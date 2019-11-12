FibroGen Overcomes Safety Hurdle; Clear Path Towards FDA Approval For CKD Patients

FibroGen (FGEN) along with its partners AstraZeneca (AZN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announced pooled safety and efficacy data from multiple studies with the drug roxadustat. Roxadustat is being explored in several studies as a treatment for anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. FibroGen already showed that the drug was effective in treating these patient populations, but the safety data was to ensure that it had a good cardiovascular safety profile. With this positive safety and efficacy data on hand, that means the company along with its partners should be able to file for regulatory approvals in multiple territories.

Safety Data Is Ideal For Investors, But More So For Patients

FibroGen had established positive efficacy results with roxadustat in many studies. The drug had no issue in that department, but it was important to regulators to observe that the drug had a favorable cardiovascular safety profile compared to placebo and then compared to current standard of care epoetin alfa. Epoetin Alfa has always been the standard to treat anemia for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is where a patient's kidney slowly and then permanently stops working over time. These CKD patients have an issue with anemia or a lower than normal number of blood cells in the body. Safety data was pooled data, but broken down in specific ways. The first is a cardiovascular safety profile comparison between roxadustat and placebo in patients not on dialysis. The other cardiovascular safety profile to be compared to was roxadustat and epoetin alfa in patients who were on dialysis. When the kidney can no longer function in a normal fashion, it is unable to filter out waste and extra fluid from the blood. Therefore, these types of CKD patients need a dialysis machine to do this. The pooled data comes from a total of 6 studies which enrolled more than 8,000 patients from various countries. The biggest issue was to see if roxadustat at least had a good safety profile when given to these patients. Specifically, that the drug would be comparable or better than placebo/epoetin alfa. The pooled safety data first showed that roxadustat was comparable with placebo in CKD patients who were not on dialysis. For those who were on dialysis, roxadustat was shown to be both comparable and in some instances safer than epoetin alfa. This is important safety data, because the main item was to show that roxadustat could be comparable in terms of safety. Especially, against epoetin alfa which is standard of care for these patients.

On the pooled efficacy front, roxadustat was superior when compared to placebo and to epoetin alfa. In non-dialysis dependent patients, roxadustat achieved statistically significant improvement in Hb (hemoglobin) levels of 1.85 g/dL compared to those in the placebo arm who obtained 0.13 g/dL. This was a statistically significant difference with a p-value of p<0.001. This was just compared to placebo, but roxadustat even managed to do well compared to epoetin alfa in dialysis dependent patients also. Of those patients who were dialysis dependent and received roxadustat, they were able to see an improvement of 1.22 g/dL Hb levels from baseline. This was significantly better than those patients who took epoetin alfa who only obtained a 0.99 g/dL improvement during the same period. This difference was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.0001. As you can see the drug improved clinical outcome on the efficacy front in both areas.

Conclusion

FibroGen being able to prove that its drug roxadustat is comparable in safety compared to placebo and epoetin alfa is good news for patients. That's because they will have an alternative option after so many years. Why do I make that claim? The reason why is because there hasn't been a solid alternative treatment option for anemia in CKD patients for more than 30 years. Not only did roxadustat achieve its desired outcome on the safety front, but it also achieved a statistically significant improvement in Hemoglobin across many studies. The goal is to file for FDA approval of roxadustat in this patient population by the end of Q4 2019. This will be the filing of both dialysis dependent patients and non-dialysis dependent patients. Then potential filing in Europe will take place sometime at the end of Q1 2020. The risk is that there is no guarantee that roxadustat will be approved in both of these territories. However, based on the comparable safety and efficacy of roxadustat to SOC/epoetin alfa observed, I believe there is a good chance the drug will be approved to treat anemia for CKD patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.