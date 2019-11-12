Expect Cisco Systems To Beat Earnings Estimates - It Almost Always Does

Sentiment seems to be shifting toward a slightly more pessimistic view and that is a good thing.

After the closing bell on Wednesday we will get fiscal first quarter earnings results from Cisco Systems (CSCO). Analysts expect the company to earn $0.81 for the quarter and that is up from $0.75 in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of 8%.

Over the last three years, Cisco has seen its earnings grow by an average of 9% per year and the EPS jumped by 19% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 7% for 2020 as a whole.

Revenue is expected to come in at $13.08 billion and that is a 1.6% increase over the revenue number in the first quarter of 2019. Over the last three years revenue has increased at a rate of 2% per year and it was up by 5% in the fourth quarter.

From a fundamental perspective, two of the most impressive statistics are the return on equity of 35.9% and the profit margin of 32.8%. Both of these figures are well above average.

The current valuation is pretty good with a current P/E ratio of 18.43 and a forward P/E of 13.59. Cisco's current yield is 2.87% and that certainly draws the attention of investors looking for capital gains as well as income.

The Technical Picture is Mixed

Turning our attention to the charts for Cisco, we get a mixed picture from the daily chart versus the weekly chart. The daily chart shows that the stock has rallied a little over the past month and that has put the daily stochastic readings in overbought territory. The indicators did make a bearish crossover on November 11. The 10-day RSI nearly hit overbought territory before the stock dropped on the 11th.

Personally, I was encouraged by the fact that the stock has moved back above its 50-day moving average and the 10-day moving average has just made a bullish crossover of the 50-day.

The weekly chart shows how the stock dropped back in July and August, but has been grinding sideways for the last few months. The stock has traded in a range between $46 and $50 since mid-August. The good news is that the sideways action has allowed an upwardly sloped trend line to catch up to the stock.

We see that the low from 2017 and 2018 connect to form the trend line and the stock has just recently bounced off of it. It is also worth noting that the trend line is just above the 104-week moving average. I know looking at the 104-week is a little unorthodox, but I like looking at moving averages that aren't just round numbers, but rather they measure specific periods of time.

The weekly stochastic readings just moved out of oversold territory in the last few weeks and this is the second time in the past few months we have seen that. The stock seems to have pretty solid support at the $46 level and with the stochastic readings now turning higher, we could see a nice rally.

The Sentiment Indicators Run the Gamut-One Optimistic, One Pessimistic, and One Neutral

Looking at three sentiment indicators we see very differing opinions of Cisco. Analysts are somewhat more pessimistic toward the stock than they are the average stock. There are 27 analysts covering the stock with 15 "buy" ratings and 12 "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 55.6% and that is below average.

The short interest ratio is at 1.62 and that is below average and reflects higher optimism compared to other stocks. The ratio has dropped as a result of both the numerator getting smaller and the denominator getting bigger. At the end of July there were 43.1 million shares of stock sold short and the average daily trading volume was only 12.9 million shares. Now we have 33.9 million shares sold short and the average daily trading volume is up to 20.88 million shares. Not only is the ratio indicating a sense of optimism, but the optimism seems to be growing.

The put/call ratio is currently at 0.97 and that is a neutral reading. There are 379,638 puts open currently and that compares to 391,192 calls open. While the current ratio is neutral compared to other stocks, there is a slight sign of increasing pessimism because the ratio was only at 0.78 back on August 14 when Cisco last reported earnings.

My Overall Take on Cisco Systems

I was discussing earnings reports with another writer in the investment publishing industry recently and this person said they didn't like writing earnings previews. They expressed that they felt like earnings results were a coin toss-the company can beat estimates or they can miss estimates. I disagreed and said that I felt like earnings reports were more like NBA free throw percentages. The league average is around 70%, but you have guys that shoot 50% and guys that shoot 90%.

If we were talking about Cisco and comparing it to a free throw shooter, it would be one of the best free throw shooters in the history of the game. The company almost always beats its earnings estimate by a penny or two. Now that doesn't necessarily mean that the stock rallies after each earnings report, and that has to do with the expectations of investors and the guidance the company offers with the earnings report.

I fully expect Cisco to beat the $0.81 EPS estimate, but what will the reaction be after the report? Isn't that what really matters?

Cisco has solid fundamentals. Earnings and sales growth are good, but not great. The management efficiency measurements are great with the ROE and profit margin being well above average. As for the technical picture, the fact that the stock just hit the upwardly-sloped trend line and has the 104-week moving average as a secondary support level is encouraging. The stock hasn't been below the 104-week since early 2016.

The overall sentiment picture is neutral. We have slight pessimism in the analysts' ratings, overly optimistic indications from the short interest ratio, and neutral indications from the put/call ratio, but it is growing more bearish.

I look for Cisco to rally after earnings this time around. I think the expectations for Cisco are more tempered than they have been in the past and I say that due to the shift in the sentiment indicators. I can see Cisco outpacing the overall market over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.