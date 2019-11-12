ShockWave Medical: Riding The Long And Bumpy Wave Ahead

Given that FDA approval for CAD treatment is still pending in the US and the need to build its sales capabilities, investors may need to exercise patience.

2019 hasn’t been kind to IPO investors with several high-fliers being brought back down to earth. One such company is ShockWave Medical (SWAV) which at a share price of $36 is roughly half its all-time high. In this article, we examine if the valuation of the company is compelling given the large decline.

Introduction

ShockWave is a medical device company that established a new standard of care for the medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company developed a minimally invasive and easy to use device for local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque called intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). In simple terms, the device works by inserting a tube (catheter) into the calcified artery in question and sending shock waves to break up the plaque. ShockWave is targeting the device to be used for the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD).

PAD is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs – usually the legs. Approximately 8.5 million people in the United States have PAD, including 12-20% of individuals older than age 60.

CAD develops when the major blood vessels that supply your heart with blood, oxygen, and nutrients (coronary arteries) become damaged or diseased. A complete blockage can cause a heart attack. CAD affects 16.5 million Americans. In total, ShockWave estimates its initial targets to have a total addressable market of $6 billion, although, in my opinion, I think the bigger market share may be with CAD as it is the more urgent/dangerous of the two diseases.

Source: ShockWave Corporate Overview August 2019

Currently, the M5 catheter is cleared for the treatment of PAD in the US while both the C2 catheter (to be used for CAD) and the M5 catheter is cleared for treatment in Europe. Additional clinical experiment is being conducted in Europe under the Disrupt CAD II Study. CAD II will enroll an additional 120 patients at 15 sites across eight European countries with the goal of presenting outcomes in a real-world, post-market setting. ShockWave’s IVL treatment for CAD is still being investigated in the US by the FDA with the pre-market Disrupt CAD III U.S. investigational device exemption (IDE) study.

In September, ShockWave's C2 catheter received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. This means that ShockWave will get priority review and interactive communication with the FDA during the pre-market review phase, increasing the odds for fast-tracked approval of the device. Despite the good news, given that the company anticipates that the final data for the U.S. launch will be available in the first half of 2021, investors might be waiting until at least 2022 for a full U.S. launch. If investors are willing to be patient, I see no reason that this won't be cleared by the FDA barring an adverse finding in the study given that the IVL technology has already been approved for CAD in Europe.

The long wait for future sales

In terms of sales, although the company’s IVL technology could be a potential breakthrough, ShockWave has limited commercial experience in actually bringing this product to market. There are still questions regarding the degree to which doctors will adopt the IVL technology. ShockWave will be selling these devices mainly to hospitals and therefore going through the enterprise sales process (i.e., bureaucracy). There is a risk of slow adoption of the technology by doctors who are set in their ways.

As stated in the company’s S1, a shift in thinking in the treatment of the core disease areas is needed for the successful market acceptance of ShockWave’s products. Focusing on calcified plaque is a paradigm shift in the treatment of these diseases because other interventions have not specifically focused on this source of atherosclerosis. The most common treatment for atherosclerosis is angioplasty and stent placement where a doctor inserts a catheter into the blocked or narrowed part of your artery. A second catheter with a deflated balloon on its tip is then passed through the catheter to the narrowed area. The balloon is then inflated, compressing the deposits against your artery walls. A mesh tube (stent) is usually left in the artery to help keep the artery open.

ShockWave’s IVL technology isn’t seen as a replacement for angioplasty and stenting but as a supplement for it, designed to prepare the vessel for the subsequent angioplasty or stenting. Therefore, ShockWave will need to educate the medical community about the impact of calcified plaque on treatment choices and treatment outcomes and convince them that the additional cost and time of integrating the IVL procedure is worth the effort. The company is adamant that the economics of IVL technology work in their favor, but it will still take time for them to execute as the company will still need to build the necessary sales, marketing and distribution capabilities.

Source: ShockWave Corporate Overview August 2019

Valuation

Looking over at the company’s 3Q 2019 financials, we see that ShockWave is pretty similar to a typical growth company. The company had revenue of $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $28.6 for the 9 months of 2019, representing a 215% and 297% increase over 2018 equivalent. Pretty impressive for headline numbers; however, we must be aware that this is coming from a very low base as company revenue was only $1.72 million and $12.3 million for 2017 and 2018. Worryingly, the company has a net loss for 3Q 2019 of $12.9 million (for the 9 months of 2019 the net loss is $36.3 million). The two largest drivers of the net loss are R&D and sales and marketing which is not too surprising given the company's stage in the business life cycle.

These net losses have translated to an operating cash flow burn of $35.5 million for 2019. The company currently has cash of about $114 million and that translates to a runway of about 3 years. The company also has a low debt to equity ratio of 0.27 so it can issue debt if needed (with certain caveats). At a market cap of $954 million and a company revenue target of $40 million, this translates to a price to sales ratio of 24 which in my opinion is reasonable given the prospects of the company and the relatively low base to which to grow its sales.

Assuming the company can achieve a revenue of $300 million in the next five years (roughly 5% of its 6B TAM) and have a net income margin of 20%, this would translate to net income of $60 million. At 17 million shares outstanding, this translates to $3.52 EPS. Using a P/E ratio of 15, this gives us a rough price target of $52, giving us a 40% upside from today's price of $36. It may be a while before we see any solid traction and I am guessing this will be a bumpy ride, but ShockWave has enough cash runway to execute its plans and its value proposition is compelling. ShockWave is a long-term buy for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWAV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.