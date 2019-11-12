CBRE: Positive Outlook, But Short-Term Issues May Weigh On Sentiment

We are holding shares combined with short calls (buy-write), which can provide us double-digit annualized income over the coming months instead of only carrying long positions.

Headwinds reported in the third quarter in the real estate investment segment should prove to be temporary, but may weigh on sentiment and limit the upside in the short term.

CBRE Group (CBRE) delivered mixed results in the third quarter, with double-digit revenue growth, but decline in EBITDA driven by delays in real estate projects. While sentiment may weaken in the short term, underlying fundamentals still provide a constructive environment for CBRE going forward and support our long-term positive view on the stock.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $5.925 billion in the quarter, 3% above estimates and up 12.6% over a year ago, led by the company's two services segments, Advisory Services and Global Workplace Solutions.

Revenue growth in the Advisory Services segment was driven by a sizable number of larger transactions in the United States, triggering share gains and acceleration of commercial mortgage origination and property sales, which increased near 24% and 19% in the quarter, respectively.

In addition, Global Workplace Solutions' customer base, which is composed primarily of large and high-quality companies, continued to expand in the quarter, as exemplified by the new project with Novartis. Fee revenue grew 21% over a year ago, with a substantial portion of margins linked to new contracts including a full suite of services.

In summary, as a result of this strong revenue growth and disciplined operating expenses management, these two services segments combined generated a strong contribution of 70 bps to the adjusted EBITDA margin. However, the Real Estate Investments segment delivered poor results in the quarter, impacted by delays in several development asset deals that now are expected to occur only in 2020. Consequently, total adjusted EBITDA came in at $455 million, down 1.7% from a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share was flat at $0.79 and $0.01 above consensus.

While bottom line figures were disappointing at a first glance, from a business outlook perspective, headwinds experienced by the company in the quarter seem to be driven by very particular events affecting the time of Real Estate investments segment, such as delays in tenants to move in or project closes, instead of shifts in fundamentals, as ongoing projects and the pipeline portfolio are at record levels and pricing expectations are unchanged by the management team.

Overall, current environment remains constructive, particularly in the U.S. market, with sizable supply of capital to invest in commercial real estate, high occupancy rates and solid development activity in the segments where CBRE operates, as illustrated below.

Source: NAREIT T-Tracker

As this scenario materializes, CBRE is well-positioned to benefit from its diversified operation and large scale to maintain and grow its customer base over time, while increasingly providing a full range of services in new projects.

Compared to other property management players, CBRE exhibits relatively stable EBITDA margins, in the middle of the range of the peer group. In addition, the company has shown superior capital deployment performance, as evidenced by Return on Invested Capital figures below.

Source: YCharts

The debt profile is also positive for CBRE, once its Debt/EBITDA multiple is at the low end of the range as compared to the peer group.

Source: YCharts

This reduced leverage can afford the company to continue to deploy capital in strategic acquisitions to drive growth, such as GWS in 2015 and recently Telford in October 2019. Telford's acquisition, for instance, represents a strategic step to tap into the build-to-rent market in UK, which is still in the early stages of a transition toward an institutionally-owned urban rental housing, as compared to the U.S. which has seen a solid expansion in this segment for many years.

Valuation

Using the PE Forward as valuation method, we observe that CBRE is in the middle of the range of the property management peer group. However, considering the average PE Forward multiple of the peer group is at 13x and comparing with CBRE multiple of 14.5x, we see that CBRE is trading at a premium of roughly 11.6%. We have a similar scenario when considering the long-term earnings growth estimates, as CBREs earnings growth forecast of 11.0% translates into a PEG ratio of 1.32, while the peer group average earnings growth estimates of 11.6% corresponds to a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Source: YCharts

As long as CBRE can continue to deliver earnings growth consistent with the industry, we believe this premium multiple is well-deserved, as top tier capital deployment and low leverage give the company an extra edge as we approach the late stage of the economic cycle.

Investment Strategy

As a rule of thumb, we understand that it is appropriate to maintain a portion of regular investors' portfolio with an income oriented profile. As a substantial part of the stock universe offer just ordinary income in the form of dividends, we can add stock options strategies to generate extra income to a certain investment strategy through the collection of stock options premiums while generally maintaining at least some upside potential during a given period of time.

As we see a relatively balanced risk/reward scenario for CBRE, we consider this hybrid stock & option approach as appropriate for this stock at the present moment.

Therefore, we see some simple alternatives for investors interested in adding CBRE to their portfolio:

a. Buy 100 shares at $54.89 (closing price on November 8) + sell 1 call option with a strike price of $55 (at the money) expiring on December 20, 2019 at a premium of $1.55 (Bid closing price on November 8)

Option premium return: $1.55 or 2.82% (27.38% annualized)

Maximum return: $1.66 or 3.02% (29.55% annualized)

b. Buy 100 shares at $54.89 (closing price on November 8) + sell 1 call option with a strike price of $55 (at the money) expiring on March 20, 2020 at a premium of $3.20 (Bid closing price on November 8)

Option premium return: $3.20 or 5.83% (16.82% annualized)

Maximum return: $3.31 or 6.03% (17.43% annualized)

c. Buy 100 shares at $54.89 (closing price on November 8) + sell 1 call option with a strike price of $60 (out of money) expiring on March 20, 2020 at a premium of $1.10 (Bid closing price on November 8)

Option premium return: $1.10 or 2.00% (5.60% annualized)

Maximum return: $6.21 or 11.31% (34.20% annualized)

As short-term stock price upside may be limited due to headwinds in the company's Real Estate Segment, we took a more conservative approach and chose the alternative b) to our income portfolio, using “at the money” stock options and 4 months to expiration, which offers double-digit annualized return potential, while virtually no upside potential. Near expiration, we may rollover the option if appropriate, taking into consideration the compound total return in the whole time span and the outlook for the stock at that time. We will keep monitoring this position in our watchlist and will share our recommended next steps at the proper time.

The bright side of getting this additional income is that it can also be very useful when we face an adverse market condition. For example, in case CBRE stock price takes a turn to the downside, given a change of market sentiment or any specific factor related to CBRE, we can use the premium got from the short call to buy a protective put option in order to establish a maximum downsize risk exposure. For instance, on November 8, the ask price of a put option with strike at $50 expiring on December 20 was at $0.45, while a put option with the same strike but expiring on March 20 was at $1.55. In both case, we would have a maximum loss around 9%.

It is worth noting that the premium is going to decline as we get closer to expiration. On the flip side, premium should also rise as underlying stock price declines. Therefore, this protective strategy produces better results when we are able to react quickly instead of waiting the stock price to fall further toward the $50 mark.

Takeaway

While current outlook underscores a long position in CBRE, we understand that headwinds reported in the third quarter in the real estate investment segment should prove to be temporary, but may weigh on sentiment and limit the upside in the short term.

Therefore, we are holding shares combined with short calls, also known as buy-write, which can provide us double-digit annualized income over the coming months instead of carrying long only positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.