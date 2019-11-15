EPR Properties: 6.2% Yield, Best Triple Net REITs At The Cheapest Valuation

While it has recovered significantly, it is still at a significant discount to peers.

Today we look at an investment that has increased significantly for us.

Sometimes an investment "feels" expensive because you were able to get it at a very steep discount.

In recent articles we have discussed the concept of "core holdings" and finding investments that can provide a reliable base over the long-term. The features that we look for in those types of investments are reliable dividends, an ability to deal with adverse economic conditions, a business model that the company can continue to replicate and a history of shareholder-friendly decisions.

Today, we look at one of our picks that has experienced significant price appreciation, yet instead of selling, we believe the investment is still a great long-term opportunity.

This is one of the best, possibly the best, triple-net REITs in existence. They have

Staggeringly high occupancy at 98%+

A management team that has proven to be honest, reliable and exercises restraint.

3 niche markets where they have little competition.

Investment structures that protect the REIT when things do go wrong.

Despite this, they trade at a substantial discount to their peers.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) currently yields 6.1%. It is a very unique REIT that uses a combination of "triple-net" leases and issues mortgages on a variety of specialty properties.

EPR reports in three segments:

Source: EPR Presentation

The three segments are very diverse businesses that don't have any real interaction or much reason to correlate with each other. EPR ties them all together as "experiential" real estate, but the real advantage is that the assets can be expected to perform differently. There is no particular reason why a bad year at the box office is going to impact ski areas, waterparks or schools.

While very different businesses, there are a few very large similarities between them from a landlord's point of view. All of these properties have extraordinarily high levels of occupancy. They all tend to be at or near 100% occupancy.

We chalk this up to the uniqueness of the properties and that the tenants tend to have a very large amount of investment in the properties. Movie theaters have significant investments in their screens and sound systems, ski slopes have millions in their lift systems and equipment, waterparks similarly have many millions of dollars worth of property that for all practical purposes, cannot be moved. If the tenant leaves, they are leaving behind all of their equipment as well, which then would become the property of EPR to sell to the next tenant.

Second, EPR makes a lot of use of master leases, especially in the theater segment. This means that the tenant cannot just walk away from one lease. We saw this in the education segment when Children's Learning Adventure (CLA) started having problems paying their rent, EPR tried to work with them and when it became clear that a mutual agreement was not forthcoming, EPR filed for eviction on all of their CLA properties. CLA responded with a bankruptcy filing, and EPR was very aggressive regaining possession of the properties and has transitioned 18 out of 22 properties to a new tenant and expects to transfer the remaining four in Q4. Without a master lease, CLA might have tried to shut down just a few of their underperforming properties causing EPR to lose rent.

Entertainment

Their Entertainment segment is their largest and is primarily driven by their megaplex theaters. The theaters are EPR's bread and butter, their initial properties at IPO were AMC theaters.

While some "Chicken Little" types have decried the end of the box office and the inevitable death of theaters, this segment has been extremely reliable with occupancy never dropping below 98% ever since EPR became a publicly-traded company in 1997. Over 22 years, two recessions, and only having very brief dips in occupancy, EPR has clearly found a very solid base with their megaplexes.

In addition to providing consistent revenue, megaplexes remain a growth opportunity for EPR. Year-to-date they have invested over $377 million in acquiring new theaters. Additionally, EPR has invested over $32 million in redeveloping their existing theaters.

One significant trend in movies is that consumers are looking for a more elevated experience and are willing to pay for superior amenities. Upgraded seating, full food service, and other amenities have been found to significantly increase revenue. EPR has been providing funds for such upgrades, in exchange for additional rent. In EPR's experience, renovated theaters have seen revenues increase 43% the year following renovation.

If that trend continues, we can expect EPR's tenants will be willing to continue paying up for upgraded theaters. This produces a pipeline of very low-risk investments for EPR.

Recreation

Source: EPR Presentation

EPR's recreation portfolio is a broad mix of everything fun. From TopGolf- one of the fastest-growing entertainment companies, to waterparks, to ski areas- these are destination and vacation locations.

EPR uses a combination of triple-net leases and mortgages. Currently, about 55% of their revenue in this segment comes from leases and 45% from mortgages.

The mortgages in this segment were the source of much difficulty during 2008 and 2009 when a major recreational loan went into default. Since that experience, EPR has taken a much more conservative approach.

Currently, their largest mortgage is only $64 million on the Margaritaville Hotel in Nashville. By using a mortgage, EPR was able to avoid the traditional REIT/Hotel leasing structure which leaves the REIT highly exposed to day-to-day operations.

EPR recently had their underwriting of these mortgages validated as a $178 million mortgage secured by three Schlitterbahn properties was paid off. Schlitterbahn became embroiled in litigation and their ability to repay the loan was uncertain. Cedar Fair (FUN) bought the properties, providing the cash to pay off the mortgage.

