Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (FTPLF) CEO Giovanni Iadeluca on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Loewen - CFO

Giovanni Iadeluca - CEO

Ken Smith - VP, Operations, Bioproducts

Conference Call Participants

Operator

[Call Starts abruptly]

…applicable for today's call.

During this conference call management, we will also make reference to operating EBITDA, for a definition of operating EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income or loss to operating EBITDA. Please see the management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

I'll now pass the call on to Giovanni for an overview of the third quarter and Dissolving Pulp operations. Giovanni?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks, Kurt, and good morning, everyone.

For today's call, I will provide an overview of the third quarter and an update on the Dissolving Pulp segment, followed by Ken Smith, who will provide an update on Fortress Advanced Bioproducts. Kurt Loewen will then provide some more detail on the financial results for the third quarter of 2019. We will then open the call up for questions.

Fortress Global recorded 2019 third quarter operating loss of $7.2 million. The Dissolving Pulp segment incurred EBITDA loss of $6.4 million, and the company invested 300,000 in the Bioproduct segment, which was offset by $100,000 in grants and funding and corporate cost for $600,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

As a result of lower realized sales price resulting from a softened demand for Dissolving Pulp, an inventory write-down and significantly reduced sales volume due to unusually low demand for Dissolving Pulp, operating results in the third quarter of 2019 were well below management expectations.

Despite the significant headwinds in the Dissolving Pulp market, the Fortress Special Cellulose now realized one of its better operational quarters from Dissolving Pulp production and power generation perspective.

A total of 42,000 air dried metric tons of Dissolving Pulp was produced in the third quarter of 2019, the best quarterly performance since 2012. However, due to low demand as just mentioned earlier, only 16,500 tons were sold.

Revenues of $6.1 million were generated from the cogeneration facility in the third quarter, best ever quarterly results. This compares favorably to revenue of $4.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and revenues of $5.7 million in the third quarter last year.

As a result of a thorough evaluation of the operating economics of the FSC mill and the prevailing market conditions, the company determined to take market downtime on October 8, 2019.

This market curtailment strategy will enable the company to focus its efforts on executing on the previously announced strategic initiative, which includes the consideration of various strategic and financing alternatives potentially available to the company, including a recapitalization, restructuring and or business combination transaction as well as planning the optimized restarts of the mill when Dissolving Pulp prices normalize.

The company has also proactively allocated resources to enable it to restart the FSC mill on an expedited basis in order to take advantage of any significant rebound in Dissolving Pulp pricing.

Based on historic trends, the company continues to believe in the future pricing recovery and prospects for Dissolving Pulp as the market adjust to currently volatile conditions.

I will pass over to call to Ken for some comments on SAB.

Ken Smith

Thanks, Giovanni. We at Fortress Advanced Bioproducts continue to work to advance the plans [indiscernible] complementary bioproducts demonstration plant initiative this quarter.

We are minimizing investments in the bioproduct segment while preserving funding commitments during the current uncertainty related to the Dissolving Pulp market. There can be no assurance that we will be able to continue to fund the bioproduct segment.

Now over to Kurt for a brief review of the financials.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks, Ken. Our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was $4.1 million, of which $0.3 million was from -- was restricted cash during the three months ended September 30, 2019, $3.4 million in restricted cash was from the IAM infrastructure private debt fund loan. It was released for the purpose of securing certain inventory.

SG&A expenses were $4.6 million for the third quarter down from $5.2 million from the prior quarter. In accordance with the company's accounting policy, each asset or cash generating unit is evaluated at each reporting date to determine whether there are any indicators of impairment.

Management's impairment evaluation resulted in the identification of an impairment loss of $31.7 million at the FSC mill operations during the quarter ended September 30. Again, this is a reflection of the challenge we're facing with the Dissolving Pulp price.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain classes of property price and equipment. The financial statements have also been prepared on a growing concern basis, which assumes that the company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in a normal course of business.

Subsequent to quarter end, the company determined after conducting the impairment analysis just spoke about that, it was not in compliance with one of its financial covenants at the end of September 30.

Accordingly, $120 million was recorded in current liabilities for the period ended September 30. However, waiver for compliance -- from compliance with applicable [ph] covenant through to the period ended December 31, was subsequently obtained from the lender, which reclassified the $120 million as long-term debt after the receipt of the waiver.

In addition, approvals for compliance with the terms and conditions from the lender of the %31.7 million secured loans have not been formally finalized in writing at the end of the quarter. Accordingly, $31.7 million was recorded in current debt for the period ended September 30.

We anticipate that based upon current Dissolving Pulp market prices, the market's downtime being taken by the FSC mill and the working capital as of September 30, 2019 that the forecasted cash flows will not be sufficient to meet the company’s allocation commitment and budgeted expenditures through September 30, 2020.

