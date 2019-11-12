Neos Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Strengthens Investment Thesis

Neos Therapeutics recently reported its Q3 earnings with a beat on EPS and a slight miss on revenue. The company reduced its net loss for the fifth straight quarter.

Since my first Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) article, the company has been executing on all fronts and continues to execute their concentrated commercial strategy. As a result, the company has recorded another encouraging quarter of progress toward achieving profitability. The company was able to pull off a beat on EPS, with a slight miss on revenue. Despite five quarters of progress, NEOS appears to be an underfollowed stock, and as a result, is still undervalued as we close out 2019. Even with the lack of improvement in the share price, I believe the recent quarter’s earnings strengthen my NEOS investment thesis and have placed the ticker on my holiday shopping list.

I intend to review the company’s Q3 earnings and the stock’s current valuation. In addition, I discuss how the company’s commercial strategy is leading to recordable headway. Finally, I reveal my plans for my NEOS position and why investors should have the stock on their holiday shopping list.

Q3 Results Reveals Progress

Neos reported growth in both net product sales and in net revenue per pack for Adzenys X-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT. The company did report an overall drop in prescription volumes for Q3; however, this was expected due to the company’s revamped commercial strategy Neos disclosed near the end of 2018.

Figure 1: NEOS ADHD Products (Source: NEOS)

This new commercial plan was intended to push Neos closer to profitability by concentrating on the key target accounts and reducing OpEx. Q3 was the fifth quarter in a row that Neos reported a decrease in net loss, which illustrates their ability to execute on their plans and steadily move closer to profitability.

Total product revenue of $17.5M was up 40% from Q3 of 2018. What is more, gross profit was $11.1 M, which is up from $5.5M in Q3 of 2018. In terms of OpEx, R&D expenses dropped to $1.6M and SG&A dropped to $7.1M. Net loss for Q3 was $2.1M compared to $12.7M in Q3 of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 is the fifth consecutive quarter where the company was able to reduce the company’s quarterly net loss.

At the end of Q3, Neos had $25.3M in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. In addition to the cash position, Neos has a secured credit facility for up to $2M of loans based on accounts receivable, which will provide the company with general working capital.

What Happened?

At the end of 2018, the company decided to move away from a volume-based strategy and move to a profitable growth strategy by better aligning the company's sales force and target prescribers to support long-term revenue growth. This restructuring has created noticeable improvements in efficiency and moving towards profitability.

In the Q3 conference call, the company pointed out that the total Neos ADHD prescriptions per sales territory have realized a 45% increase in Q3 over Q3 of 2018, while reducing overall sales and marketing spending by more than one-third.

How are they doing it? Neos has a specialty sales force of roughly 75 territory specialists that are working with a prescriber base that has the largest net revenue prospects for the company’s ADHD medications. These efforts are concentrated directly on accounts where Neos believes it can create more lucrative opportunities.

So far, Adzenys XR-ODT has a net revenue per pack was $122, which is up 13% increase over Q3 of 2018. For Cotempla XR-ODT, net revenue per pack was $128, which was a 19% increase over Q3 of 2018.

Figure 2: NEOS Net Revenue Per Pack (Source: NEOS)

The higher net revenue per pack, along with a reduction in OpEx has moved the company another step closer to breaking even. Looking at figure 3, we can see how the company has made drastic changes over the past 12 months. It is impressive to see a small-cap company increase their revenue by 40% while cutting their sales and marketing expenses.

Figure 3: NEOS Q3 Comparison (Source: NEOS)

Typically, we should see expenses rise with revenue due to the need for an increase in the number of sales reps or an increase in marketing efforts. Overall, I am very impressed with how Neos has been able to turn the ship around in such a short period of time.

Leading Downside Risk

My leading NEOS downside risk comes from the financials. Although the company is moving closer to breaking even, we still don’t have a clear timeline on when the company will start covering their own bills. With only $25M in the bank, the company doesn’t have a large cushion to afford any setbacks. If the company fails to break-even, investors should expect another secondary offering.

Conclusion

The company reported 40% year-over-year revenue growth this quarter, with continued developments in operating net loss. Now, the company has to keep it up and find ways to improve the prescription volume and market share.

NEOS has been an ultra-speculative investment so far, but it looks as if I might need to consider increasing my position size in the near future. The company continues to execute on their new commercial strategy and is recording impressive results. I believe the company has figured out what will work for them and has demonstrated their ability to execute this concentrated approach. Currently, the stock is heavily discounted for its current and forward price-to-sales (Figure 4).

Figure 4: NEOS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Despite the heavy discount, I am going to wait to see how the overall market performs as we leave 2019 and enter 2020. As a result, I am going to remain conservative and will only add to my position following positive earnings reports. I expect to have a full-sized position before the end of 2020. If all goes well, I anticipate holding my NEOS shares for about 5 years in anticipation of a large return on a speculative investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.