With the Schlitterbahn situation, EPR management has demonstrated that their property-level underwriting is sufficiently conservative that the collateral can support the loan even when something completely unpredictable makes the original company unable to repay the loan.

Education

The education segment for EPR is split between public charter schools, early childhood education, and private schools. EPR takes the triple-net approach and leases some of these properties, while with others they provide mortgages to build the structures.

When EPR lends funds to public charter schools, they are lending money to help in the early stages of setting up a new school. Once the school is up and running, the operator can often obtain publicly subsidized financing at a much lower rate than EPR offers. As a result, these mortgages tend to get paid off early, resulting in prepayment and large termination fees for EPR.

This segment is relatively new for EPR, and in theory, it should be recession-resistant. They have had a very positive experience so far with many of their mortgages being prepaid, resulting in sizable termination fees. Additionally, in the case of CLA discussed above, EPR was able to quickly find a new tenant, slowed down mostly by the legal system. EPR has maintained that the issues were tenant-specific, and not an indication of difficulties in the segment.

Overall, we are very pleased with how management handled the situation, and with how clear and honest they were with shareholders.

Drawdown

EPR turned in what we viewed as a very positive Q3 report. They raised their FFO as adjusted guidance from $5.32-$5.48 to $5.44-$5.52 and announced that the remaining CLA properties would be transferred to the new tenant by the end of the year.

Yet since Oct 23rd, we have seen the share price come down 7.6% (dividend adjusted). We believe this is primarily caused by the 10-year treasury yield increasing and some traders are quick to sell triple-net lease companies whenever treasury yields are increasing.





When we look at more traditional triple-net REITs, we can see that they are down over the same period as well, with even the vaunted Realty Income (O) starting to cave in to peer pressure. Only Spirit Realty (SRC) has managed to buck the trend.

In our experience, these kinds of sell-offs do not last long. The underlying fundamentals are going to rule in the long-run, so this is a buying opportunity, to take advantage of the slight dip.

At 14x FFO and a 6.1% yield, EPR is attractively priced.

Big 2020

We frequently sell investments when they drop below 6% yields. One of the biggest reasons we are maintaining a buy on EPR is because we believe it is set to outperform in 2020. EPR was relatively restrained in 2018 due to the CLA bankruptcy, fears over movie theater tenants and a low share price. To their credit, management did not issue equity when prices were poor, instead they waited it out and dealt with the underlying problems.

In 2019, we have seen a healthy increase in investment and EPR has a lot of dry powder for new investments.

Source: EPR Presentation

EPR issued $500 million in 3.75% Notes due 2029, which they used to fully redeem their $5.75% Notes due in 2022. That transaction not only reduced their interest expense, it also means they have no debt maturities until 2023.

At quarter-end, they had over $100 million in cash and $0 drawn on their $1 billion revolving credit facility. EPR's balance sheet is positioned for growth.

We anticipate that in the first half of 2020, EPR will be announcing some significant acquisition activity. Additionally, with Schlitterbahn being the last of their very large loans, disposition activity should be more muted in 2020.

Additionally, EPR has raised their dividend every year for the past 10-years. We expect that they will be able to raise their dividend again at the beginning of 2020.

The Best?

If we asked you to name the best triple-net REIT to invest in 20 years ago, we are pretty sure we know what the answer would be. Everyone knows that O is the king of triple-net right?

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Well, many might be surprised to learn that EPR is neck and neck with O since their IPO. EPR has had a CAGR of 14.79%, while O has had a CAGR of 15.46%. Does that slight difference justify the massive gap in valuation we see today?

We don't believe so. At one time, EPR was handily beating O in performance, until the recession put them on equal footing. We believe that EPR is capable of outperforming O again.

Conclusion

EPR has experienced some turbulence over the past two years, which provided us an excellent opportunity to expand our position and reinforced our confidence in EPR's high-quality management.

Now, EPR is trading at a more reasonable price, though it is still trading at a significant discount to their peers. The triple-net segment has valuations from 16-24x FFO, however EPR trades at only 14x. This allows EPR to provide a higher 6.1% yield that will grow as they raise their dividend.

Mr. Market still has a perception that the specialty properties that EPR invests in are more risky, or that they are too concentrated in movie theaters. The numbers say otherwise. For 22 years, EPR has consistently demonstrated that they can achieve and maintain occupancy above 98%. They have done this without selling off dozens of vacant properties every year just to get them off the books.

When CLA filed for bankruptcy, EPR didn't sell the properties for pennies on the dollar as many REITs do, they found a new tenant and did everything they could to rush CLA out the door. The whole time being upfront with investors about how much of a loss was possible.

Objectively, the performance of these properties from a landlord's perspective has been stellar. Long-term master leases, properties that are proven to be in demand for new tenants, and quality conservative underwriting on their mortgages.

EPR is one of the best triple-net lease REITs. Mr. Market hasn't figured that out yet and still prices it as one of the worst. That is lucky for us, we love when Mr. Market underestimates the value of a REIT. The 6.2% yield is the cherry on the cake!

