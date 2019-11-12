Zhongsheng Group: A Proxy For Growing Lexus And Mercedes-Benz Sales In China

Zhongsheng has grown earnings contribution from after-sales & accessories and value-added services over the years to mitigate its dependence on new car sales volume growth.

Zhongsheng's strong 1H2019 earnings growth was due to robust new car sales from luxury and mid-to-high end Japanese brands and increased revenue from after-sales & accessories and value-added services.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZSHGY) [881:HK] is the second-largest automobile dealer in Mainland China and a proxy for growing Lexus and Mercedes-Benz sales in China.

Zhongsheng trades at 11.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.9%. Zhongsheng trades at a premium to most of its Hong Kong-listed Mainland China automobile dealer peers based on forward P/E, and this is justified by the company's robust new car sales from luxury and mid-to-high end Japanese brands, and earnings contribution from after-sales & accessories and value-added services.

Nevertheless, with Zhongsheng's share price up +81% year-to-date and a potential risk of luxury car sales growth slowing if both the Chinese and global economies continue to weaken, I assign a "Neutral" rating to the stock, awaiting better entry opportunities at a lower share price and valuation multiple.

Company Description

Started in 1998 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Zhongsheng Group is China's second-largest automobile dealer based on its operating income for FY2018. It is also the largest Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) and Lexus automotive dealer in China. Zhongsheng's portfolio includes both luxury automobile brands such as Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and also mid-to-high end brands like Toyota, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF), and Honda (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF).

As of June 30, 2019, Zhongsheng had 343 dealership stores under operation, including 195 luxury brands stores and 148 mid-to-high end brands stores, in 24 provinces and regions and 90 cities across Mainland China. Approximately three-quarters of the company's dealership stores are located in first-tier, second-tier, and provincial capital cities.

Zhongsheng Group's Dealership Stores In Mainland China

Source: Zhongsheng Group's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Focus On Luxury And Japanese Mid-To-High End Brands

Zhongsheng Group achieved an impressive +13.3% YoY growth in net profit to RMB2.1 billion for 1H2019. This was attributable to both robust new car sales volumes and the increase in earnings contribution from after-sales services & accessories and value-added services (the subject of the next section).

Zhongsheng's new car sales volume increased by +17.3% YoY from 182,268 units in 1H2018 to 213,762 in 1H2019. In contrast, total new passenger car sales in Mainland China declined by -9.3% YoY over the same period. Zhongsheng managed to outperform the industry because of its focus on luxury and Japanese mid-to-high end automobile brands.

Zhongsheng Group's Automobile Brands And Dealership Stores

Source: Zhongsheng Group's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Luxury automobile brands and Japanese mid-to-high end automobile brands accounted for 43% and 57% of its total dealerships stores as of June 30, 2019. Zhongsheng's luxury brand new car sales volume and mid-to-high end brand sales volume grew by +19.1% and +15.5% YoY to 105,614 units and 108,148 units respectively for 1H2019. Zhongsheng's key automobile brands are Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota, and the company added two new Lexus stores, seven new Toyota stores, and six new Mercedes stores in H2019.

While Zhongsheng Group only reports its financial results on a semi-annual basis (as most Hong Kong-listed companies do with exceptions like smaller companies listed on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market board), industry data suggests that 1H2019 new car sales volumes trends for both Zhongsheng and the industry at large are likely to be similar in 2H2019. China's overall auto sales declined -4.3%, -6.9%, and -5.2% YoY in July, August, and September 2019, respectively.

In comparison, Zhongsheng's key automobile brands continued to deliver positive sales volume growth. Lexus' new car sales volumes in China were up +10.2% YoY in September 2019 and +22.8% YoY for the first nine months of 2019. Mercedes-Benz saw new car sales volume in China grow by +11% and +4% YoY for September 2019 and 9M2019 respectively. Mercedes and Lexus accounted for approximately 31% and 15% of Zhongsheng's new car sales revenue for 1H2019 respectively.

Luxury car sales have continued to outperform overall industry sales in China in 9M2019 as evidenced by strong Lexus and Mercedes sales growth. The medium to long term outlook for the luxury car segment in China is equally positive, as China's luxury car penetration in China was only 10% in 2017, which is still significantly below the global average penetration rate of 15%.

Growth In Other Income Streams Mitigates Dependence On New Car Sales

As per the preceding section, Zhongsheng Group has delivered a strong double-digit increase in new car sales volumes for 1H2019, while the overall Chinese automotive industry has seen a decline in car sales over the same period. While luxury cars still have a long growth runway in China due to their lower penetration rate relative to global averages, there could be still volatility in Zhongsheng's new car sales on a quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year basis. For example, a severe economic recession or unexpected safety issues with any of its automobile brands could possibly hurt Zhongsheng's new car sales growth in the short term.

This makes it important for Zhongsheng Group or any other automobile dealer to diversify its income streams to be less dependent on new car sales volume. Zhongsheng Group has done exactly that, by growing earnings contribution from after-sales services & accessories and value-added services. Income from value-added services includes service income from automobile insurance and automobile financing services and gains from the second-hand automobile trading business.

