The Trade Desk: Turning A Loser Into A Winner

With the recent action we have seen, we believe those on the sidelines still have an opportunity to get long.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and Lead Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

The Trade Desk (TTD) is an innovative company and we leveraged a recent losing run, which we considered a 'bad beat', to turn a rapid return, winning trade. While the fast money has been made, we see continued upside in the long term. You see, game changing, disruptive companies like this often make fantastic multi-year holds. We believe that with disruptors like this, patience pays off many times over, especially if you can get in at the right price. The Trade Desk is, in our opinion, a disruptor as it runs a platform through which advertising buyers can send customized messages to consumers, in essence running a huge real-time advertising marketplace. It is a phenomenal growth name that has flown under the radar of many investors. With the recent action we have seen, we believe those on the sidelines still have an opportunity to get long. Let us discuss.

Price action and describing the volatility

Make no mistake, the price action over the last few months has been volatile, and we love to look for such action and capitalize on fast-moving trades. One can simply review the price action in the last year. Take a look at the one-year chart with our recent trade calls highlighted:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Here, we can see an impressive one year chart, but you need to note the massive volatility in the recent months.

Why was there such volatility? Following a few strong quarters which showed real revenue acceleration last year, shares rose from about $50 at the start of 2018 to be a triple-bagger before plummeting to the $100 level again in the days ahead of the New Year. This year, they shot back up and eclipsed $225 plus, then fell again, and we placed a trade in May. It looked to be running to $300 in the summer before a reversal ensued. We give you this history to understand the trading in this name. We are saying plainly the stock is a buy and sees it heading higher again. Be warned that the extreme swings in the name could take the name lower on any news or big market selloffs, so be prepared to be flexible. Overall, we see the name swinging higher again.

Discussion

So, one of the things we often do is walk through a valuation analysis of a given stock. However, it remains true that traditional valuation really isn't the best way to look at this growth/compounder. It is just growing too fast. Of course, growing at 70-80% for an extended period, say for another 3-5 years, is unlikely, but not exactly impossible either. Even with numbers more conservative than this, things look good for a run in the stock, provided growth remains. Look at this killer growth:

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

While it is not 'impossible' as they say, it is just really difficult to sustain such a high growth rate. It has been impressive. That said, even if The Trade Desk can continue to add just over $100 million in new annual revenue for the next few years, sales revenue could grow to the $1.0 billion mark by 2024.

That could even be conservative. With that said, presuming the company sees well-managed expenses, net income could triple or more, to around $125-175 million. Such growth justifies the significant growth in the stock price and continuation of their current profit margins.

Why we are bullish

With the aforementioned possibilities in mind, we have a stock that despite us capturing a 30 point rally is still down about 70 points from the 2019 highs. In short, we have big upside ahead. The momentum reversal rings of opportunity considering the company just put out a quarter that crushed expectations where they raised guidance. After the report, the stock was hammered but has since rebounded sharply. This is in many ways thanks to its innovative platform and transparency in digital advertising. Bottom line? The company continues to deliver outstanding performance.

In Q3, the company surpassed its own and analyst's expectations. That is a stellar result. What is more, we are at the point where over half of the companies in the S&P 500 have run campaigns on the company's advertising platform. So, half of the best-known companies in the world are doing business with the company.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation (linked above)

It really is a compelling story. But it also means half the companies remain to be reached, in addition to thousands more. The reason this company is a disruptor is that it puts customer education at the forefront. The company works closely with company advertising execs and even offers its own training courses to help companies maximize their advertising efforts.

Source: The Trade Desk training academy

So, when the company reported, the Street took a quick profit, only to buy it up. We loved the results and the outlook. The company delivered earnings of $0.75 per share, a strong $0.09 beat against expectations. Revenues were up 38% to $164 million and beat estimates by a slight $0.3 million. As a consequence of these results, the company raised 2019 revenue guidance to be at least $658 million. This was revised from $653 million, a number that was revised higher from $638 million earlier in the year. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA to be $209 million for 2019. This was revised from $182 million coming into 2019, and from $201 million after Q2. The growth is so clear:

Source: Q3 Presentation

What we see here is continued growth, giving us a solid opportunity to enter following the decline from highs earlier this summer. The growth path is clear.

Take home

The secular tailwind of programmatic advertising is strong. The company is focused on gaining share and revenue growth, and we share management's view that this will ultimately maximize profitability over the long term. The company is the future of advertisement. Although we made a rapid-return trade, there is a still sizable upside in the medium term. Get long, and start winning.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.