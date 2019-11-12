Take-Two: Proven Track Record On IP Creation

Take-Two (TTWO) crushed its 2QFY20 quarter with EPS of $1.93 well ahead of the consensus $1.70 due to better than expected recurrent consumer spending ((RCS)) that grew 39% YoY. The stock reacted positives off the print but gave back much of those gain as TTWO lowered its RCS guidance for 3QFY20, now expecting it grow at a single-digit rate and elevated operating expense. This resulted in EPS guidance of $1.55 - $1.65 which was much lower than consensus of $1.94. Looking out to the longer-term, TTWO expects FY2020 EPS to be between $4.45 - $4.70 (vs. prior guidance of $4.15 - $4.40 and consensus of $4.84) on higher GTA Online outlook.

At 24x forward P/E, TTWO is trading in-line with its two-year average so we do not believe that valuation is demanding at this level. Given our optimistic outlook on GTA, Borderland, and NBA, we believe that investors can accumulate at this level and shake off the lower near-term guidance and focus on the fundamentals behind the stock.

Notably, TTWO remains one of the premier developers globally with a proven track record of IP creation and sustainability. Near-term growth will likely come from GTA Online, Borderland 3 and NBA 2K driven by new downloadable content and the recent roster change in the NBA which should see a higher purchase rate. Long-term upside should come from higher margins as TTWO’s digital revenue mix is still lower than that of its peers. Additionally, we would not rule out potential M&A as TTWO’s core franchises are prime M&A targets for Asian gaming companies such as Tencent or NetEase (NTES) as they look to expand their global footprint via M&A and to gain valuable developer team that has proven track record in creating sustainable titles that can capture the mindshare of the western audience.

Make each one count

Unlike its global peers such as Activision-Blizzard (ATVI), Tencent (TCHEY) or NetEase (NTES), TTWO does not produce many hit games or many games, in general. However, whenever TTWO does produce a game, it makes each launch counts as its games rank highly on the chart. We note that per data from Metacritic, both GTA 5 (launched in 2013) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (2019) scored high on the rankings, which we think illustrates TTWO’s IP creation capability.

Besides GTA 5 and Red Dead 2, it is equally worth pointing out that some of the older titles such as Bioshock and Red Dead 1 also received favorable reviews following their launch.

TTWO has a rich portfolio of proven content and this matter a lot in the gaming business as we have said many times that it is largely hit-driven and focuses on the sustainability of the IP and fan base. This is why we are largely positive on the western developers/publishers such as ATVI and TTWO and less positive on Tencent due to its lack of blockbuster IP creation despite a large number of employees (Several thousand) working in its gaming business group.

When we look at the number of titles that are sold for more than 5 million units, the list is quite large and this further underscores our conviction that TTWO has one of the best developer teams globally when it comes to creating sustainable IPs.

Near-term growth coming from NBA, Borderlands and Red Dead 2

NBA could see some upside due to the offseason change in rosters. We note that the 2019-2020 season saw major new updates with rosters in which six All-NBA switched teams during the offseason, notably with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard.

Compared with the prior roster change, the 2019 offseason perhaps had the most change in All-NBA players compared with the year before that averaged around 1 or 2. The major changes in rosters incentivize players to upgrade their existing games given that many players of the gameplay the game for the season-long game mode and having the right roster with the right team are a key determinant of the overall playing experience.

Borderlands 3 was off to a good start with 5m units sold in the first five days following the launch with 70% digital and is now selling 7m units so far with consensus-estimated to hit 9m for FY2020. We believe this target is achievable given that Borderlands 3 was a major upgrade from the prior Borderlands 2 in terms of storyline, weapons and game feature (ie. Vault Hunter) that are truly differentiating. The open-world game-play is beautifully made with the missions that have a good balance of fun and challenge that should keep the gamers engaged.

Red Dead Redemption PC version was just launched recently and we believe this could incrementally expand the total addressable players that do not have the console. However, the recent PC launch was hit with some technical issues such as frequent hitching that disrupts the game playing experience. Worth pointing out that much of the Red Dead centers around the story mode and if the technical issues are not addressed soon, this could negatively impact the overall engagement level.

As for Red Dead Online, this is off to a slow start as many players are still focusing on the story mode. Worth noting that Red Dead Redemption 2 unit sales have been relatively strong so we believe that this establishes a good foundation for multi-year growth of this franchise and investors should not write off the slow start just yet.

Long-term growth is driven by higher mix towards digital

TTWO has been a laggard when it comes to shifting its revenue mix to digital relative to its peers. We note that TTWO’s digital revenue is only a little over 60% of the total whereas ATVI is already above 80%. As a result, TTWO also profiles one of the lowest operating margins relative to its peers at around 20-25% compared with ATVI that is well above 30%.

We believe the higher shift towards digital revenue could be accretive to TTWO’s margins in the long-term and this will likely be supportive of its earnings growth outlook in the next three to five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.