A typical customer sends his or her car for regular maintenance starting in the first year of the purchase. He or she renew the car insurance policy between the first and third year of purchase while continuing with regular maintenance and some additional repairs if required. Between the third and fifth year of car purchase, the car owner could potentially be considering switching to a new car and selling his or her existing car. Automobile dealerships aim to capture the full lifetime value of a car owner or customer by offering after-sales & accessories and value-added services. As the second largest automobile dealer in China with over two decades of operating in the automobile dealership business, Zhongsheng Group claims to have more than two million active customers which serve as the client base for its after-sales services & accessories and value-added services.

Zhongsheng's revenue from after-sales services and accessories more than doubled from RMB6.8 billion in FY2014 to RMB14.5 billion in FY2018 and increased +20.5% YoY to RMB7.9 billion for 1H2019. Similarly, the company's income from value-added services tripled from RMB795 million in FY2014 to RMB2,404 million in FY2018 and grew +20.9% to RMB1,210 million in 1H2019. The growth in income from value-added services in the first half of the year was largely driven by a +32.6% YoY increase in used car trade volumes and a +110 basis points increase in car finance penetration rate to 49.5%.

Although revenue from new car sales accounted for 86.2% of Zhongsheng Group's total revenue for 1H2019, new car sales only contributed a mere 20.5% of the company's gross profit in the first half of the year. The company derived 60.6% and 18.9% of its 1H2019 gross profit from after-sales services & accessories and value-added services respectively. This divergence in revenue and profit contribution is due to the higher profitability of the other income streams. For example, Zhongsheng's gross margin for new car sales was 2.7% in 1H2019, while its gross margin for after-sales services & accessories was 49.0% over the same period. In the event of a downturn in the Chinese luxury car market, Zhongsheng is relatively resilient, as only a fifth of its gross profit is derived from new car sales.

Looking ahead, Zhongsheng still has room to further grow its earnings contribution from after-sales services & accessories and value-added services, with growth drivers such as the increasing age of cars on the road in China, the expansion of Zhongsheng's network of dealership stores, and the increase in car finance penetration.

Improved Cost And Working Capital Management

Apart from strong growth in new car sales and other income streams, Zhongsheng's improved cost and working capital management is a key contributor to its earnings growth.

Zhongsheng's inventory days have been on the decline, decreasing from 50.9 days in FY2014 to 43.5 days in FY2015 and 34.5 days in FY2016. The company's inventory days was at a multi-year low of 29.8 days in FY2017, and since stabilized at 31.2 days for FY2018 and 32.0 days in 1H2019. Zhongsheng's automobile dealer peers have higher inventory days in the 40s range and Zhongsheng's superior inventory management gives it the strength and capacity to maintain prices in periods of weak demand.

Similarly, Zhongsheng has shown signs of improved cost management over the years. The company's selling & distribution costs as a percentage of sales decreased from 4.30% in FY2014 to 3.88% in 1H2019, while its general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue declined from 1.80% to 1.34% over the same period. Zhongsheng's finance cost also halved from 2.30% in FY2014 to 1.13% in 1H2019.

Growing Via Acquisitions On Top Of Organic Growth

Besides organic growth, acquisitions have been a key growth for Zhongsheng as well.

Zhongsheng increased its number of dealership stores from 191 in FY2014 to 318 in FY2018, and I estimate that 102 of the 127 net new stores between the period came from acquisitions. Zhongsheng spent approximately RMB7.7 billion between FY2015 and FY2018 to acquire automobile dealers carrying the Lexus, Mercedes, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) (OTCPK:VOLVF), BMW, Audi brands and located in Qingdao, Jinan, Beijing, Hangzhou, Hainan, Yunnan, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Xi'an, Shenzhen, and Dongguan. In 1H2019, Zhongsheng bought 80% interest in seven companies in the motor vehicle sales and service business operating in Zhejiang provinces for RMB208 million, and it acquired a 100% stake in Jiangsu-based Nantong Baotielong Automobile Sales and Services Co for RMB27.6 million.

Going forward, both acquisitions and organic growth (via setting up new dealership stores and increase in new car sales volume) should continue to drive the company's future growth. In its 1H2019 interim report, Zhongsheng stated that it targets to "expand our distribution network through new store establishment and appropriate mergers and acquisitions in the future."

Valuation

Zhongsheng Group trades at 13.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 11.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$28.10 as of November 8, 2019. It is valued by the market at a premium to most of its Hong Kong-listed Mainland China automobile dealer peers, as per the peer comparison table below.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China Automobile Dealer Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward FY2019 P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 P/E China MeiDong Auto Holdings (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] 15.9 12.2 China Yongda Auto (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 7.3 6.0 China Harmony New Energy [3836:HK] 7.6 6.7 China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 5.3 4.0

Source: Author

Zhongsheng offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.6% and 1.9% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Zhongsheng Group include lower-than-expected economic growth in China which depresses demand for new car purchases, stiffer-than-expected competition from other automobile dealers, higher-than-expected operating costs, new regulatory policies that are negative for automobile dealers, and overpaying for acquisitions.

