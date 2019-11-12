Starhub: Too Early To Turn Bullish

Starhub's 9M2019 earnings beat consensus estimates, as the company's mobile and enterprise business segments performed above expectations in 3Q2019, but the future outlook is not as positive.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed telecommunication services operator StarHub Ltd. (OTCPK:SRHBF) [STH:SP] is the second-largest mobile services operator in Singapore with a market share of 26.2% as of end-March 2019. The other two mobile operators in the country are market leader Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCPK:SGAPY) (OTCPK:SNGNF) [ST:SP] and third largest player M1 Limited (OTC:MBOFF) (OTCPK:MBOFY). Starhub trades at 5.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA and offers a 6.1% dividend yield based on a quarterly dividend per share of S$0.0225.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Starhub published on August 12, 2019. Starhub's share price fell from S$1.45 as of August 8, 2019 to a low of S$1.28 twice in September and October, and subsequently recovered to close at S$1.48 as of November 8, 2019 after a better-than-expected set of 3Q2019 results announced on November 5, 2019. Nevertheless, I believe that it is too early to turn bullish on Starhub, and I retain my "Neutral" rating on the stock.

Higher-than-expected 5G capital expenditures and better-than-expected traction for the commercial launch of Australia-based TPG Telecom's (OTC:TPGTF, OTC:TPPTY) mobile services remain the key risks for Starhub.

Mobile And Enterprise Businesses Helped Company Beat Consensus Estimates But The Future Is Not As Positive

Starhub announced a better-than-expected set of financial results for 3Q2019 on November 5, 2019. Starhub's 9M2019 net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of S$151.5 million was approximately 88% of full-year FY2019 market consensus estimates. The company's revenue declined by a marginal -1.6% YoY to S$572.6 million for 3Q2019, while net profit was up by +1.7% YoY at S$58.0 million for the most recent quarter. Multiple factors contributed to Starhub's earnings beat.

The decline in Starhub's mobile service revenue since early 2018 seemed to have stabilized in 3Q2019. Starhub's quarterly mobile service revenue decreased from S$225 million in 4Q2017 to S$203 million in 1Q2018, before recovering slightly to S$214 million in 3Q2018. In 4Q2018, the company's mobile service revenue took another tumble, decreasing to S$194 million. But Starhub's quarterly mobile service revenue has been relatively stable in the past three quarters, staying in the S$190-192 million range.

Starhub's postpaid mobile subscribers and prepaid mobile subscribers declined slightly by -2.4% QoQ and -0.5% QoQ to 1.442 million and 785,000 for 3Q2019. The 35,000 decrease in Starhub's postpaid mobile subscribers for the quarter was largely attributable a single low-ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) corporate client in the hospitality industry which accounted for tens of thousands of post-paid SIM cards and went out of business. Excluding this one-off, the magnitude of the decrease in Starhub's postpaid mobile subscribers in 3Q2019 would have been even smaller. On the other hand, the -0.5% QoQ decline in the company's prepaid mobile subscribers is due to ongoing prepaid-to-postpaid conversions. In addition, Starhub's postpaid and prepaid ARPU decreased -2.5% and -7.1% QoQ to S$39 and S$13 per month respectively. The company estimated its mobile market share in Singapore was 25.1% for 3Q2019.

However, there is no guarantee that Starhub's mobile revenue will continue to remain resilient in the coming quarters. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019, Starhub cautioned that it does not believe that "competition in the mobile market has stabilized." There are currently over 12 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) operating in the Singapore market, and Starhub has disclosed that it knows of more new MVNOs entering the Singapore market in 1Q2020. Competition in the Singapore mobile market could intensify if these new MVNOs launch more attractively-priced mobile plans, particularly those bundled with other services. Existing MVNOs also continue to have aggressive promotions to grab subscriber share. Furthermore, the Singapore mobile market remains saturated with mobile penetration at 155.5% in 3Q2019.

The enterprise business was another bright spot for Starhub in 3Q2019. The enterprise business saw a +16.7% YoY growth in segment revenue to S$145.4 million for 3Q2019, with the cyber security services sub-segment increasing its revenue contribution by +135.0% YoY to S$38.8 million. Managed services revenue for 3Q2019 also grew +5.7% YoY to S$26.5 million, as Starhub benefited from stronger demand for cloud, cryptographic and digital security solutions.

On the flip side, not all the sub-segments of Starhub's enterprise business performed as well as cyber security and managed services. Voice services revenue in 3Q2019 was lower by -14.3% YoY at S$10.9 million as a result of lower domestic voice and international voice usage, while data & internet service revenue decreased by -1.5% YoY to S$69.3 million, due to the renewal of domestic leased circuits and IP transit at lower rates.

Going forward, pricing pressure is likely to continue to have a negative impact on Starhub's enterprise business sub-segments such as data & internet services and voice services, partially offsetting growth in cyber security services and managed services. Corporate clients purchase SIM cards and internet access in bulk, and generally expect discounts upon renewal of existing contracts. With significant competition in the enterprise space, pricing pressure is unlikely to abate. Starhub tries to mitigate the pricing pressure by offering corporate clients higher-value packages and plans upon renewal such as higher bandwidth for the same rates as existing contracts, but there are still corporate clients who insist on lower rates. As Starhub is still a small player in the Singapore enterprise market, there is room for the company to grow its share of the enterprise market over time, with an increase in the number of clients and services offered offsetting the downward pressure on prices.

