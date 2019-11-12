49 Kiplinger Big Billionaire Buys: Most Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield big billionaire buys showed 37.23% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-priced big billionaire buys led this pack.

32 of 49 billionaire-selected stocks pay dividends. As of 11/8/19, the top 10 ranged from 2.76%-6.81% by annual yield and ranged from 21.06%-94.3% per broker-estimated price target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stocks and funds for investor consideration (or rejection) on-line. This list of 49 billionaire picks curated by James Brumley first appeared on 4/18/19.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. This big billionaire buy list is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the November 8 data for 32 dividend-paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 49 big billionaire buys.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.02% To 61.74% Net Gains For 10 Big Billionaire Buy Stocks Come November 2020

Four of 10 big billionaire buy top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based forecast for these big billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to November 8, 2020 were:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $369.16, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 84% more than the market as a whole.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) was projected to net $255.35, based on the median of target estimates from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was nota available for VST.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $249.88, based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% more than the market as a whole.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was projected to net $228.34 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 23 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% more than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) netted $223.89 based on a median of estimates from 29 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $181.53, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Extended Stay America (STAY) was projected to net $161.44, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% above the market as a whole.

Baxter International (BAX) was projected to net $155.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% below the market as a whole.

America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) was projected to net $138.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% less than the market as a whole.

Visa Inc. (V) was projected to net $122.03, based on the median of target price estimates from 37 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.85% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 13% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Big Billionaire Buy To Show A 3.36% Loss To November 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to November 2020 was:

Source: YCharts.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a loss of $33.63 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from 28 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 22% more than the market as a whole.

Source: spoileddogdesigns.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Big Billionaire Buys By Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Big Billionaire Buys By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Big Billionaire Buys By Yield

Top 10 big billionaire-bought stocks selected 11/8/19 by yield represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors. One from the energy sector placed first, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) [1].

Second, fourth, fifth and eighth places went to consumer cyclical representatives: Extended Stay America Inc. [2], Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV [4], General Motors Co., [5], and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [8].

The third slot was claimed by the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) [4].

In sixth place was a lone technology firm, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) [6].

A single consumer defensive stock placed seventh, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) [7], and the lone financial services representative claimed the ninth spot, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [9]. Finally, a single healthcare representative emerged in tenth place, CVS Health Corp (CVS) [10], to complete the November big billionaire-bought top yield 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 November Big Billionaire Buy Dividend Dogs Showed 11.05%-33.42% Upsides While (31) Four Lowly Downsiders Showed -1.75% To -5.12%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 37.23% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Big Billionaire-Bought Dividend Stocks To November 2020

10 top billionaire-held dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger big billionaire bought dividend dogs selected 11/8/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Big Billionaire Buy Dogs (32) Delivering 16.17% Vs. (33 ) 11.78% Net Gains by All 10 Come November 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Billionaire-bought kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 37.23% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced selection, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.92%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield big billionaire buys as of November 8 were: Extended Stay America Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, VICI Properties Inc., General Motors Co., and Campbell Soup Co., with prices ranging from $14.70 to $46.25.

Five higher-priced big billionaire buys as of November 8 were: CVR Energy Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., CVS Health Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Broadcom Inc., whose prices ranged from $47.02 to $313.41.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Big Billionaire Buy stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: spoileddogdesigns.com

Get The Entire Kiplinger Big Billionaire Buy 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two-week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.