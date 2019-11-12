Market Volatility Bulletin: Short VX Futures Positioning At All-Time Record.  And That's Okay.

The term structure has dipped down quite a bit at the front end over the last couple trading sessions, while prior to that VX futures were more or less frozen.

Short-vol positioning among hedge funds hits all-time highs in terms of contract count. I don't think that means another VIXplotion is imminent.

US equities have turned higher in Tuesday morning trade, while spot VIX nears the bottom of its recent trading range.

Market Intro

Each of the sector SPDRs is flashing green in Tuesday morning trade. That said, all the gains are pretty contained, capped presently at .63% for materials (XLB).

The environment is pretty perfect for a lower vol reading. Spot VIX is printing 12.51 vol points.

Thoughts on Volatility

Plenty of Fedspeak out there this week. We also have CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production data releases in in the coming days. Taken as a whole, these figures may provide a clearer picture to the state of the economy, which has featured flashes of both hot and cold for much of the year.

A slew of prints that pointed more or less in the same direction would be more informationally rich than yet another mixture of good and bad news.

I understand the basic sentiment, but I disagree that this is Jan '18 all over again. VIX shorts were indeed quite high during that time, but by that point in time there was a certain invincibility status that markets had achieved over a period of 24 months or so.

When markets summarily brushed aside Brexit in June '16, and then fully reversed course after hitting limit down on the night of the presidential election, a sort of "we can endure anything" mentality crept in. For the next 15 months or so, markets swiftly recovered from almost any threat of danger, and complacency pervaded the markets.

In contrast, consider what the SPX was doing just three months ago (August '19), jerking up and down on any hint of new developments on trade discussions between the US and China. It's true that 2019 has mostly been a calm "rebound year", but I don't myself believe that there's another VIXplosion right around the corner.

Bloomberg: Key Developments vis-a-vis Hong Kong unrest

Not that all sources of unrest have fallen by the wayside. I'll readily grant that if stocks were looking for reasons to wobble, they easily could. Risk asset sentiment is arguably overheated, and risks are being ignored.

But that has so frequently been the case over the last decade, and truthfully there's almost never a time when the economy or geopolitical skyscape doesn't flash some warning sign or other.

Term Structure

I have included a sample of several VX term structures for the close of various dates over the last couple days, as well as today's VX futures (purple).

Observe that the front month has really come down of late, and as mentioned yesterday, there is still a very healthy gap between the M1 and spot (about 10%), which forms a pretty healthy buffer in the event that spot takes a bounce.

ThinkOrSwim

We saw a beginning-of-week bounce in the VIX of VIX (VVIX), but that faded rather quickly over Monday's session, and the overall tenor of Tuesday morning doesn't appear to be promising for VIX volatility.

That said, relatively low vol in the near-dated VX futures may keep the term structure a bit more stable. In turn, could be relatively healthy for the leveraged ETPs, such as UVXY, TVIX, or SVXY from a standpoint of rebalance decay.

Wrap Up

In the prior MVB, I included a tweet that had likened property taxes to a wealth tax in terms of reception from the public were to be introduced today.

I received some highly insightful responses, the one from janothanssa being among them. Alan248 also chimed in with a breakdown of inflation-as-tax (my contention) vs static wealth and various alternatives. I encourage you to take a read on the subject, as it's possible that it will receive more air time in the media over the next year or so (or longer?).