More importantly, it is noteworthy that Starhub has revised its full-year FY2019 service revenue growth guidance from the 0% to -2% range to the -2% to -3% range, despite the better-than-expected performance in the most recent quarter.

Company Delivers On Cost Savings With Pay Television Segment Being A Key Contributor

Another positive surprise and contributor to Starhub's 3Q2019 earnings beat was the company's cost saving initiatives. The company's total operating expenses increased by a marginal +1% QoQ compared with a +4% QoQ increase in its top line, suggesting that cost saving initiatives are starting to have a positive impact on the company's financial numbers.

In October 2018, the company announced that it had set a target to achieve S$210 million in gross cost savings over a three-year period. At Starhub's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 5, 2019, the company highlighted that it had already achieved 60% of its cost savings target within the first 12 months of its announcement, which was derived from workforce optimization, lower content costs for its pay television business segment and other operational efficiencies. Approximately 17% of the cost savings achieved has been re-invested, and the remaining cost savings (40% of the original S$210 million target) to be realized between FY2020 and FY2021 are expected to fund future investments in digital capabilities such as acquisitions.

Specifically, approximately 36% of the targeted S$210 million in cost savings was to be derived from the pay television business, and half of that has already been achieved. Starhub has been negotiating with all of its content partners in the past year to shift its content cost structure from a fixed basis to a variable basis. In other words, Starhub wants content costs to vary with the size of its subscriber base and the amount of subscriber revenues versus than a fixed amount. In terms of the number of content partnership contracts, most of them have already been modified with a new variable cost structure. But there are still a few major contracts (in terms of value) that are still on a fixed cost structure, and Starhub continues to engage in negotiations with its content partners on these contracts, which should contribute the remaining cost savings it is targeting for FY2020 and FY2021. Notably, Starhub has emphasized at its recent 3Q2019 earnings call that it will "substitute that content for similar relevant content to our customers" if certain content partners are inflexible and "stick to the old business model."

Another positive for Starhub's pay television business is that subscriber numbers should stabilize starting 1Q2020, as the cable-to-fiber migration program has been completed in 4Q2019, and the newly-migrated pay television subscribers have signed new two-year contracts. The company's pay television subscriber base has been declining from 423,000 in 3Q2018 to 374,000 in 2Q2019 and 347,000 in 3Q2019, partly due to the ongoing cable-to-fiber migration program and also competition from OTT (Over-The-Top) alternatives. If Starhub successfully converts most of its content distribution agreements to variable cost structures, the critical success factor for the pay television business will be the company's ability to maintain the current ARPU (S$40 per month as of 3Q2019) for pay television and retain existing subscribers.

5G Capital Expenditures And New Entrant Are Key Risks

Starhub revised its FY2019 capital expenditure guidance downwards from 10%-11% of revenue earlier to 8%-9% of revenue, as it announced its recent 3Q2019 results. This was made possible as the company has re-allocated capital expenditures from the slow-growing legacy businesses like pay television to fund the faster-growing new businesses such as enterprise. Starhub thinks that it can maintain its long term capital expenditures-to-revenue ratio at a mid-single digit, excluding 5G.

While this is a significant positive for Starhub in the near-term, capital expenditures-to-revenue ratio is likely to increase to the double-digits by 2021 including 5G-related capital expenditures. The actual level of Starhub's 5G capital expenditures will be heavily dependent on the success of its efforts to find a partner to bid for one of two nationwide 5G network licenses in Singapore.

Another key risk is the commercial launch of mobile services by Singapore's fourth and newest mobile operator TPG Telecom (OTC:TPGTF, OTC:TPPTY). TPG started its free mobile services trial since late-December 2018, and has an estimated 300,000 subscribers as of October 2019; TPG has yet to launch its mobile services commercially although the initial targeted timeline was late-2019.

The general consensus is that TPG Telecom could find it difficult to grab market share in Singapore, as the incumbent mobile operators have already introduced SIM-only mobile plans (no contracts), and there are more than 12 MVNOs operating in the Singapore market with potentially more new entrants. In other words, there is no lack of competition or choice in Singapore's mobile market. Nevertheless, if TPG is very aggressive on pricing when it launches its mobile services commercially, it could still potentially exert further downward pressure on Starhub's mobile ARPUs.

Valuation

Starhub trades at 5.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of S$1.48 as of November 8, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 9 times.

Starhub offers a 6.1% dividend yield based on a quarterly dividend per share of S$0.0225.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Starhub are weaker-than-expected revenue and earnings growth from its businesses, a failure to execute well on its cost savings plans, a cut in dividend payout, mobile competition intensifying with new entrant TPG and new MVNOs, and higher-than-expected 5G-related costs and capital expenditures.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.