is taking advantage of economies of scale. Moreover, the long-term debt level seems sustainable. The only reason why CNXM is not a buy yet is that capital expenses are high compared to the cash flow from operations. Nonetheless, management is committed to decreasing CAPEX sharply in 2020. As soon as it is evident that management is on track to accomplish its goal, CNXM will be a solid buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.