Apple: The Grand Finale Of $300 Billion Buyback Program Coming Soon

A much smaller buyback program will be the biggest headwind for Apple stock which will make it difficult to maintain the higher valuation multiple.

If the management decides to keep a healthy cash buffer for future services, we could see a wind-down of buybacks by the middle of 2020.

In the last calendar year, the company completed $71 billion of buybacks and in the first three quarters of 2019 it spent $57 billion on buybacks.

Apple is firing on all cylinders when it comes to buybacks in which it has invested $300 billion over the last few years.

Apple (AAPL) has made the biggest buybacks in corporate history and is still going strong with these buybacks. However, we could soon hear a major announcement or guidance from the management on how they wish to proceed with the buybacks in the future. A smaller buyback program will be one of the biggest headwinds for the stock given the high valuation multiple.

After the last quarter, the company had $92 billion in net cash. This was down from $130 billion at the start of the year. This means that Apple has used $38 billion of its net cash in three quarters.

At the same time, Apple is making massive investments in content. A report in Financial Times mentioned that Apple has increased its content budget to $6 billion which is close to Amazon’s (AMZN) content budget. We could see a further increase in investment in this business as Apple tries to gain subscribers and a good foothold in the streaming space. This will increase the chances that the management will keep a large cash buffer and opt for a smaller buyback program in the future.

Importance of buybacks

In the last five years, Apple’s revenue base has increased by 30% while net income has increased by 25%. During the same period, outstanding shares have decreased by 23% due to massive buybacks. This has helped the company post 60% increase in EPS; much bigger than the net income or revenue growth.

Apple has spent a staggering $297 billion on buybacks since it launched this program. This is much bigger than other companies that have used this option including Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Apple has made the highest buybacks in history with second place Exxon Mobil coming at close to $100 billion or 35% of Apple’s investment in buybacks.

Besides helping the EPS, the buybacks have also provided a floor for Apple prices. Once the buyback pace is reduced significantly, any bearish sentiment will see a faster correction in stock.

How soon and how low

The important question to ask is how soon will the buybacks end. I believe that the management will try to have at least $30 billion to $40 billion in net cash for emergencies, acquisitions and to fund the new services. Once Apple reaches this point, it will only make buybacks from the free cash flow. Apple has reduced its net cash position by $38 billion in the first nine months of 2019. Currently, the net cash position is at $92 billion. Hence, it will reach $40 billion net cash position by the third quarter of the calendar year 2020.

Apple has paid $14 billion in dividends in the trailing twelve months. The ttm net income of the company is $55 billion.

Hence, after paying the dividends, the company is left with $40 billion annually which can be allocated towards buybacks. This would be equal to $10 billion quarterly. Apple has averaged close to $20 billion in quarterly buybacks for the past few quarters. It should be noted that Apple’s operating margin is declining rapidly which will start impacting the net income.

New services like streaming content have a very low margin compared to other service businesses like App store and licensing revenue. With the free subscription offer made by Apple, it is possible that the company would focus on increasing subscribers in the near term which can lead to losses in this segment. The content budget has also swelled to $6 billion with some programs like “The Morning Show” having a single episode budget of $15 million. This is equal to the single episode budget of Game of Thrones in season 8.

It is difficult to build huge profits in streaming business, especially with the recent increase in competitive fields with giants like Disney (DIS), Amazon, Netflix (NFLX), and AT&T (T). Even Alibaba (BABA) has not been able to turn a profit in its content business in China despite having a strong ecosystem and different options to monetize the content.

Fig: Digital media is the biggest loss-making segment for Alibaba with close to $1.5 billion annual losses. Source: Alibaba filings

If Apple’s net income suffers a similar downside due to losses in streaming business, we could see a further reduction in buyback pace.

Buyback and stock price

In the year-ago holiday quarter, Apple made a number of announcements. It said that the company will not release unit shipment numbers and also mentioned about poor sales in China. There was also a headwind due to a fed rate hike. Apple reported a 30% correction in the stock price in the last quarter of 2018 as the stock fell from $220 to less than $150. However, the company had also reduced its buybacks substantially in that quarter.

Apple’s buyback reduced from close to $20 billion in the first three quarters of 2018 to less than $9 billion in the last quarter. It is difficult to exactly estimate the impact of lower buybacks on Apple’s correction in the year-ago quarter but it would surely have been one of the negative factors for the stock price. If instead of $9 billion, Apple would have allocated $20 billion to $25 billion in the year-ago quarter, we might not have seen such a sharp correction.

This shows that a future reduction in buyback pace to less than $10 billion will be another headwind for Apple stock. Investors should take this aspect into consideration while Apple stock is trading at its all-time high of over 20 times its P/E ratio.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s buyback pace could start winding down by the third quarter of 2020 as the net cash position of the company comes close to $30 billion. Any future buybacks after this would be funded through the free cash flows. After paying dividends, the company would have less than $10 billion every quarter for buybacks.

The decline in margins and net income due to new streaming business can lead to a further decline in the buyback pace. For the last few quarters, buybacks have been the biggest tailwind for Apple stock. A rapid reduction in buybacks can have a negative impact on the stock and the valuation multiple which is already very high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.