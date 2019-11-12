Caution! Why Are Pegasystems Insiders Dumping Shares?

Did you read that recent story calling out McDonald's (MCD) new CEO, Chris Kempczinski, for not owning a single share of McDonalds? A few days after the negative press, Chris bought $500K of MCD shares. Yeah, very awkward. It is hard to look shareholders' in the eyes and say "trust me" when you have little skin in the game.

One reason I like Pegasystems (PEGA) is because its CEO, Alan Trefler, owns over 50% of PEGA's stock. Alan is a very smart guy and a great technologist, but the stock's problem right now isn't that anyone doubts its technology. The problem is that its transition from an up-front to a recurring revenue model is making its financials very difficult to understand.

Yes, it is true that we've seen many perpetual-to-recurring transitions play out in the public market before, for example Adobe (ADBE) and PTC (PTC). I've been involved with both transitions and I can tell you that each one comes with some degree of "trust me" from management. Understanding each transition requires a lot of management hand holding and a lot of modeling assumptions on the investor's part.

The same is true for PEGA's transition. In PEGA's case, consensus 2019 revenue calls for +3.8% sales growth and a -3.2% operating margin (source: FactSet). However, management tells us that ACV is the best indicator of the company's growth and that metric has been growing around 20% a year. I find this metric reasonable, but I also keep in mind that this is a non-GAAP metric that is both opaque and not audited. According to my notes from the September 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, PEGA's CEO indicated that they could hit the Rule of 40 by 2022. This means sales growth plus profit margins could hit 40% by 2022, implying a very valuable business indeed. As of 2019, PEGA is more like "Rule of 0.6", so investors must have a certain amount of faith in management's guidance and ability to execute.

PEGA is a high quality company and I try to give it the benefit of the doubt, but insiders' aggressive selling of the stock is eroding my trust in their guidance. As a professional investor and self-proclaimed "educator of the public", it is my duty to call them out on it.

Investors who have followed PEGA for a while knows that PEGA's CFO, Ken Stillwell, is the key driver of the model transition narrative and guidance. Thus, it is especially worrying to see Ken aggressively reduce exposure to the stock since March 2019.

(Source: FactSet)

To double check that the above "Historical Position in Pegasystems" chart is correct for the company's CFO, I went directly to the source: the Form 4. Shown below, as of 11/1/2019, the CFO held 6,568 shares of PEGA after exercising options and selling 1,000 shares in the open market.

(Source: FactSet SEC filing)

There is nothing wrong with selling some of your stock awards, but it becomes concerning when executives are selling more than they are getting over time. In the Form 4 below, PEGA's CFO held 13,169 shares of PEGA on 3/4/2019.

(Source: FactSet SEC filing)

In other words, PEGA's CFO reduced his holding of PEGA by 50% in a very short period of time. As of the most recently filings, PEGA's CFO owns less than $500K of PEGA. I don't know about you, but if I had insider information and really felt confident that PEGA could reach the Rule of 40 by 2022, I would hold on to as much stock as I can!

Unfortunately, PEGA's CFO isn't the only one selling shares.

The chart below shows that PEGA's head of engineering, Mike Pyle, has been aggressively reducing shares since around November 2017. Coincidentally or not, that was just ahead of PEGA's more aggressive approach to transitioning to the recurring model, which resulted in 2018 revenue growth of 6.1%, half the growth rate of 2017.

(Source: FactSet)

PEGA Director, Rich Jones, has also been aggressively selling shares since May 2017. From May 2017 to now, this director sold ~110K shares worth ~$8M at current price levels.

(Source: FactSet)

In conclusion, although I would very much like to believe in PEGA's model transition story, in final analysis, it is difficult to see progress in its audited financials and key insiders are aggressively reducing their holding of PEGA shares. Until I can see it in the numbers, or until insiders start demonstrating more confidence in the stock, I will be sitting out on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.