As a result, there is significant uncertainty whether the company will continue as a growing concern, and therefore whether it will realize the stated value of its assets and settle its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business, and that the amount stated in the financial statements.

No adjustments have been made to the financials, relating to the recoverability and reclassification of assets carrying amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary, should the consolidated entity not continue as a growing concern, and these adjustments could be material.

Now back to Giovanni for some final remarks. Giovanni?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks, Kurt.

We have implemented measures to mitigate against the impact of the decline in Dissolving Pulp prices. On September 3, 2019, the company announced that its subsidiaries had entered into a financing agreement with their secured lenders, or their affiliates providing for a senior secured credit facility in the amount of up to $50 million.

The facility provided the company with supplemental liquidity to initial allow for uninterrupted operations in order to execute on its strategic initiative. To-date, the borrowers have drawn down an aggregate of $7 million under this facility. We continue active discussions with our financial partners including senior lenders to secure the long-term financial viability of the company’s business.

While we continue to execute on our strategic initiative, no assurance can be provided that it will be successful, or that the amounts realized for its assets will equal to the amounts reflected in the interim consolidated financial statements. There is also no assurance that the company will not be required or will not determine that it is in its best interest to file for any form of credit or protection proceeding eminently, or in the near future whether or not in connection with any transaction.

Our ability to continue future operation and fund its planned activities, is dependent on our ability to seek out proposals from existing and potential new stakeholders and to execute the strategic initiative.

I would now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Roger Millet, who’s a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I’d like to know that current price of cellulose per ton and also what is the, if there is market options or futures, the puts for three months from now?

Kurt Loewen

Giovanni, you may be on mute.

Giovanni Iadeluca

So, morning Roger. The price of Dissolving Pulp, the quoted price of Dissolving Pulp is in the low 600s. That’s a reduction of over $300 over the past 12 months. That’s in U.S. dollars.

Unidentified Analyst

And there is no futures or as no kind of futures market or forward pricing market? Hello, am I still on?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Yes, you are.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so isn’t there any hedging something like that, that permits you to sort of assure certain prices down the future like three months from now or six months, are there any possibilities of hedging that will let you know what is the future for the prices per ton?

Giovanni Iadeluca

There is not.

Kurt Loewen

No, there is not.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

All right, next question comes from Peter Wong, who’s a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Good morning, Peter.

Unidentified Analyst

So, just wanted to know right now this only the market curtailment strategy, what’s the cash burn per month for the company?

Kurt Loewen

Well, currently -- we don't provide that information. It's not available and not publicly available. However, we are evaluating scenarios, various scenarios to preserve cash burn or minimize cash burn and preserve cash as long as possible to enter the market downturn as we work with our lenders and pursue strategic initiatives.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, imagine you guys have a skeleton crew right now at the mill?

Giovanni Iadeluca

We do, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then and then the corporate overhead and interest payments and what not. What's the approximate time to be start? I know you guys said like you guys are trying to preserve the optionality. And then in case that we have [indiscernible] Dissolving Pulp turns quickly just want to know, like possibly how long you guys think get the mill be started and look what's happening costs [indiscernible]?

Giovanni Iadeluca

There's no definitive timing as it's quite difficult to be able to forecast market price movement. What we are doing is ensuring that's we're safeguarding the assets and we're maintaining the assets in this condition for an optimal and quick restart.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then sorry, last question. Obviously, production wise, I think you guys have mentioned that it's your best quarter since 2012. I think part of that has to do with the fifth digester being in operation, just wanted to know if you guys have continued to operate as you had been in quarter three, whether you see, you would have seen any additional upside in the future quarters to that direction number?

Giovanni Iadeluca

As you mentioned the fifth digester was a great success in terms of construction and commissioning and it has provided the upside that we expected as well. Improved reliability has also factored in the additional comes. So, we're confident that the assets are able to perform just as the market turns and we can continue to operate.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry and just one follow-up question to that then, with the fifth digester, what quartile of the cost curve you guys see yourself operating in?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Kurt.

Kurt Loewen

Well, the target has always been to get to second quartile. There is a lot of things that still need to fall into place for that to happen. We were still not there, and it would still take some time to improve there. But if we're producing at over 40,000 tons on a quarter on a regular basis, ultimately, I believe we can get there but there's obviously seasonality issues to the quarter fours with the quarter ones that need to be improved significantly. So, but that was always the target, but the time is always seeing the element there. When do you achieve that?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks, guys.

Operator

All right. And next we have a subsequent question Roger Millet, who's a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Please give me an idea of competition. The competitors. Have they started to cut off on their production? Are they like still going at 100%? Or are they acting a little like OpEx in the oil business. Is there some kind of a way to get rid of the surplus on the market so that the prices get back to normal? Thank you.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Currently, there is close to 1 million tons that is idled of Dissolving Pulp across the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Not clear for me, I don't understand exactly, is this 1 million tons that...

