Vector Group: Dividend Sustainability Now Looking Solid

Simply because a dividend was reduced does not automatically make it sustainable, however, this time it appears to be case due to improved coverage and improved ability to deleverage.

Introduction

Last week when the peculiar marriage of tobacco and real estate company that is Vector Group (VGR) reported their results for the third quarter of 2019, they also announced that beginning next year their dividend payments will halve, whilst their stock dividend will cease completely. Naturally this sent their share price plunging, however, as the dust settles their new dividend yield is still in excess of 7% and still very attractive in this low interest rate world. Before investors jump in on this still juicy dividend yield, it is worthwhile ensuring that it is sustainable, as simply because it has been reduced does not necessarily infer the pain is over for their shareholders.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their free cash flow has grown over the last three years and their dividend coverage has improved dramatically, it was still insufficient and indicates a sizable portion of their dividend payments were funded through debt. Given this situation it is apparent why management has now elected to halve their future dividend payments, since this strategy was unsustainable in the long-term. One silver lining to this situation is that the dividend reduction stems from the original payment simply being initially set too high and not from deteriorating financial performance, as their operating cash flow has been increasing year on year. Based on the first nine months of 2019 these new dividend payments should prove very easy to cover with free cash flow, as their dividend coverage throughout this time period was 98.40%.

Their tobacco business segment should provide a degree of stability to their future financial performance due the uneconomically sensitive nature of tobacco demand. During the first nine months of 2019 their tobacco business segment was responsible for 56.74% of their gross profit.

Financial Position

Since they have a history of producing free cash flow and the coverage of their new dividend is quite strong, providing their financial position also remains strong, their new dividend payment is sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After seeing their negative debt to equity ratio it is immediately apparent that their liabilities are larger than their assets and thus they are technically balance sheet insolvent. Although negative equity can sound very off-putting, as explained in a previous article this is not necessarily too important providing their liquidity remains strong and they retain their ability to service their debt.

Their current ratio of 1.05 indicates their liquidity remains strong, however, their net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA as well as interest coverage all indicate their ability to service their debt is slightly strained. Given they should now have excess free cash flow after making their dividend payments their financial position should begin to strengthen, however, shareholders would be wise to continue monitoring this situation.

Conclusion

Despite halving their dividend, due to their low share price their shares still sport a 7% yield, which is very attractive in this low interest rate world. Thankfully this reduction does not appear to be driven by worsening financial performance and appears to be sustainable providing their fundamental financial performance does not deteriorate materially in the future.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vector Group’s 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.