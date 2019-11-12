Sand In My Shoes - October Update

The market was up nicely in October, with the S&P 500 up 2.04%. The Sand In Shoes portfolio was up less, at a modest 1.33%.

The fire is crackling away in the fireplace on this chilly November evening. Soon the trees will be bare and the sound of leaf blowers will fill the air on the weekends.

Fall is often called the season of change, but it is also the perfect time to take stock of how you have progressed towards your investing goals. Now that ten months plus are in the books, are you where you thought you would be with your portfolio when the year was new? If not, maybe calling this the season of change is appropriate and you need to make some changes to your investments. Financial Independence is a lofty goal, and the road there is long. Making a change when you get slightly off course is not a bad thing, in fact it is commendable and very smart to track your goals and adjust your strategy as needed.

I am (almost) completely content with the direction this portfolio has taken this year. I will end this year having collected a little over $3,400 in dividends after collecting only around $2,250 in 2018. I should easily eclipse the $4,000 mark in 2020 and might even get to $4,500. That puts me well on my way to my goal of $10,000.

Since the main objective of this portfolio is to generate dividend income for retirement, I'll start where I always do, with the dividends collected for the month.

October Dividends

The first month of the quarter is always light for this portfolio (but getting better). As such, dividends collected in October came in just under $200 at $197.87. Since I fully intend to continue to add to my positions, and since I fully expect future dividend increases, October may very well be the last month I receive less than $200 in dividend income.

October Performance

My portfolio edged up 1.3% for the month of October and is now up a cool 18.2% year to date. The S&P 500 is up 21.2% for the year, which means my fixed income investments are weighing me down from a total return perspective. However, when the time comes to flip the switch from accumulation to distribution, the cash I am getting from my fixed income funds every month will be very welcome.

And in the meantime that asset class will provide a nice cushion when the equity markets correct. We saw a glimpse of that last year when, after that horrifying December and 4th quarter, the S&P finished down 6.2% while my portfolio was down just 5.5%. It didn't protect me from a loss, but my portfolio did beat the S&P 500 last year. So I'll take being up "only" 18.2% year to date, thank you very much. I would be fine seeing similar performance in 2020.

Individual Stocks

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) had a pretty tough month, notching a 6.5% decline and if I wasn't already slightly heavy in the consumer staples sector I might have picked up a few more shares. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) also had a tough month, down 6%.

Offsetting both of those losses and then some, boring old Leggett and Platt, Inc (LEG) which I happily just added to in July, was up an astounding 25.3% for the month. They announced earnings late in October and the stock, which started the month just over $40, jumped to $51 and is at $55 as I type this and hasn't looked back. Amgen Inc (AMGN) and Apple Inc (AAPL) were each up more than 10% as well, which is not too shabby.

Projected Dividends

Total dividends for the year are now projected at just over $3,400 and that is likely very close to where it will come in. Anything I add in the near future will probably not pay out until 2020, but that's totally fine. As I mentioned, 2018 full year dividends were $2,255.47, so $3,400 would be a nice improvement.

And here we see two of the milestones I've been anticipating for the past few months both appear on this chart. First, November will be my first month with dividends collected over $400, which is cool. Second, as I hoped, Q4 will come in over $900 and really I flew past the $900 mark. Makes me think that my first $1,000 quarter can't be that far off. Look at the progression in the quarterly increases this year - $763, $839, $884, $920. I like the look of that, and maybe Q2 next year is over $1,000. We'll see.

There were two dividend increases for the month. First, MMP made their quarterly increase announcement raising the dividend 0.7%. Not much, but it is their 70th increase since 2001 and is a 4% year over year increase, which isn't half bad.

Second, one of the stocks I mentioned had frozen their dividend and I was going to think about taking some profits in and finding a dividend grower, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) announced a penny per share increase, going from $0.66/quarter to $0.67, a 1.5% increase. This is the first increase since the February 2018 payout. Omega was increasing their dividend by a penny per share per quarter when I first bought the stock. There is no indication that they are going to return to this practice, but it does give you hope if you are long the stock like I am.

Sector Diversification

As mentioned I added one new stock and added shares to an existing position. Both were and still are below my target weighting for their sectors, so I'm content with my choices. My technology weighting was below 10% last month, so my addition of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) at least pulled me closer to my target.

I added shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) very early in the month with all the cash that had built up in September due to my inactivity. One nice thing about not taking any action last month was the pile of cash I had waiting for me when I had time to pay attention again.