Operator

I'm sorry, Roger, can you please queue up again? [Operator Instructions] Okay, there we go. Okay, go ahead, Roger.

Unidentified Analyst

Listen, I don't understand exactly your terms. But I'd like to know is that million tons is a million tons cut off or is that the actual production? I'd like to know if the - clearly if the competitors have cut their production. Thank you.

Giovanni Iadeluca

So, that is correct, Roger, that is a million tons cut off to use your terms that are not producing right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and the market -- the price is not going up.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Well, this has happened over the last month around the same period that we've decided to take market downtime. So, in your previous comment, if there is any additional inventory or build-up of inventory, it will take some time for that inventory to be consumed and the demand to pick up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, let's say we're talking between trends. And just off the top of your head, the time consumed to get to a normal, are we talking about a month or like three months to get back to a normal price?

Giovanni Iadeluca

There isn't a visibility into Dissolving Pulp markets as there is in craft market with regards to inventory buildup. So, although we're talking among friends any information would be speculative and I prefer not to get into any speculation.

Unidentified Analyst

That's too bad. Thank you.

Operator

All right. That was the last question we currently have in the queue.

Kurt Loewen

So, thank you for your questions and continued support.

Operator

I'm sorry, we just had two more people queued up. Do you want to take those questions or?

Kurt Loewen

Sure.

Operator

Yeah. Okay, so Scott Leica [ph] Dakota Assets Management. Please go ahead, Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Morning. I just wondered if you can give me an estimate of how many dollars have been contributed to Thurso Mill over the years.

Ken Smith

Kurt, I'll hand that one over to you.

Kurt Loewen

There is a significant number that has been funded over to Thurso over the years and it's included from the very beginning, from the conversion to a Dissolving Pulp mill and in conjunction with that, a cogen, those two combined for both those CapEx projects alone of $125 million each. So, approximately $250 million. And CapEx just for that and then supporting operations overtime. On top of that, so significant number above that.

Unidentified Analyst

So, would we get to $400 million or $350 million or what do you estimate?

Kurt Loewen

Again, it's in our range, Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and of that $400 million, let's call it. What was the contribution of debt? IQ [ph] loan of 120, I think there was?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. So, what are you asking then, because we've also had equity raises in the past? We've had to break it up. break that down on -- I don't think this is the venue for breaking down -- the breakdown between equity debt through what was -- Thurso. In addition, we've also had the sale of our Gradson Mill in the past as well as the Land [ph] Mill. Funds have come from there as well from those assets that have been told, so it's difficult to say dollar-for-dollar where every dollar has gone.

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate that. I'm just trying to get to approximately what the shareholders have either contributed or allowed in the way of transfer from as you say the sales and other assets into the Thurso mill.

Kurt Loewen

Okay, I don't have that with me. I don't have that available at my...

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

All right. Next, we have a question from Robert Carousel, who's a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thinking from the viewpoint of the practical options available to the security lenders, my understanding is that security is against primarily at the Thurso Mill. So, you folks seem to be operating quite efficiently right now?

Would there be and is there any conceivable advantage to them acting on their security? Or is it going to be in their interest to keep you alive as long as possible, predict and suspect you're also very, very large employer within the Thurso community.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Good morning, Robert, those are great questions. What we've heard in the press conference from Minister Fitzgibbon is exactly as you mentioned, the importance of the Thurso Mill, not only as an employer in the region, but also as its importance in the forestry ecosystem of the area. And whether its lenders or anyone else, the realization comes from the mill operating and continue to operate kind of, there is an uptick in pricing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I guess that answers the question. Thank you.

Giovanni Iadeluca

You're welcome.

Operator

All right. And the last question, we currently have in the queue. [Operator instructions] But the last question we currently have comes from Peter Wong, who's also a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys, just wondering for the electricity sold under your cogen agreement, what would constitute a default under that agreement?

Giovanni Iadeluca

What I could say Peter, is that we're currently not under default and the cogen is currently operating.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Is it - I'm just wondering like given the market curtailment, is it operating under, like same conditions this past quarter, I would guess not, but I just wanted to confirm that with you?

Giovanni Iadeluca

It's operating to the limit that we're allowed per the agreement. So, what we have in the agreement is that we operate the cogen to equal our usage of electricity and that's what we're optimizing on a daily basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thank you, Peter.

Operator

All right, so as I said, that was the last question we currently have in the queue.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thank you, operator, and thank you for everyone's questions and continued support. Financial results and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR. That's www.sedar.com.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. Q3 2019 earnings conference call. Thank you for your participation and have a nice day.