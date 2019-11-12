10 Reasons To Buy MiMedx Stock Today

It has been a long wait for MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) investors since the inception of the company's internal investigation almost two years ago. The long awaited release of the company's financials should soon be a reality as dates and promises have been made which the company should be on track to honor. This financial release should catalyze the resurrection of the company and the return to potentially being a high growth biotech company with best-in-class products and an intriguing pipeline of candidates. Here are 10 reasons why MiMedx is a buy today for investors who are seeking short-term outperformance from a past top flight growth company poised to rebound into a long-term growth story again.

Reason #1: Internal investigation has concluded with no smoking guns.

MiMedx started its internal investigation with the help of King & Spalding LLP to counsel the audit committee along with retaining KPMG as the company's accountant. The investigation lasted an unbearably long ~15 months from February of 2018 until May of 2019. The investigation's conclusion included over 84 audit committee meetings concerning over 1.5 million documents, 85 witnesses, and over 2,750 hours of video from former CEO Pete Petit's secret surveillance system.

The official conclusion of this exhaustive investigation confirmed the misbehavior of former CEO Pete Petit and other parts of management. However, what the investigation did not turn up was any smoking guns associated with MiMedx itself such as fraud, channel stuffing, or imaginary sales. The revenue recognition problems that were found were using accounting techniques to try and bring some revenue (~5% of sales) forward so that the company's management could perhaps benefit from performance bonuses. While these behaviors cost most of MiMedx's upper management their jobs, it should not materially affect MiMedx the company moving forward once the revenues are all re-recorded back into their proper places.

Reason #2: New accounting firm BDO is on track to finish what KPMG began.

MiMedx started its internal investigation with the help of KPMG which decided to leave the investigation after it got uncomfortable with what the investigation was uncovering. However, later on, MiMedx brought in BDO, a top 5 global accounting firm, to restate the company's financials since 2012 by mid-December of 2019. MiMedx brought BDO in near the end of the investigation, so there is nothing that should be surprising to BDO, which had no former ties with the old accounting system under KPMG, and has no reason not to fully disclose all previous errors while putting the company on the straight and narrow path of proper GAAP accounting from here on out. BDO has no reason not to finish up the financial restatements ASAP as all prior misbehavior can easily be pinned on old management and accounting practices.

Reason #3: New CEO and Board has every reason to be fully transparent.

Since the investigation started, MiMedx has fully revamped its upper management, including a new CEO in Timothy Wright along with many new board members, including a new Chair of the Board in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey. A new management team and Board will have every reason to fully disclose all former misbehavior and issues and put all that blame on former management as it is in prime position to wipe the slate clean and start anew with a company with best-in-class commercial products along with a promising clinical pipeline of potential candidates.

Reason #4: MiMedx already has some institutional support.

Prescience Point Capital Management LLC took a significant 7%+ position in the company near the stock's lows as it saw a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy into a company in distress with a clear path to recovery. Prescience published its reasons for its position in detail and took its stake in the company with the commitment to hold on to its stock for at least two years after buying into the story.

Reason #5: MiMedx was a debt-free company that had a recent successful cash raise.

MiMedx was, for all intents and purposes, a debt-free company in the past which is one reason why it has the ability to recover from the company's internal investigation without the serious threat of bankruptcy hanging over it. According to a recent proxy filing, management bonuses show that the company made $350 million plus a year in revenue in 2018 from its best-in-class products. MiMedx also recently secured a $75 million three-year term loan facility to make sure that it gets through the company's financial restatement period without the threat of a liquidity crunch as it continues to slowly advance its pipeline of clinical candidates.

Reason #6: The release of financials will shortly be followed by annual shareholder meetings and updates.

MiMedx pledged in court to have its financials released by December 16th, 2019, which will be followed by the scheduling of its 2019 annual shareholder meeting by January 15, 2020, along with a 2020 annual shareholder meeting to be held by June 15th, 2020. MiMedx pledged to notify the Plaintiff in the court case by November 1st, 2019, if it anticipated that it could not have its restated financials out by its mid-December deadline. No news of a potential postponement of the company's restated financials has been released as the notice deadline has passed. It logically follows that MiMedx is on track to have its restated financials out before its mid-December deadline.

Reason #7: Annual Shareholder meetings will clarify the company's timeline for its promising clinical candidates and the expansion of its sales force.

MiMedx's pipeline of candidate achievements currently includes positive data for diabetic foot ulcers, FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy RMAT designation for knee Osteoarthritis, and terrific results so far for its Phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis candidate as the company should pivot from the past to its future here very soon. Getting the company's financials in order will also allow it to once again expand the company's sales force after it was downsized during the company's internal investigation.

Reason #8: Traders are already betting on MiMedx's upside.

A news release of the company's restated financials will most likely occur on a Friday after the close of the market, or on a Monday morning before the opening of the market. Here is MiMedx's price action last Friday, November 8th, as investors bought into the possibility of financials being released that weekend or in the upcoming weeks. Notice the significant jump in price near the close of the day followed by some quick profit-taking as some traders were more than happy to grab the quick uptick in share price.

Data by YCharts

Reason #9: Release of MiMedx's financials should be followed by a relisting on the Nasdaq in short order.

With the company's financials in order, it should not take the company long to get the paperwork done for getting relisted on the Nasdaq from the OTC markets where MiMedx stock currently trades. This relisting will open the stock to many investors who only deal with the major markets along with inclusion again in indexes that had to sell the stock off when it was delisted.

Reason #10: Relisting on the Nasdaq will open the way for significant institutional investment again.

Strong sales from best-in-class commercial products, financially up-to-date records, and a promising pipeline of clinical candidates should start to attract significant institutional investment in short order again resulting in MiMedx potentially reaching new highs in the coming years as it tries to regain its former glow as a fantastic growth company.

Risks

The main risk for investing in MiMedx at this time is that the DOJ or SEC could come out against the company with lawsuits or actions dealing with fraud, channel stuffing, or other company-specific malicious behavior. The DOJ and SEC have been at the edges of the MiMedx internal investigation since its inception in early 2018, so they have had almost two years to do something but have not acted in any specific manner thus far. With MiMedx's internal investigation over and no smoking guns, it seems more likely that the DOJ and/or SEC have dropped their interest at this time and have moved on to other cases. However, this is not public information, so there is always a risk that information concerning litigation or allegations from bodies like these does come out.

The main other risk to the stock at this time is that the short thesis gets renewed with some new information or allegation that causes real investor concern again. Most of the shorts' case has remained the same over the last 2 and more years which, by this time, has gotten a little stale especially with the end of MiMedx's internal investigation. Something might pop up to give them renewed firepower but 2019 has not been a good year to be a MiMedx short as the company continues to show far more upside potential at this time.

Data by YCharts

MiMedx has concluded its internal investigation with no smoking guns that threaten to bring the company down at this time. The company has pledged in court to have its restated financials out by December 16th and looks to be on track to honor that commitment from the lack of news suggesting otherwise. Once the company restates its financials, a domino effect of near and long-term catalysts should be set in motion that could bring financial outperformance for the stock and investors for years to come. MiMedx remains a strong buy for those with a healthy risk tolerance even after the latest run. I continue to maintain my massive ~10% of my portfolio in MiMedx stock with no thoughts of selling anytime soon, even with the recent pops in the stock. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG, SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.