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.8% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.3% 8.0% Energy 6.6% 7.5% Financials 8.7% 10.0% Health Care 11.3% 12.0% Industrials 8.0% 8.5% Materials 11.0% 5.0% REIT 10.4% 7.5% Technology 10.3% 15.0% Communication Services 6.4% 9.0% Utilities 7.9% 7.5% 100% 100%

Asset Allocation

As I mentioned earlier in the article, my fixed income funds are pulling me down. They aren't just lagging the equities, they were legitimately down 0.7%, or about $700 in total. To counter that, my large cap equities were up about 2.5%. So I would have beaten the S&P 500 if all I had in my portfolio was the large cap portion.

But that's not what I'm looking at here. The fixed income portion was the only part of my portfolio that was down last month. I did the analysis I mentioned in my August update. If you take 40% of $306,520.49 you get $122,600 (approximately). As you can see my large cap equities are about $23,000 over that. My fixed income investments, which are also targeted at 40% (total) are about $16,000 below that. So there is no question in my mind which asset class I need to add extra money to.

Having equities perform so well is a good problem to have. In the near term I will continue to reinvest the fixed income distributions and then some in a fixed income instrument. Which one will depend on my very basic analysis at the time. If the total percentage of fixed income investments slips below 30% total I may have to take more drastic measures, but we'll cross that bridge when and if we get there.

Sales and Purchases In October

On October 1st, I added 14 shares of XOM for $69.75 per share, which dropped my cost basis a little bit further. I am still slightly underwater, about 5%, on my entire lot of shares, but the dividends are quickly making up for that, since the dividend yield is about 5% also.

On the 18th I added $463.50 to my fixed income investments, about sixty bucks more than I earned in fixed income distributions. This is a slow way to improve my asset allocation, but at least it is on my mind and I'm working on it.

Finally, on October 23rd I sold off $1,500 more of my S&P 500 index fund and added 14 shares of Texas Instruments at $117 per share. This was almost as soon as the market opened and I don't believe it has been as low as the open yet. Not to say it can't or won't get there, but so far this looks like a good decision. Of course, I purchased the stock for the income and at the price I bought the shares were yielding 3.1%. Check out the article if you want to see more of my reasons for buying this stock.

Forward-Looking Dividends

My two purchases and the two dividend increases pushed my total expected dividends for the next twelve months up over $3,800.

In total these four items added $105.88 to my future annual retirement income (detailed below). This month (November) is when Hormel Foods (HRL) typically announces their annual increase, so I'll be watching for that.

After last month's pause, this chart resumes its upward climb:

Final Thoughts

One of the exciting things about these milestones being passed is there will come a time (in about a year and a half) where my S&P 500 index fund will finally be sold off and I'll have to rely solely on reinvesting my dividends to keep the projected dividends chugging higher. Having $400 per month, and then $500 and maybe even $600 per month in dividend income will allow me to continue to add to my equities at a respectable clip. The dividend income for this coming November will be more than $100 higher than last November. So I should reasonably expect that I'll be talking about my first $500 month sometime next fall.

Also, as I add more shares the dividend increases will become more and more meaningful. For example, OHI is actually one of my larger positions, coming in at 4.2% of my portfolio. So even a fairly paltry 1.5% increase still adds almost five dollars to my future annual income. We'll see what HRL adds later this month, because I fully expect an increase much better than 1.5%.

Additionally, with the advent of zero commissions at just about any major brokerage house out there, I can buy stocks in $300 bunches, or $600, or I can even jump on a bargain when I see it, even it that only means picking up one or two shares. This may eventually change my behavior, but for now I still plan on buying in $1,500-2,000 bunches.

One stock, CVS Health (CVS) still has a frozen dividend and has had a really good run the past couple of months. I think people are buying into the acquisition and are starting to see some serious progress in the debt reduction. I have stayed on top of this stock, and I too am starting to feel more comfortable with their debt load and I hope to have an article out soon detailing my thoughts.

Over the next few months I will probably concentrate my research in communication services, technology and financial stocks. Those are the three sectors that appear the most underweight at this time. Energy and industrial stocks less so, but they are options.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope you enjoyed it. I remain very excited about the progress, but it is a long journey to financial independence. I hope you are experiencing success in meeting your goals and are as excited about it as I am. Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, EMN, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, SO, T, TXN, VZ, WMT, WRK, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.