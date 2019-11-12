Shake Shack: Premium Taste Does Not Warrant Premium Multiple

We are bullish on the SHAK burger but less so on the SHAK stock given the rich multiple and the near-term headwinds.

We like burgers and we love Shake Shack (SHAK), but we find the stock particularly hard to swallow given the rich valuation of 100x 2020E P/E when it has a 20-25% expected revenue growth and a meager 3% net income growth for the same year. The stock currently trades at a premium to its one-year average of 90x and it looks expensive by every metric when comparing against its peers.

Although we credit SHAK for its premium positioning as a high-end fast-casual, we believe that fundamentally it is still a quick-service-restaurant with a focus on the commoditized hamburger. As such, the appropriate comp group should consist of both QSR as well as high-end fast-casual. Peer average P/E multiple is around 29x with a high of 72x and a low of 17x, and EV/EBITDA between 10x and 25x. SHAK’s 100x P/E and 26x EBITDA are clearly at the high-end of the peer range. However, when we look at from an EV/revenue perspective, SHAK’s 3.2x is similar to that of Chipotle (CMG), Starbucks (SBUX) and Jack in the Box (JACK) that all trade around 3.5x, meaning investors are valuing SHAK on a revenue growth basis rather than earnings.

In the wake of the mixed Q3 results after which the stock corrected 14%, we believe there could be further downside pressure on the share price as investors reassess SHAK’s valuation multiple as headwinds were evident in Q3 and will likely to spillover to Q4 and 2020.

We note that Q3 comps were below expectations and the implied guidance of 1.5%-2% suggests that comp could turn negative in Q4. Additionally, restaurant margin pressure appears to be inevitable with rising commodity inflation and elevated labor inflation, coupled with sub 2% growth in menu pricing. This largely drove the margin guidance of 22% - 22.5% (vs. 23%+) Although management is taking a prudent approach of investing today for a better tomorrow, we wonder whether the future will deliver meaningful blue-sky scenario.

Besides the weak comps and margin pressure, we believe that the exclusive partnership with Grubhub (GRUB) may create some near-term noise and volatility on the stock price. To remind investors, this partner was launched in August that allows SHAK to have more nationwide delivery coverage and provide customers with greater accessibility. On the surface, the bulls might cheer for the nationwide coverage and the integration of customer data from GRUB to gain more insights and a better understanding of the customer demand. However, we are more concerned about the underlying risk with negative consumer reaction about SHAK unavailable on other delivery platforms such as DoorDash and Postmates. Alienating those customers that prefer the alternative platforms may end up losing those customers that migrate to another burger alternative given that SHAK ultimately provides a burger product that is easily commoditized as we do not believe SHAK burger is just as IP-oriented as Coca Cola (KO).

That said, we believe that SHAK shares could see gradual de-rating in the coming months as both sell-side and buy-side investors reassess the near-term growth outlook coupled with the rich multiple.

Where we could be wrong?

SHAK is still one of the better positioned fast-casual chains globally. We note that the macro tailwind is still supportive of the story given limited-service restaurant continues to gain shares at the expense of full-service restaurants and that fast casual continues to take a greater share of the limited-service market.

Within the limited-service restaurants, a burger is best positioned as the largest category, representing 29% of total sales, well ahead of pizza and coffee.

Broadly speaking, the overall macro continues to support SHAK’s growth given consumers’ preference for burgers but we note that Five Guys appears to be in the lead when it comes to burger market share within the fast-casual segment.

Besides the favorable macro, the international licensing opportunity remains untapped and we believe this could drive further upside to revenue growth if the execution pulls off. Our biggest concern is that the mainstream consumers may not appreciate SHAK’s premium taste relative to the mainstream brands (ie. MCD) despite that the emerging markets such as China are very attractive given the growing appreciation towards western burgers.

Currently SHAK franchise most of its units in the Middle East with Asia accounting for only 23% of the overall mix. However, that is still an as significant improvement from around 3% a year ago. Having visited stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan, we note that some high-traffic area wait time could be as long as an hour, suggesting strong demand but insufficient stores in the area.

Finally, management laid out an aggressive store expansion plan which we find to be over-reaching. However, if the management can execute then we could see further upside to share gain. We note that current guidance points to at least 200 domestic company-owned units by 2020 and $700mn in revenue. Management also laid out a long-term plan of 450 domestic company-owned units. If we use a simple assumption to test management guidance, we calculate that management is currently forecasting around 50 company-owned domestic new units, which allows SHAK to hit this target by around 2024-2025 time frame.

The bottom line is that we like SHAK for its burger but we are concerned about the stock has given the rich valuation and the near-term headwinds with comps and margins. We recommend investors to place their money on a SHAK burger to satisfy their burger craving instead of in the stock that could see multiple compression on the back of analyst de-rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.