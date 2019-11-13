Optimism Over A Trade Deal

Since 2018, the escalating trade war between the United States and China is one of the most significant issues facing markets across all asset classes. The wave of protectionism in the form of US tariffs on Chinese goods and China's retaliation against US goods has distorted the prices of more than a few markets.

Meanwhile, commodities are global assets. China is the most populous nation in the world, with 1.4 billion people. Within its borders, China has over 18% of the world's population. Since all people are consumers of commodities, the Asian nation is the most influential factor when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in most commodities markets. From metals to grains and animal proteins to energy, the Chinese require more raw materials than any other nation on the face of the earth. News that a "phase one" deal on trade between the US and China could be on the horizon has lifted the spirits of many market participants over recent weeks. Since the health and wellbeing of the global economy is a function of Chinese economic growth, copper and base metals are a significant bellwether sector of the commodities market. The nonferrous metals are building blocks of infrastructure. When the Chinese economy does well, demand for the metals rise. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds long positions in the most liquid metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, including copper, aluminum, and zinc.

A "phase one" agreement on the horizon

After months of tariffs and retaliation, China told the world that a "phase one" deal was on the horizon. However, the Chinese expect that US tariffs on Chinese exports will be rolled back in the agreement. President Trump did not validate China's comments other than to say that "China really wants a deal." The President went on to mention that he is happy with the tariffs and would prefer a comprehensive agreement, which was likely posturing and a negotiating tactic.

The bottom line is that the Chinese need a trade deal with the US for economic reasons. At the same time, the US President needs an agreement for political purposes as he pledged to level the playing field on trade during the 2016 campaign. A deal that moves the needle towards the US would be a victory for President Trump as his 2020 re-election campaign is underway, and voters will go to the polls in less than one year. The odds favor some preliminary agreement where both sides can claim a win.

We have heard this story before

Meanwhile, the prospects for a deal on trade were rising in July as negotiators were meeting in Beijing and Washington DC. The President turned optimism into pessimism on August 1 when he became frustrated with Chinese backtracking and the pace of the talks. When President Trump suddenly slapped a new round of tariffs on China, and they retaliated in early August, the impact on markets was immediate. Optimism and pessimism over trade have been shifting places over the past year, and there is no guaranty that we will not see another period of hardline negotiating. The markets have learned that until the ink dries on an agreement, the potential for a surprise remains high.

Commodities are observing the trade war and proceeding with caution

Since the trade war has weighed on the global economy and increased fear and uncertainty at times over the past year, the markets did not respond dramatically to the prospects for a "phase one" deal. While the stock market rallied, the third twenty-five basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate since July 31 and earnings were more responsible for the move to new highs than the optimism above a de-escalation of the trade war. However, the prospects for an eventual agreement did not hurt.

Many commodities are directly in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. In the past, China had purchased one-quarter of the annual US crop of soybeans. The trade war and the outbreak of African Swine Fever that killed a massive percentage of Chinese hogs combined to reduce demand for US oilseed exports. At the same time, the threat of a global recession on the back of weak Chinese economic growth weighed on the price of crude oil.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures highlights that the price fell to the most recent low at $50.52 per barrel in early August after the escalation of the trade war.

While a host of commodities have been on the front lines in the trade war. China is the world's leading consumer of copper and the other base metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates that the price of the red metal fell in early August on pessimism over trade. Copper continued to decline until early September when it reached a low at $2.4675 per pound, the lowest price since 2016. Many of the other base metals and other industrial raw material prices followed copper on the downside in August and September when pessimism over trade reached a peak.

The return to optimism sent prices higher, but they have not run away on the upside. December NYMEX crude oil futures were trading at just over $57 per barrel on November 12, and December COMEX copper futures at over $2.65 per pound on the same day.

Copper is likely to be more sensitive to the trade issue. The price failed at just over the $2.70 per pound level earlier this month. The copper market is waiting to see if "phase one" becomes a reality.

A comprehensive deal is not coming anytime soon

Far too many issues divide China and the US when it comes to a complete trade deal that is President Trump's goal. Therefore, a first step or "phase one," is probably the best the US President will get going into the 2020 election. When it comes to China, the potential for other negotiators on the other side of the table in 2021 is high. President Trump is facing impeachment in the US, and the election could put former Vice President Joe Biden or another candidate in the White House, which would change the negotiating dynamics. Therefore, it could be in China's best interest to wait by making small concessions in the short-term in the form of the "phase one" deal.

President Trump has acknowledged that China is likely waiting for another US leader who could take a softer approach to a trade deal. However, he cautioned China that if he is re-elected, he may look for even more in a deal. The bottom line is that any comprehensive agreement is only possible after 2021.

Copper and metals are a barometer for trade

The copper market would be satisfied with concrete progress on trade. Even a preliminary deal would likely support economic growth in China or at least a stabilization of its economy. The current resistance level for the price of copper stands at $2.7215 per pound, the early November high. A "phase one" deal would likely push the price above that level and could take copper back to near the $3 per pound level. A comprehensive trade agreement could light a bullish fuse under the red metal and other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals sector could serve as a proxy for the ups and downs of trade over the coming weeks and months, as it has over the past year.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund holds long positions in copper, aluminum, and zinc. The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc, and Copper - Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index. Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $125.09 million, trades an average of over 100,000 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the ETF product reached a high in 2019 in April at $17.11 per share when optimism on trade was at a peak. DBB fell to a low at $14.32 in early September on the back of pessimism caused by the trade war. The return of optimism lifted the price of the ETF to $15.33 as of November 12.

DBB could serve as a proxy for the ups and downs of the trade war between the US and China. I expect a "phase one" deal long before the 2020 Presidential election in the US. Therefore, I am a buyer of the ETF on dips over the coming weeks. Optimism could quickly turn to pessimism over trade with a comment or tweet. The best interests of both the US and China suggest that a deal will eventually occur. However, that does not mean it will be a smooth ride. The markets in the crosshairs of the issue will continue to move higher and lower with the news cycle as both sides exchange rhetoric and negotiate until President Trump and President Xi put their signatures on an agreement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.