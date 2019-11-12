Cabot Oil & Gas : Still A Buy

Although COG is slightly overvalued compared to our peer group, its low leverage and high profitability provides sufficient flexibility to navigate through restrained natural gas prices.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), our bullish view on the company materialized marginally, with the company’s share price appreciating 1.1% to $18.37.

Going forward our recommendation remains unchanged ahead of the heating season, given that surging natural gas demand is set to boost gas pricing, which in turn should enhance COG’s revenue stream and its share price.

Yet, COG is still overvalued compared to our peer group and while its profitability level deteriorated moderately over the 3Q, the company’s fundamentals remains strong, thanks to its low production costs that make it one of the few oil and gas companies delivering positive free cash flows in this difficult commodity cycle.

Source: TradingView

In spite of weak natural gas prices, COG’s resilient business model is positioned to benefit from improving winter gas prices

During the 3Q2019, COG’s financial conditions weakened slightly and even if the company slightly beat analysts’ EPS expectations by $0.02 to $0.29 per share, COG’s revenue growth disappointed, missing the consensus by $24.6m to $429.1m.

This softness has been mostly attributable to declining natural gas prices, down 14.1% (q/q) to $1.89 per Mcf. Yet, COG’s hedge position enabled to it to minimize that decline by half, as average natural gas realization decreased only 7% (q/q) to $2.11 per Mcf versus average Q3 Nymex gas futures of $2.27 per Mcf.

On the bright side, COG ramped up for the second consecutive quarter its natural gas output, up 3.2% (q/q) to 220.7 Bcf, somewhat compensating these low natural gas prices. Nevertheless, as we approach the winter season and as heating needs kick in, natural gas prices in the U.S. are expected to appreciate, proving strong tailwinds for COG revenue stream and share price.

Indeed, in the last five years natural gas price seasonality has been friendly during the 4Q, with prices appreciating in each month of the quarter, while posting the fastest monthly yearly advance during the month of December, up 9%.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

That being said and although U.S. natural gas markets continue to be oversupplied, following the rapid output advance seen in 2019, we believe that COG will benefit from the seasonal natural gas price lift, given its main exposure to the flammable complex

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Thus, with natural gas futures expected to appreciate, COG’s earnings are set to bounce and while the company should continue to optimize its cost structure, the recent pledge made by more and more shale drillers on restraining output after years of depressed gas prices will contribute to sustain COG’s share price.

Source: COG 3Q2019 Earning Presentation

COG’s topline growth dipped robustly over the quarter, following ramping up expenses, free cash flow remains positive

In terms of revenue, the oil & gas company saw its topline growth decline by a whopping 19.7% (q/q) to $429.1m barrels, posting its third consecutive quarterly decline. On the other side, total costs and expenses advanced moderately, up 5.7% (q/q) to $303.2m, following rising output that enhanced transportation and gathering expenses. On top of that, rising depreciations and amortizations, up 15.8% (q/q) to $110.8m, lifted further overall expenses, indicating that COG’s well efficiency is weakening.

In the meantime, free cash flow plunged 28.6% (q/q) to $84m, but the company managed to generate positive free cash flows for the fourth consecutive quarter, showing its resilience in this depressed natural gas cycle. While this decline comes mainly from dipping net cash provided by operating activities, down 17.1% (q/q) to $270.8m, the healthy CAPEX reduction, down 10.4% (q/q) to $197.4m, partly counterbalanced it.

On the other side, the management showed in its last earning presentation that depending on the trajectory of natural gas prices, it is willing to halt production growth and trim capital spending in order to further lower its production costs and thus consolidate its position as a low cost natural gas producer, which should seduce long-term investors.

Source: COG 3Q2019 Earning Presentation

In addition and although the dividend yield is still low compared to U.S. oil majors, the company increased its dividend by 11% to $0.1 per share over the quarter and expects to continue to do so in the future, which should further support COG’s share price.

Comps analysis

COG’s financial metrics continue to outperform its main peers and its market capitalization appreciated slightly since our last take on the company, following a slight enhancing of the share value.

As to its valuation, the company is still overvalued compared to its comparable group in both 2020e P/E and EV/EBITDA, with respective ratios of 13.7x and 6.83x. While Antero Resources (AR) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) still trade at negative P/E ratios, as these companies still struggle to generate a profit, Gulfport Energy’s (GPOR) 2020e P/E valuation stands at 5.57x, more than twice less than COG.

Besides, COG’s premium net margin is still strong, establishing at 27.1% in 2020. Yet, its profitability level has moderately declined compared to 2019, but is still the highest of our peer group.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Conclusion

While the company’s profitability level weakened, following subdued natural gas prices, COG is still delivering positive free cash flows, thanks to its premium asset base and resilient business model.

Besides, as we head into the winter season, demand for the natural gas complex will surge, providing a healthy support to the flammable complex and to COG shares, which have been dumped by investors in the past months.

In addition and although the company is overvalued compared to our peer group, COG’s fundamentals are solid and its low production cost, coupled with a restrained leverage, offers enough flexibility to adapt to subdued natural gas prices.

