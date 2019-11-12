Waitr: What We Got Wrong

We have learned not to invest in SPACs as management are incentivised to do less due diligence.

When we first looked at Waitr (WTRH), we thought it was a company that had been unfairly penalized due to one-time execution issues. We thought that fundamentals would improve once management had integrated Bite Squad more. However, we were wrong.

Source: WY Capital, google

What went wrong

The first hint we got was from a link to a lawsuit a commenter sent us. The lawsuit claimed that the only purpose of Waitr's public listing was to benefit insiders and prove Tilman Fertitta's deal-making abilities. It gave pretty convincing evidence that Waitr management had misled investors.

For example, management had said the 15% take rate was enough for Waitr to be profitable. Shortly afterward in Q2, Waitr sent out a new MSA to restaurants, raising prices from 15% to 15-25% plus a 3% credit card fee. Details of the MSA weren’t mentioned in conference calls, probably because the truth wasn't good, so we didn’t find out the details until we looked online. In the conference calls, management made it sound like the new MSA wasn’t a price hike, but rather an “industry leading” performance based MSA.

The changes, which move these restaurants to a performance-based pricing program, are a first in our industry, and we have seen immediate positive results. Source: Q2 2019 call

The backlash against the new MSA was so great that many restaurants boycotted Waitr, threatened to sue Waitr, and one of these restaurants was funnily enough mentioned in Waitr's Q1 call as a Waitr success.

There were also other alleged misrepresentations. While management claimed that the W2 model would mean that Waitr would enjoy higher gross margins and greater efficiencies than peers, their gross margins were terrible. For the record, we still think W2 is superior if the company implementing it knows what it's doing – Many larger companies like Delivery Hero have had success with W2. For Waitr, however, they just didn’t have the software and volume to implement it efficiently.

The issues didn’t end there. There were numerous other allegations of misleading disclosures, breach of customer contracts, and even stock manipulation.

At this point we had sold all our shares, especially when the stock went past the $0.50 mark, taking a moderate loss. We were still expecting Waitr to show great results in Q3, however, as lockup expiration is slated to be a week after the Q3 results are released. We thought management would give their best effort to try and get the stock price up. We were wrong.

Q3: A disaster

Considering how bad Q2 was, we were expecting a Q3 to show sequential growth, lower expenses, and vastly improved gross margins. Waitr managed to achieve none of these objectives. No wonder the stock declined nearly 40% a day after results were reported.

Lets start off with gross food sales. Gross food sales were actually lower than both Q1 and Q2 and only grew 11% YOY to $161.4mil. The huge sequential drop is alarming, as it implies that many restaurants have left the new MSA agreement. Since Waitr's management themselves have mentioned that restaurant selection is a major competitive advantage, this clearly isn't good. On the bright side, take rates are up slightly, but because of the major sequential drop in gross food sales revenues are down sequentially. We think management really miscalculated on how restaurants would react to the new MSA terms, another example of poor execution.

Gross margins also improved, but not by enough. Management mentioned in the last call that they would be redeploying $3mil in driver subsidies to improve efficiency and that they had a new forecasting system, yet gross margins only improved by around 1.4%.

Marketing spend continued to remain elevated, with spend reaching nearly $16mil in the quarter. This was the biggest red flag we saw in the quarter. Management had promised to divert their marketing dollars to more efficient channels in Q3, but apparently that didn't happen.

G&A also continued to remain elevated, rising to $12.8mil this quarter, up slightly even though management had said they would be reaping cost synergies. R&D was the only cost that declined, but ironically this was the only expense management had guided to increase in Q2.

We expect to increase R&D spend in the relatively short term as we accelerate product initiatives and add key members to our product and engineering team. Source: Q2 2019 call

We listened to the conference call too, and there really isn’t much to takeaway. While management reiterated confidence in their cash position and made many other positive statements, they have a horrible track record and the CEO was literally found a few months ago. Some of the statements really don’t make any sense – In one line management literally mentioned that higher adjusted EBITDA losses means they’re moving towards profitability. The call did not assuage our concerns over the long term future of the company.

Valuation

The continued execution failures and elevated expenses with little to no growth shows that the business isn’t viable under current conditions. We were hopeful that management could stem cash burn in upcoming quarters but given the terrible Q3, our hope has diminished substantially.

We now think that bankruptcy has a much higher chance of happening, especially since cash burn doesn't seem to be ebbing. Adjusted EBITDA this quarter is actually worse than last quarter, despite management saying one quarter ago that Q2 was supposed to be "peak spend".

The way I think about it is Q2 was I think about kind of the peak of our EBITDA loss with a full quarter impact of kind of redundancies with the Bite Squad acquisition and some of the things that Adam mentioned earlier on the call. Source: Q2 2019 call

We think it is almost certain that Waitr will either go through more dilution or enter into bankruptcy. There is now no chance that it will be bought out as management recently noted that their strategic review has ended.

What we learned

Waitr really taught us not to trust SPACs. We had bought 2 SPACs so far, Exela and Waitr, and both have been disastrous. In our research, we have discovered that many times the SPAC founder will do very little due diligence on any potential targets due to time constraints, as they would be forced to pay back cash to investors if they didn’t find a target within a certain amount of time. SPACs will also suffer from adverse selection since most good quality private companies would be able to IPO. Anyway, we've learned our lesson and will not be buying SPACs again.

Conclusion

Overall, Waitr definitely isn't as attractive an investment as we had thought. Management continuously contradicts themselves and misses targets, cash is being burnt much more quickly than we had expected, and this entire company seems to be in disarray. We have sold our shares and won't be looking back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.