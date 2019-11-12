Invitation Homes Offers Solid Return

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a leading residential REIT with specialized interest in single-family rental homes, which gives it a certain edge over REITs with diversified portfolios or portfolios fixating on multi-family dwellings. The REIT stock has performed well in the stock market and it offers a solid dividend for regular income seekers. Let’s have a look at some other parameters which go to determine the suitability of a REIT for a long term, income-oriented portfolio.

The Focus – Analysis Of Micro And Macro Factors

Invitation Homes has a fairly diversified portfolio spanning 17 major markets across the nation, but the theme remains concentrated as these markets are mainly located in the western United States and Florida. The REIT has over 80,000 units under its management and these properties are primarily single-family dwelling units. Invitation Homes’ focus on single-family units sets it apart from its peers as the REIT now has a different macro environment to deal with.

Looking at the macro trends faced by Invitation Homes, the picture seems quite encouraging. Single-family homes are a largely underserved and fast-growing segment. Single-family houses remained unaffected even during the economic meltdown of 2008 and have shown steady rental demand. However, as the supply side is expected to remain constrained, the REITs working in this segment may look forward to a steady rise in rental incomes. The main barriers on the supply side are rising construction costs including labor and material prices.

Sticking to the theme of specializing, Invitation Homes goes a step further and focuses on the “move up” housing sub-segment. These are houses which are favored by middle class families and generally feature price tags close to $300K. This housing segment tends to be relatively more resilient to economic hiccups than other segments. While during an economic uptick, the segment benefits from higher disposable income, leading to better demand and higher rentals, during the economic downturn generally results in lower moveouts on account of income uncertainty. Overall, the sub-segment tends to perform better than its peers during economically tough times.

On the micro side, Invitation Homes has adopted a customized strategy to focus on key markets in the western United States and Florida. It operates in in-fill neighborhoods which have high barriers to homeownership, leading to bigger demand for rentals. One of the main barriers is high costs associated with home ownership while the propensity of younger people to rent is also an important factor. The REIT has developed its in-house expert team for locating under-priced properties and then developing them for rental purpose. The key markets for Invitation Homes have shown 34 percent higher home price appreciation than the national average since 2012. Invitation Homes’ triple strategy of location, scale and localization has let the REIT offer above par services to its clients and robust returns to its customers.

Further, Invitation Homes follows a multichannel strategy for fueling its acquisitions where it sources the leads from different channels such as online aggregators, realtors and brokers. This strategy allows it to score economical deals.

The Financial Perspective

As important as it is to gauge the robustness of a REIT’s portfolio, equally important is to check the strength of its financial statements including its Balance Sheet. For its third quarter, Invitation Homes reported its Core FFO per share at $0.29, flat year over year, while its AFFO per share increased 3.1% year over year to $0.23.

With its encouraging results, Invitation Homes raised its guidance for FY2019. Its core FFO per diluted share guidance was raised from $1.23 and $1.29 range to $1.24 and $1.28 range. Similarly, its AFFO per diluted share guidance has been changed from $1.01 - $1.07 to $1.02 and $1.06 range.

The REIT continued with its investment activities, as during the third quarter, it acquired 578 homes for $183 million while during the same time period, it sold 668 dwelling units for $168 million. Invitation Homes now has 80,232 houses under its management as of September 30, 2019.

Coming to its balance sheet, the REIT has a healthy debt maturity schedule with no maturity occurring in 2019 through 2021. It’s only in 2022, the REIT will have to settle unsecured debt worth $1,845 million, accounting for over 21 percent of its total current indebtedness. This schedule provides sufficient liquidity to the REIT for carrying out its operations and investment activities.

Investment Thesis

Apart from its strong operational and financial performance, Invitation Homes has a solid track record of dividend payment as well. As REITs are mainly preferred by the investors looking for a regular income stream, it is important to look at the dividend position of the firm. The REIT’s latest dividend for the quarter stood at $0.13 per share. The current dividend yield for the REIT stands at 1.76 percent. The dividend yield may seem low, but paired with the fact that the stock itself has gained massively in the recent past, an ostensibly lower dividend yield is not a cause of concern.

With its LTM dividend payout ratio at slightly above 47 percent, Invitation Homes has plenty of room to grow its dividend further. Further, the REIT also offers strong dividend growth as its annual dividend for 2019 amounted to $0.52 per share, up from $0.44 it had paid for the previous year.

Invitation Homes' stock has performed equally well, gaining close to 47 percent this year so far. The stock’s 12-month return stands at 36 percent while in three months, it has gained close to 6 percent. While the growth is impressive, it causes a bit of concern as well. After the massive run-up, the stock seems to be a little overvalued. In this scenario, long-term investors may wait for some pullback before creating a position in this stock.

