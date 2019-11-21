Why REITs Outperform Stocks And 3 'Strong Buys' Heading Into 2020

After a multi-year period of underperformance, REITs are now just getting back to their former glory.

We think that the factors leading to this recurrent outperformance are diverse and remain relevant today.

What’s your idea of a perfect investment?

That’s a tricky question, but those looking for above average current returns, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time – and with only modest risk – will certainly want to consider apartment communities, office and industrial buildings, shopping centers, and other similar real estate investments. While some time ago, these highly profitable investments may have been reserved to high net worth individuals and institutions, it's today easier than ever before to invest in real estate through high-yielding real estate securities or REITs.

Manhattan and its property investments ranging from office skyscrapers to shopping centers and luxurious condominiums:

Just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all sorts to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage and finance properties themselves. Even better, REITs have historically outperformed literally every other asset class including large-cap stocks (SPY), value stocks (IWM), growth stocks (IWF), utilities (XLU), high-yield bonds (HYG), and even private real estate.

We are talking here about very sizable outperformance. Over the past 20 years, REITs produced up to 62% higher returns than the S&P500 (SPY) – all while paying higher dividends.

But What About the Future?

We all know that past performance is no guarantee of future results…

However, in the case of REITs, we think that outperformance is set to continue in the future. The factors that led to past outperformance are still relevant today.

We refute the idea that REIT's historical outperformance was a "one-time" event of the past. This same argument has been made decade after decade and yet, REITs have kept on outperforming.

3 Reasons Why REITs Outperform Stocks in the Long Run

We identify 3 fundamental reasons that explain the recurrent outperformance of REITs over long time periods:

Real estate is a superior investment asset class. Forced dividend payments REITs are tax-advantaged vehicles.

Each factor remains relevant and results in mechanically repeatable outperformance. Therefore, as long as the valuation of REITs remains favorable, we have no doubt that REITs are set to beat markets in the long run.

Real Estate is an Alpha-Risk Asset Class

Centuries after centuries, real estate has served as an attractive asset class to preserve and grow wealth. Its infrastructure-like necessity to the society and toll-road like earnings through long lease terms result in superior risk-adjusted returns.

Buy properties at a 6-7% cap rate

Finance half of the purchase with a 3-4% mortgage

Appreciates at 2-3% per year (along with income growth)

And you get close to 12-15% annual total returns. It is this simple. The assumptions are nothing unrealistic and this is done every day by experienced property investors. Since REITs are nothing more than actively managed baskets of real estate investments, the results of REITs should not greatly differ from those of private real estate investments.

Dividends Force REIT Management to Behave

REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders. This often-overlooked rule leads to recurrent outperformance because:

As an investor, you earn way more cash flow – which has historically proven to increase total returns over time. Dividend growth stocks have considerably outperformed other non-dividend paying stocks.

Secondly, because the REIT has less cash flow to reinvest in its business, the management is forced to be very selective in its growth investments, thereby preventing it from venturing into areas outside of its area of competence or in costly (and often ill-fated) acquisitions.

Finally, it reduces conflicts of interest between the manager and shareholders because the control over the cash flow is given over to the shareholders. The manager must pay out almost all of it.

These three factors combined together result in more capital discipline, less conflicts, and higher returns over time. It may not matter much in any given quarter or year, but over the long run, we believe that the “90% payout rule” is one of the leading causes for higher total returns.

Tax Savings Are Pure Alpha

Unlike regular stocks which pay corporate taxes on their net income; REITs are able to save this large expense (often the largest single expense!) and provide higher returns to their shareholders.

This alone may account to a 20% income advantage right off the bat. Assuming that two businesses are equally viable, but one is structured as a REIT and the other as a normal C-corp, the REIT will generate greater returns by simply saving massive taxes.

Outperformance Follows Underperformance…

Every asset class is subject to changing market sentiment, and REITs have been out of favor in the recent years due to irrational fears over the rise of interest rates. This has resulted in significant underperformance and put REIT valuations at a discount relative to the broader market.





Today, REITs are hot again and have returned over 30% in 2019. Still, the valuation multiples of the sector remain very reasonable when compared to most other asset classes.

REITs trade at roughly 18x FFO – which is in-line with their historical average.

Stocks trade at over 23x Earnings – which represents a 30% premium to their historical average.

10-year Treasury is at 1.9% - the lowest in many years.

Moreover, undervalued opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap segment of the REIT market. This is because most of the index money has flown straight to the large caps and pushed their FFO multiples to new highs - while smaller caps were left behind at closer to 12x FFO.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been this large… and creates an opportunity for active REIT investors.

This is where we are investing today. Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's double the REIT indexes (VNQ). Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

From this angle, do REITs still look overvalued to you? Is it too late to invest in REITs? We do not believe so!

Three HYL-Recommended REITs

Our Core Portfolio holds today 19 positions with many names trading at their lowest valuations in years. We consider these to be massively undervalued by the market and expect significant upside in the coming years. Here are three examples in which we are currently investing:

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Monmouth STRONG BUY Low Large

Monmouth (MNR) is an industrial REIT that recently traded down for reasons that we believe to be unwarranted. As a result, the company has become undervalued at just 14x FFO while its closest peers trade at 22x FFO on average. The investment operations are very conservative and perfectly positioned in a late cycle economy with long lease terms, investment grade tenants, and exceptionally long debt maturities. The current dividend yield is 5% and investors can sleep well at night knowing that MNR has never missed a single dividend payment in its multi-decade history. Combined with 5-10% FFO Growth and some FFO multiple expansion, we expect MNR to continue its streak of market outperformance.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level EPR Properties STRONG BUY Low Large

EPR Properties (EPR) is a simple case of an above average REIT trading at a below average valuation. EPR is the leader of its niche industry as one of the largest landlords of entertainment-related properties throughout the USA. It also has one of the strongest track records of all REITs having produced total returns up to 3x higher than broad benchmarks during the last 20 years. Today, the fundamentals remain solid with a portfolio that is stronger than ever before and the company trades at a reasonable valuation of 14x FFO and a 6% dividend yield.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Front Yard Residential STRONG BUY Avg Avg

Front Yard Residential (RESI) is our deep value pick among single family rental REITs. The company own a well-diversified portfolio of affordable rentals and trades at an estimated 40% discount to NAV. It pays an attractive 5.5% dividend yield and we expect double digit annual returns as the company closes down its excessive discount to NAV.

Closing Notes

These three REITs have four things in common:

They trade at deeply discounted FFO multiples.

They pay high dividends that are expected to grow in the long run.

They have ample near-term upside potential.

There exists clear catalysts for value realization.

Our Portfolio at High Yield Landlord is made of investments like these three. We aim to buy Real Estate at a discount to fair value to fund our 8% target yield. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy for superior long term results.

By investing in passive indexes, we believe that REIT investors are set to outperform Stocks. However, by being selective, we believe that returns can be improved even further. The best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; EPR; RESI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.