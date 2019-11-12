Whiting Petroleum: Future Looking Shaky Amid Weak Production And Financial Position

This is further amplified by large debt maturities early next decade that will almost certainly need to be refinanced.

When combining these factors with their weak financial position, it appears as though their future is on shaky ground.

When Whiting Petroleum reported their third quarter 2019 results, they once again disappointed shareholders across both their production and financial performance.

Introduction

When Whiting Petroleum (WLL) released their results for the first nine months of 2019, their shareholders once again saw their share price plunging due to larger than expected losses and weak production. The last twelve months has seen their share price decimated after falling approximately 80%, as investors sour on their future and the broader economics of their industry. Given the likelihood of oil markets once again being oversupplied in 2020 and general economic risks, it seems as though their future is looking increasingly shaky and risky for investors.

Cash Flows And Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

Aside from a brief respite during 2018, they have never produced any material free cash flow during the last seven years, even when oil and gas prices were significantly higher before the price crash of 2015-2016. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $3.4b, despite their capital expenditure being massively reduced.

Image Source: Author.

To prop up their liquidity, they have undertaken a large amount of asset sales, amounting to a total of $2.252b net of acquisitions.

Image Source: Author.

Despite these large reductions to capital expenditure and asset divestitures, their net debt has remained stubbornly high and although it currently sits 48.46% lower than its peak at the end of 2014, this largely stems from an equity raising in 2015. It is very concerning that their cash balance currently sits at zero and thus indicates their liquidity is very weak and reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can be altered and possibly even recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been very weak, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these ratios, it is easily apparent that their financial position is quite weak, with all of the most recent results from the first nine months of 2019 indicating severe financial strain. Arguably, the most concerning metric is their current ratio of 0.44, which when combined with their non-existent cash balance further indicates their liquidity is very weak and worsening compared to 2017 and 2018, which saw results of 0.77 and 0.74 respectively.

Their interest coverage is also very concerning, with a result of only 0.32 indicating their ability to service their current debt is extremely strained. Even the result of 3.08 from 2018 was still rather low and concerning. The combination of very weak liquidity and extremely strained ability to service debt is a toxic cocktail for virtually any company, especially one operating in a highly cyclical, economically sensitive industry.

Upcoming Debt Maturities

Throughout approximately the next six years, they will face all of their debt maturing, as detailed in the table below:

Image Source: Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

Unless there is a very large and sustained increase to oil and gas prices, it is virtually impossible they will be able to meet this debt maturity without refinancing. Given their weak financial position and performance as well as general malaise towards their industry, it would likely only take a little turmoil in global capital markets to scare new capital away.

Whilst they still retain $1.385b of available funds in their $1.75b credit agreement, this cannot be counted with certainty because as stated below these are:

“…subject to regular redeterminations on May 1 and November 1 of each year, as well as special redeterminations described in the credit agreement, in each case which may reduce the amount of the borrowing base. Upon a redetermination of the borrowing base, either on a periodic or special redetermination date, if borrowings in excess of the revised borrowing capacity were outstanding, the Company could be forced to immediately repay a portion of its debt outstanding under the credit agreement.”

- Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing (previously linked).

During October, their borrowing base was reduced from $2.25b to $2.05b, whilst their commitments remained the same at $1.75b. Once again, if a period of turmoil was to rock financial markets or their individual industry, then it is quite likely that the size of this credit agreement would be slashed significantly. Given the clause that allows for immediate repayment of excess borrowing in this situation, they do not have the option of simply drawing the entire amount preemptively.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, they are a company with cyclically, volatile, economically sensitive earnings that has a large quantity of debt, zero cash and almost no history of producing free cash flow. This certainly does not sound like a promising recipe unless there is a large and sustained spike in oil and gas prices. Although this could technically occur, given recent forecasts for a surplus of oil production during 2020, it seems increasingly less likely to eventuate.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Whiting Petroleum’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.